Bad idea from City Council
To the Editor:
If you love our beautiful city you need to become involved in decisions that are currently being made by our city government.
Our city is on the National Register of Historic Places, one of the earliest planned cities in America. It is very important that that our Historic Preservation Board exists to guarantee Historic Preservation.
The City Council without input from citizens, or the board members, plan to merge the Historic Preservation Board with the Architectural Review Board, something neither board wants. They have very different responsibilities.
The ARB is made up of mostly architects who oversee the building of new homes. The HPB is made up of people who have expertise in historic preservation. What is the rationale for this merger?
The City Council should not be allowed to make decisions without input from citizens, the experts on these two boards, and our Historical Resource manager.
Ann Keohan
Venice
Thanks to Venice Theatre
To the Editor:
I would like to thank the Venice Theatre for a successful first night opening on 3/27/21 since COVID-19 in February 2020.
The first cabaret show appropriately named “2020: the year that almost was” featuring Michelle Kasanofsky with Mikal Mancini and Joel Broome. They performed songs from all the shows they weren’t able to do last year, because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
We bought the tickets and attended the show.
The Venice Theatre staff did an amazing job to make you feel very safe. Before entering the theater they took your temperature. Masks were required during the entire performance. There were multiple hand sanitizer stations throughout the theater.
We were ushered to our seats, which had our names on the back of them. Seats around us were closed off with ropes. The social distancing was amazing. There was no intermission and no refreshments served and everyone sat through the entire performance. Restrooms were limited to two persons at a time.
It was so wonderful to attend a live arts event and feel like the theater went above and beyond to make you comfortable during these uncertain times.
Unfortunately, there seemed to be only about 100 people that attended this event. Not sure if this was because of distancing or because people are still leery about attending. Get out and support the Arts. They have had a rough year and are doing an amazing job to reopen safely. Thank you to everyone at the Venice Theatre who made this wonderful evening possible.
Gail Borruso
Venice
Congrats, Bob Vedder
To the Editor:
Kudo’s to Bob Vedder for all the accomplishments he has performed for the city of Venice in his lifetime, both past and present.
His name is synonymous with Venice, just like Higel, Palmer and Albee. Although the plaque was nice, a statue would have been better.
Alan Carter
Venice
Thanks for care at North Port Pines
To the Editor:
I would like to recognize the staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living facility for the high level of care they gave my father during the last year-and-a-half of his life.
I found the entire team to be loving, attentive, responsive and hard-working as they graciously provided for the needs of my nearly 100-year-old father and his wife.
They went above and beyond to provide a safe and friendly environment. I won’t forget you, North Port Pines. Thank you.
Carolyn McCloud
Venice
President lacks leadership
To the Editor:
Malarkey was on full display during this administration’s first press conference. The event had individuals so thankful they were permitted to question such a “moral and decent” man.
A “moral and decent” man, indeed. A man who refulsed to personally observe the impact of his negligent actions. A man who refuses to listen to the individuals on the front line. A man who will not permit the observation of facilities holding minors. A man whose lack of leadership is complicit in human trafficking by coyotes and cartels. A man whose lack of leadership is complicit in child abuse. A man whose lack of leadership is complicit in the influx of illegal drugs entering each and every community. A man whose lack of leadership has superseded any previous “super-spreader.”
A “moral and decent” man would not permit this humanitarian disaster to flourish.
Jane Hulse
Venice
DeSantis’ far from moderate
To the Editor:
In 2018, DeSantis campaigned as a moderate who claimed he would be a governor for the people.
As his tenure as governor has progressed, however, he has blocked the wishes of Floridians and shown his true colors. Most Floridians are concerned about the environment but we now have gas companies drilling in the Florida aquifer, he signed a bill to make sure Key West can’t regulate sunscreens in order to protect our reefs, and he has done little to address climate change.
Floridians voted to allow released felons to regain the right to vote; however, he figured out a way to thwart that from happening. Florida voters overwhelmingly expressed their wishes for the minimum wage to be gradually increased to $15 per hour but he opposed that, as well.
The pop-up vaccination clinics allowing his wealthy supporters to jump ahead in line to get vaccinated is his piece de resistance, and when called on it, he childishly remarked that he would take his COVID vaccination sites elsewhere.
I hope Floridians are paying attention and that they will vote in 2022 for an ethical governor who actually honors what Florida voters want.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
D.C. should become a state
To the Editor:
The 712,000 people who call Washington, D.C. home are just like any other Americans. From teachers and nurses to firefighters and custodians, Washingtonians raise families, pay taxes, and fight in America’s wars. Yet, they’re deprived of full representation in Congress and are subject to the politically-motivated whims of lawmakers like Ted Cruz because of the capital’s status as a district.
But we can change that by making the District of Columbia a state.
With statehood, D.C. would be able to respond to the will of its people and enact policies that reflect the wants and needs of its residents. As a state, D.C. would finally have equal voting representation in Congress, and control over their own laws and budgets. This way, conservative lawmakers can’t force their archaic positions on abortion access, gun reform, or health care onto residents who didn’t elect them.
No matter where you live, all Americans have the right to full representation and having their voices heard. Statehood for Washington, D.C. is about treating all American citizens fairly and as equals — and that’s why I’m urging my senators to support D.C. statehood.
Annie McCann
Wellen Park
