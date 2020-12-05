Support shopping local
To the Editor:
As a youngster in the 1950s, I was a printer’s devil for a small town newspaper and job printing house. In addition to working in the pressroom, I sold advertising, going around weekly to local businesses.
What I took away from that experience, in addition to the friendship, support and encouragement the business owners and employees gave me, was an appreciation of three characteristics that the local businesses provide for the community.
One is how hard these people work every day in providing their services, with even more stress during the holidays. For instance, I saw this in visiting numerous stores at Christmas, candy makers at Easter, florists on Decoration Day — and so on.
Second, how much these local stores and services give back to their community financially, providing jobs for people and taxes for schools and other local needs.
And third, how great the loss is when local businesses are forced to close because of competition and local citizens withdrawing their support. The once vibrant community can then became a shell of its former self, with loss of jobs, including jobs for young people; loss of medical and other services — and loss of community spirit.
An added bonus for shopping local is the past experience pointed out by our daughter. She has found it to be enjoyable to visit our Venice stores for gifts and other items and getting to know shopkeepers.
Paul Cline
Venice
‘Greedy geezers’ hurt Venice
To the Editor:
Greedy geezers. A phrase a Wyoming senator once coined. It aptly describes about one-half of the city’s voting population.
After they arrive from up north, they decide no one else should be allowed in paradise. They will vote for anyone they believe is anti-growth. Qualifications don’t matter.
Venice is a victim of its own urban sprawl. Bob Daniels and Bill Willson are its latest rejects.
Bob Vedder was right. California here we come.
Donald O’Connell
Venice
Presidential temper tantrums
To the Editor:
Having lived through the Great Depression, World War II and observing the administrations of 16 presidents, I never thought I would see a 74-year-old president exhibit the temper tantrum of a child, endangering the national security of the nation he took an oath to defend.
This will be Trump’s legacy.
He has destroyed Lincoln’s party and turned congressional Republicans into cowardly, spineless sycophants who continue to enable him.
Let me remind the two letter writers in support of No. 45 in the Wednesday, Nov. 11 Gondolier edition that allegiance should be to America, not to an individual nor political party. Anything less is unpatriotic. The call to deny and resist the incoming duly elected president borders on insurrection. If that person feels so strongly, he could move to a country that supports autocratic rulers.
The fealty displayed by 70 million voters toward as seriously a flawed person as Trump is deeply disturbing. They actually believe the thousands of lies and false statements made in the past four years. I have witnessed the rise of Nazis and Hitler; the parallels are alarming.
They say it can’t happen in America. They are wrong. Many Germans thought the same in the 1930s.
Trump’s claims of voter fraud exist only in his warped mind. His refusal to give the incoming president a proper transition, as was accorded to him in 2016, is vindictive and unAmerican.
He has no shame. Would you expect anything different from a charlatan?
John Salvaggi
Venice
Mixed messages from newspaper
To the Editor:
I have been very glad to see several “Our View” columns stressing the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, caring about others, etc.
I’m really glad that someone is saying this even if our elected officials seem to be turning a blind eye as our COVID numbers continue to climb unabated.
So I was surprised to see in the Wednesday 12/2 paper the (full page) article (with photos) by Fran Valencic where all the guidelines (masks, indoor gathering, social distancing) seemed to be ignored.
To me that is sending a mixed message to your readers.
Patti Hankerson
Venice
It’s tough, but don’t touch your face
To the Editor:
Have yet to hear anyone say, since pandemic’s arrival, do not touch your face, between hand washings.
And it was, and is, the hardest habit to remember and to undo. A doctor, with her hospital experiences, said this human quirk is remarkably tough to change — and she was correct even after 10 months.
Particularly if you are outside in public, it just makes more sense to be conscious of our automatic response to a nose touch or scratching an itchy eye. Cut down on the virus pathways, and we have more chances of being around next fall.
Good luck.
Mike O’Leary
Venice
Compliments to B&B Theater
To the Editor:
We attended the soft opening of the B&B theater. We also attended another showing this past Thursday. Our compliments to the ownership and management of the new theater! It is stunningly beautiful.
New, trendy, comfortable, food items available, clean and an asset to our community.
We strongly recommend you try it. Well worth the wait of having it completely remodeled from top to bottom.
Bill and Belinda Aubuchon
Nokomis
Families need more help in pandemic
To the Editor:
I am very concerned about the increase in hunger during this pandemic. Less than half of families with children are “very confident” they can afford to put food on the table this holiday season according to the latest Census Bureau research. People are being forced to choose between rent and groceries.
Some leaders in Congress are ignoring this hidden hunger crisis, dragging their feet on any food assistance for families. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly Food Stamps) is our nation’s first line of defense against hunger. And it helps our economy recover — every $1 in new SNAP spending creates $1.50-1.80 in economic activity.
There has been some bipartisan support in Congress to increase SNAP benefits during this crisis. I urge our members of Congress to resume COVID relief negotiations now and quickly pass legislation that increases the maximum SNAP benefit by 15%.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
Wear a mask like it’s a part of your clothes
To the Editor:
Wearing a mask should be as commonplace as wearing clothes; wearing the mask below your nose is like wearing your pants with the fly down.
I’m not trying to be funny. This is serious. There are still deniers out there who expected the pandemic to end after Election Day, because, after all, it was a conspiracy theory pushed by the Democrats.
Well, that didn’t happen because it is real. It’s not a hoax. It is being fought around the world and in this country the virus is winning because everyone is not following the CDC recommendations for mask-wearing and social-distancing.
They say it’s their “right.” I ask: “When does responsibility take over?”
You have a responsibility to everyone you encounter to be proactive in trying to keep from getting this deadly disease which is easily transmitted.
Scientists from around the world have claimed that mask-wearing and social-distancing by everyone could get this pandemic under control. But they choose to listen to the the White House and our governor’s mansion. Neither one has any interest in adhering to the advice of experts or caring in the slightest about you and your family.
Time to stop comparing this virus to the flu. The flu never killed so many people or forced cities to set up mobile morgues because they had no place to put the bodies. This is real. Your ignorance is costing lives.
Don’t believe me but at least spend some time fact-checking these falsehoods you are pushing as facts because you heard it on Fox or saw it on Facebook or whatever your source might be.
When you do you’ll find out there was no election fraud in 2020, the president was not exonerated-he was legitimately impeached but the Republicans saved him from removal from office, Hillary did not pay for the dossier on Trump, and Pizzagate was the biggest BS story from 2016. These are just a couple of the falsehoods still running rampant on social media by fools.
It’s time to wake up and get your heads out of your butts and start being responsible for your actions. Wear a mask. Social-distance. Fact-check before spreading falsehoods. We need to unite for any success.
Judy Talty
Englewood
‘Socialized’ medicine nearly eradicated polio
To the Editor:
I recently stumbled across an apt bit of history. The Salk polio vaccine finished testing and became available for distribution in 1955. President Eisenhower ordered the newly formed Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (now Health and Human Services) to organize distribution.
The secretary, Oveta Culp Hobby, refused, she said that would be socialized medicine. She resigned soon afterward. The vaccine did get distributed by a patchwork of state and private actions and polio was nearly eradicated. The federal government is going to manage distribution of COVID vaccines and only a few fringe conservatives will think there’s anything wrong with that.
Republicans screamed about “socialism” when Democrat FDR pushed through Social Security in the ‘30s. And again in the ‘60s when Democrat Lyndon Johnson pushed through Medicare. How many of you readers depend on SS and Medicare?
Republicans screamed a lot about “socialism” in this year’s election. They’ve been screaming about Democrats being “socialists” since at least the ‘30s. They’d rather scream “socialism” than talk about real, relevant issues.
Paul Anderson
North Port
Letters make some nauseous
To the Editor:
I get a little nauseous when I read some of the letters to the editor. People say the media is the enemy, the Russian/Trump investigation is a hoax, the quid pro quo with Ukraine is a hoax and the pandemic is a hoax.
Are you serious? Or are you just listening to a man that lies so much you can’t tell the truth from his lies?
Do you really believe Trump is putting America first or his needs and the needs of his special friends? This man ruined lives of other little people all his life climbing to the top over the bodies of those he cheated for years. He ran with thieves. He made deals with Putin to build a Hotel Trump. He worked with Xi Jim Ping with trademarks for him and his daughter’s manufactured goods. He wooed North Korean Kim Jong Un thinking he was smarter than the Koreans. Wrong.
And he had seven people who worked with him go to jail by being dishonest in testimonies with the FBI to protect Trump’s illegal actions because now he can pardon them before he leaves office. He lies so much people are used to it. They believe every word he says even if it sounds strange.
This man has done too many negatives to this country that outweigh the positives. It’s time to let someone else give it a try. Let’s see what happens. You might be pleasantly surprised.
Katharine Castronova
Port Charlotte
Media is the enemy of the people
To the Editor:
The media is an enemy of the people. Bias, lies and not covering Democratic scandals, like Hunter Biden, are their trademark.
It started the day the president was inaugurated. He was going to start WW3, he was going to destroy the economy and he couldn’t be trusted with the nuclear code.
Then the Russian hoax. Trump was a Russian agent, he stole the election colluding with the Russians. Then the president was exonerated.
They told us night after night the protests were peaceful but in reality the burning, looting and violence was the worst I’ve seen in my life.
They told us there was no emergency at the border as 100,000 illegals were crossing our borders monthly.
Now we are supposed to believe there was no election fraud. You would have to be down to a couple of brain cells to believe that. There was massive fraud.
Remember Hillary telling Biden, “Do not concede under any circumstances.” She knew the fraud setup.
The president’s team deserves their day in court to show their evidence of massive fraud and then we can find out if we had a fair and free election.
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
President seeks to undermine votes
To the Editor:
Where is our outrage? Donald Trump is now trying to undermine the votes of 161 million U.S. citizens. With no evidence he is claiming that our votes are not legitimate.
This is a disgrace. It is a violation against every American who believes in freedom and justice. It is a smack in the face to every veteran who fought to support American ideals. It is a smack in the face to every immigrant whoever came to these shores because they believed that the U.S. was governed by the law and democracy.
Trump’s behavior is not acceptable. It is a disgrace. We, as citizens, need to stand up and call every senator and every congressman and tell them that our votes count. We must demand that Trump concede now. Our freedom and democracy is at stake.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
U.S. headed for misery
To the Editor:
I have written to you many times but this time I can honestly say that a Biden/Harris admin scares me to death. I think about what will happen to America and her people just makes me shake inside and I think at my age that I should not have to feel so terrified.
Why would anyone vote for them? What people think amazes me. Now I am one of those persons who sees someone as being too short of a dozen and then that leaves Harris. I only know two people who voted for them. How could Americans been so fooled?
You may think Trump as bullish but he put America and us first before anything else. For once we had someone who was proud of us.
He made this country great until COVID hit. To have a president proud of us and fight for us was a first. Please tell me the next four years will be good? The future of this country is in peril now. I feel it is headed for misery and tears.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
How will President Trump exit?
To the Editor:
Could the following be final episode of Trump’s four year “reality show?”
Shortly after Jan 1, 2021, President Trump resigns, citing election fraud of monumental proportions that without question rigged the result. Vice President Pence takes the office of president until Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan 20, 2021, pardoning Mr. Trump from any and all possible future indictments by the U.S. Justice Dept.The result:
1.) Mr. Trump never has to concede.
2.) Mr. Trump does not have to appear at Joe Biden’s inauguration.
3.) Mr. Trump appears to be a patriot and hero in the eyes of millions of his followers for highlighting a need to reform our corrupt election procedures.
4.) Gives Mr. Pence an opportunity to show his undying loyalty to Mr. Trump, while becoming (albeit briefly) the president of the United States.
5.) Only jurisdictions other than the United States could ever take Mr. Trump to court.
End of drama. Lights fade. Curtain closes
Don’t rule this out. In the words of Donald J. Trump, “Let’s wait and see.”
Robert N. Philips
Englewood
Let’s define conspiracy theory
To the Editor:
The phrase of the year — conspiracy theory.
The people who throw them out there know they are lies.
The people who believe them are gullible and naive.
The result is the biggest division in the democracy of this country.
Nobody ever uses the words conspiracy fact.
Two definitions of the word theory:
a) A system explaining something based on principles independent of the facts.
b) the sphere of abstract knowledge or speculative thought.
If people spent less time believing this garbage and more time looking at fact check perhaps the loud and vicious rhetoric would calm down and the people of this country could come together.
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
Did illegal residents vote in election?
To the Editor:
If you are in this country illegally, you have no right to vote and tell us what to do. Yet, you are, because of your vote. Illegals who do vote are telling us indirectly how to run our country because you will have a voice on who is elected.
Politicians spend billions of dollars to get our vote and that includes the illegals. That is like someone else is running our country instead of just our citizens. I’m sure this illegal vote has a lot to do with winning or losing an election and they have no right to have a say in who runs this country.
Out politicians should be limited and each equal in what they spend. They spend billions and whoever raises or collects the most money wins the election. If they couldn’t raise that kind of money maybe e would be able to get honest people running for office.
Not all politicians are dishonest. We know a lot of honest ones, so let’s see we get all those that are honest putting America first and not their pockets or special interest people. Let’s keep America great.
Anna Spielhaupter
Port Charlotte
Trump is a loser, literally
To the Editor:
To quote Gabriel Sterling, a top election official to the Secretary of State’s office in Georgia, “a 20-year-old contractor who worked for the voting machine called Dominion in Georgia has received death threats. The 20-year-old had a noose image saying he should be hanged for treason.”
You have a Trump campaign lawyer saying the “ex cyber chief should be taken out at dawn and shot.”
Now Trump is going to announce his 2024 election rebid on the day that Biden will be inaugurated.
Biden won the election by 80 million votes — 80 million people do not want Trump in the office.
Give it up Rudy and Trump. Quit trying to incite violence. Trump you are a loser and 80 million people said so.
Karen Bourland-Whyte
North Port
Leave some lands alone
To the Editor:
Keeping one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels of Charlotte Harbor waterfront properties as open space for all residents to enjoy seems like a great alternative to having a restaurant and/or boat storage facility on this scenic piece of waterfront.
Why does every parcel of land that Charlotte County owns need to be sold or developed? Once this beautiful piece of Charlotte Harbor waterfront is developed, it is gone forever.
Would development of this land necessitate dredging of the harbor in that location? Would there be a need for expensive water and sewer lines? What about storm drainage retention tanks? And if a boat storage facility is constructed, what about possible pollution from gasoline storage tanks and the pumping of fuel into boats? What about noise? And would a seawall be built to protect buildings from rising water levels? Another seawall doesn’t seem like a healthy thing to add to the harbor.
Some people will insist that we will lose tax revenues by not developing this site, however, there wouldn’t be a loss of tax revenues since protecting this land from being developed would add value to neighboring properties and beautify Charlotte Harbor.
Once this land is sold for any kind of development, it is gone forever. Since we already own the land, maybe we should be thinking of how much of an investment is needed to make this a natural open space for everyone to enjoy now and for future generations. And we protect our wildlife from yet another destroyed habitat.
Paulette Chernack
Port Charlotte
Red kettle reminders of spirit
To the Editor:
Merry Christmas everyone. It’s that time again. Time to teach your kids about being proud to give to charities.
I had an eye welling experience Tuesday at the Englewood Walmart. Brian was with grandpa. Brian is a proud special boy with special needs. I noticed them approaching from the parking lot when Brian gave me a wave, of course I returned the wave with a “hey buddy.”
Grandpa gave Brian half of is pocket change and the boy carefully slipped said change into the red kettle and gave me a fist bump. Man, that got me.
Same thing happened when they were leaving. Brian was properly taught and may God bless that boy and his grandpa.
John Zinollit
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.