De-annex editorial wrong
To the Editor:
Your April 14 opinion about efforts to de-annex part of North Port is contrary to the facts, and is thus remarkably irresponsible.
You claim that West Villagers will lose police and emergency services if de-annexation succeeds. Fact: primary responsibility for police and emergency services will simply move from the city to the county, both of which already cooperate now to provide these services to our neighborhoods.
You claim residents would have to pay additional costs for sheriff and emergency services, “likely” through a municipal services taxing unit, if de-annexation is successful. Fact: surrounding neighborhoods of Grand Palm, Sarasota National and Plantation receive those services with no such taxing unit.
The county has no law enforcement MSTU anywhere because we all pay for those services through the county’s general millage. West Villagers already pay that millage and then pay again for city police.
You claim the city “might” charge us for “reimbursement” of money it has spent for development of West Villages. Fact: the city admits it has not spent any money on West Villages.
Since its creation in 2004, West Villages property owners have paid (and continue to pay) for all our infrastructure (roads, streetlights, sidewalks, bike paths, new fire station and fire apparatus, water system, wastewater system, irrigation system, etc.) through impact fees, WVID bonds and developer funding.
“You’re entitled to your own opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts.”
John Meisel
West Villages
co-chair of West Villagers for Responsible Government
Deannexation makes sense
To the Editor:
I am a resident of IslandWalk, and I read the recent editorial opinion favoring North Port’s fight to prevent deannexation.
There are many reasons deannexation makes sense. North Port commissioners spend tax money inefficiently. Dollars were spent on a public waterslide attraction that operates on a deficit every year. There doesn’t appear it will ever break even.
There presently is a plan to renovate the Warm Springs attraction. If fully funded it would cost $25 million. Renovating it with that kind of money is not going to bring revenue proportionate to the investment. I would speculate many North Port residents have never even been to Warm Mineral Springs.
North Port is not a vacation destination that brings in tourist dollars. It has very little industrial base, therefore, it has to rely on residential tax dollars. One way to do that is to annex communities that have little connection to North Port, but are cash cows.
The annexed communities are miles away from the seat of government. Commissioners don’t even seem to care about its far away communities.
The recent election to fill a commissioner’s seat did not bring any candidates to the communities. I would guess the majority of those effected by the election didn’t even know the candidates.
The corporation now developing Wellen Park is not going to lose money whether or not deannexation occurs. It may not get the perks it has worked out with North Port, and it may slow the progress somewhat, but it will not stop the development.
Andrew Cullison
Venice
Mask boos are disturbing
To the Editor:
I found it very disturbing having read the “Concerns expressed for Venice schools” this past Wednesday.
I respect the fact that parents have the right to protect their children, however, wearing a mask is also about protecting teachers and students who may be at risk because of autoimmune or have respiratory diseases.
The overall response to the survey that was issued was the word “community.” I was under the belief that “good Christian values” is much like Jewish values and we use the work Tikun Olam which means repairing the world and giving back.
I am addressing mask wearing only.
Please just follow the science and wherever you want to get surveillance data from public health websites it will show the outbreaks and hot zones where infection is spreading. I may be closer than we all think?
Rona Elias
North Venice
Support For The People Act
To the Editor:
For far too long, inequity has corrupted our democracy. It is time for all Americans to stand up and demand an expansion of voting rights, limits to big money in politics, and accountability by ending gerrymandering. This is why I support the For The People Act.
The For The People Act recently passed in the House of Representatives. It provides important reform in our electoral processes. At its core, the bill provides much-needed action on redistricting, ethics reform, campaign finance, and voting rights.
We need a government that’s fair — where representatives listen to their constituents. The For the People Act would help make that a reality. I believe it’s crucial to restore accountability in our democracy. I support this bill because it would provide much-needed democracy reform.
I strongly urge the Senate to follow the House’s lead to pass this bill. With Mitch McConnell in the minority, he can no longer block this bill by himself. Now is the time to reshape our democracy into one that is truly of, for, and by the people. That is why I’m asking my fellow citizens to contact their Senators and demand they vote “Yes” on the For The People Act.
Marianne Maloney
Venice
Thanks to Nursing Center
To the Editor:
I write to express and share my appreciation and gratitude to the health care team at Orchid Cove Skilled Nursing Center (formerly Pinebrook Center) in Venice.
Since March of last year, they have, in my opinion, shown great patience, fortitude, and kindness in endeavoring to care for their residents.
I spoke recently with the head administrator and thanked her. She acknowledged that truth but added (and I paraphrase) that the residents were the true “stars” — they and their families — having shown resilience and forbearance.
As a Venice resident for 20-plus years, I feel very fortunate that my Michael has been respected, so well regarded, and cared for this last year. Thank you.
Judy Clements
Venice
Mote won’t attract millions
To the Editor:
In the recent Kim Cool commentary the caption below the photo of future 110,000-square- foot Mote Marine Aquarium stated that the aquarium is ”expected to draw millions of visitors annually.”
That statement is simply ludicrous as simple math would show that even just 1 million visitors would require 2,240 visitors every day over 365 days.
In 2019 the 250,000 square feet Florida aquarium in Tampa had it best annual attendance in its 24 years history with 841,000 visitors and let’s not forget that the Florida Aquarium is one of highest rated aquariums in the country.
Mote claims there are 3 million people within a 60 minute drive of its new aquarium but it should be noted that 70% of those are within 30 minutes of the larger and well regarded Florida Aquarium.
I believe that the new Mote Aquarium will require significant tax money to operate over the long term just as they did for their construction funding.
Paul Sloan
Venice
Tax office isn’t answering phone
To the Editor:
I’m probably better understanding now why Barbara Ford-Coates at the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s office isn’t answering her phones with the vigor we’ve come to expect…prior to this Covid age.
For days on end now it seems “we” (“I” include “me” in “we”), have been waiting for the Messiah’s second coming... on “hold.”
As “we’re” lulled into a comatose state by the thoughtful, soundtrack generated by those who would clearly rather “we” choose another means of communication to contact “them.” A means every bit as personal as the robotic operator, who answered “your” call and butted dialed “you” into purgatory, with the hellish melodies and “your” silly questions.
I’m not really complaining. I realize it’s selfish to expect a “human” response to a “human” question.
The catch is that “my” dilemma is much too philosophical to be emailed to just “anybody.”
I talking about “anyone” who may have skipped “Philosophy 101” as “I” should have. The fact that “I” chose to make this overly-wordy discipline my major, I’m sure speaks volumes about me. On second thought, “I” wouldn’t answer a phone call from “me” either.
However, and moreover, my quandary is not going away. I need a response. So, alas, I throw caution to the wind…bear my soul to the electronic abyss.
I recently received a vehicle registration notice from the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s office.
It coolly and impersonally listed my vehicles and suggested that I comply with its recommendations, by the due date, or I might face penalties. I took that as a subtle hint that I might well find myself taking the “road less traveled” on “foot” should I forgo the opportunity to play the registration fees.
I have chosen to avoid the negative formalities by procuring the funds necessary to deliver me out of my impending crisis. Nonetheless, I find myself in a bit of a predicament.
My second-listed vehicular registration form states my pickup truck’s weight (sorry, confidential-besides the ole girl would deny it), while inquiring if her weight is the same as the day, we were united…or more.
These “Covid” times have not been without tribulation. I, myself have gained a surplus of unwanted weight. I hardly consider it to be in good form to “guesstimate” whether or not my proud steel steed succumbed to the same gastronomic fate as I did. Therein lies the difficulty: “Is there a more delicate, less embarrassing way I can find out, besides taking her to an interstate truck weigh station?”
Yours in taxation,
Paul Clause
Venice
Ringling elephants were abused
To the Editor:
Kim Cool’s article, “The world is shrinking,” noted that Ringling’s elephants “miss their days with the circus for the mental stimulation they received as they performed.”
Does this refer to Kenny, a baby elephant, who died after being forced to perform even though he had an acute gastrointestinal infection and was bleeding from the rectum? This resulted in Ringling being charged with violations of the Animal Welfare Act and settling with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for $20,000.
How about Doc and Angelica, who suffered from rope burns while being forcibly separated from their mothers?
Ringling considered this method of separation to be “standard industry practice.”
A complaint filed with the USDA identified Tom Rider, a former Ringling elephant handler, as a witness to abuse. The complaint charged that “Mr. Rider has identified several handlers and trainers by name who he personally witnessed repeatedly beat the elephants in the Blue Unit, including the babies. Mr. Rider also traveled with the elephants on tour, and said that they live on cramped stock cars, were chained for more than 23 hours per day, exposed to extreme temperatures, and left to stand in their own waste for hours at a time.”
The list goes on and on.
Ringling hid the cruelty for decades, but whistleblowers and the invention of small video cameras exposed the truth. That led to state and local governments, as well as entire countries, banning or restricting the use of animals in circuses. Facts matter.
Terri David
Venice
