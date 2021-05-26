No plan on immigration from Biden
To the Editor:
Here we are five months into a wave of illegal immigrants crossing our Southern border states and the Biden administration has not provided a coherent plan to stem the flow.
The president and vice president (even though she was assigned the responsibility to “handle it” over 60 days ago) have not given a single news conference (with questions and answers) addressing the issue.
What is going on?
Are we seeing the beginning of a “stealth administration?”
Whether you voted for or against the Biden administration, chances are you have an interest in your family’s future and their ability to live the American dream.
If you were not around in 1980, try googling the “Mariel Boatlift” under President Jimmy Carter. What was to have been an olive branch by President Carter to the Cuban government, ended up bringing more than 125,000 Cubans to the United States in boats. There was no vetting that occurred, and it is now known that Cuba’s President Fidel Castro emptied their jails and mental institutions to join the migration.
Do not fool yourself by thinking “we live in Southwest Florida and it’s none of our concern.” Be advised the current flow of illegals are being sent by plane, train and automobile throughout our country. Wake up America. Demand accountability.
Mike Clukey
Venice
Immigrants used to pay their own way
To the Editor:
A nation of immigrants?
True. But there was a process in place before admission. You had to have a sponsor, a place to live, a trade, and upon examination, be in good health. Of note, at times, illiterate government workers changed many family names because of their inability to spell or pronounce them. The significance being the family had the burden to change it back. These immigrants eagerly became tax-paying, English speaking, home owning, productive citizens of our society.
However, we are now witnessing, too many unaccompanied minors entering and being abducted into dangerous gangs. Too many testing positive for Covid and just roaming about homeless.
Additionally, the U.S. birth rate has been plummeting, thereby placing the financial burden on less of the population to sustain the care and welfare of these non-citizens.
The new regime in D.C. is exhibiting a collective lack of wisdom in this respect while having lunch on our dime, flying about in their personal jets, sleeping well in their ivory towers and being rewarded by lobbyists off our backs.
I quote: Genesis 3:17,19 (after the fall) “You shall eat in toil all the days of your life. And you shall eat the plants of the field by the sweat of your face till you return to the ground.” i.e. no work, no eat.
Cathy Bateman
Port Charlotte
Friends, neighbors help when disaster happens
To the Editor:
I echo Ms Stenhouse’s gratitude and love for friends and neighbors when disaster strikes.
I recently had a flood in my house and my neighbors jumped right in to move furniture and closet contents, offer me a place to stay until things got dry, bring me food, support me in the aftermath of chaos and help restore order.
My heart overflows with gratitude. God bless them.
Jody Aldrich
Venice
Free money making people dependent
To the Editor:
A vulgar display of wealth seems to be the norm nowadays. The problem is that now it’s coming from the White House. Biden and company are throwing money around like it’s confetti.
What they’re really doing is buying more votes and will soon have millions of dependent slackers who will vote for anything that doesn’t require any semblance of real work. This will ensure the Democratic party dominance to the very end. And it will not be long before our nation is no longer free or democratic. Once it becomes time to pay the bills, our so-called elected officials will begin seizing corporations and business assets claiming they must be owned in national interest and not by the greedy few capitalists, much like how it is in places like Russia and China.
You say you can’t believe this dribble? I guess I’m too old. I started my working life when I was 14. You needed “working papers” signed by your parents (remember them)? Oh they’re people who actually raised children and nurtured them into responsible adults. Maybe that’s why I find it so offensive that more and more people want handouts instead of working and applying themselves to obtain independence, freedom if you will.
Big government isn’t the solution, Big government is the big problem and when politicians start throwing your money back at you, it’s no longer government, it’s control. Here sheepy, sheepy.
Thomas Cook
Port Charlotte
What happened at Gasparailla state park?
To the Editor:
On return north from our annual time in Florida, I have a shell in my beach shoe.
Spending many days each year at Gasparilla Island State Park with family and friends , this beautiful area is the usual highlight of our stay. Now looking N.E. from Port Boca Grande Lighthouse a new catwalk to a couple of the old ship moorings with surveillance cameras, private beach signs and orange traffic cones complete with plastic tape mark boundary.
In the many hours spent on the beach at the point, other than security guards daily watering off walkway, went unused.
What a tragic loss for the public, that these four historic structures were not constructed into a one of a kind pier,which many forever could have enjoyed, now a potential jewel has been lost to everyone.
The lack of leadership, vision, for the public interest is truly shameful.The nice buzzwords, preservation, repurpose, reclaim, utilization didn’t apply in this case.
Surely an endless stream of excuses for difficulties encountered with many groups, agendas will undoubtedly be shrugged off and justified (if even need be) by those involved.
In the end, it would have been a prize worth fighting for: a unique enjoyment for generations of yours and mine to come. Perhaps with deals made, the damage done, dreaming now, the structures are still there. Maybe world movers that love Boca could still make a pier for everyone to treasure.
D.F. Rugg
Battle Creek, Michigan.
Why capitalize Black in paper?
To the Editor:
So, when did the word “Black” become a proper name? It seemed to begin with Associated Press articles reporting shootings, legal cases and other confrontational issues involving mixed races, throughout these articles the word “Black” was capitalized.
And I see this has now extended to the Sun’s reports. This is not a racist question; quite to the contrary, the practice of capitalizing the word “Black” is, in itself, racist, because it should not be capitalized anymore than the word “white” should be capitalized, and so far it has not been. The push toward “political correctness” in this country, led by the media, has gone way beyond where it should, and this practice is one more step toward the edge of the cliff.
Tom Adams
North Port
Vote for policies not person
To the Editor:
Can we just put all party affiliation and political opinions aside for a few minutes, and being honest with ourselves, look in the mirror and ask a few questions, such as: Am I happy with what’s going on at the southern border with illegals and drugs pouring into our country from all over the world? Some of which will show up in our own community.
Am I happy with my government spending at record levels with total disregard as to the real need or concern for our children in the future? Am I happy that we have press conferences with serious questions going unanswered because our President says he’s not allowed to answer questions ? Really! If he’s not, who is? Am I concerned that our adversaries beginning to flex their muscle without any meaningful response by the administration?
Am I happy to watch peace in the Middle East begin to unravel? Am I happy as I watch rapid inflationary pressures begin to erode my hard earned dollars? And, am I happy that boys can now play on girls athletic teams? Other questions could be asked but these are sufficient to determine if one is happy with the current administration. If one is happy with the above, then I am getting what I voted for and feel our country is in good hands.
However, if one is unhappy with the above can he or she do the following with the next round of elections — put all hatred aside and vote for the individual with the best policies and programs for our country vs. voting for a personality.
God Bless America.
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
Stop nasty messages on flags, signs
To the Editor:
North Port, Port Charlotte have some wonderful communities. My husband and I are fortunate to live on a lovely street with lovely neighbors. We see kids of all ages walking or biking to school, as well as older families walking/biking with children and four-legged family members.
I understand freedom of speech but can you understand my dismay to see flags flying in the wind that say “F---k Biden”, or a sign on a neighbor’s lawn that says “Slow the F---k down.” These are just two of many flags/signs I have seen in my tranquil neighborhood. Is this the kind of message we want to send to our children? That this kind of verbage is okay?
Bonnie Macpherson
North Port
Child tax credit should be permanent
To the Editor:
We can cut child poverty in half — permanently.
The Biden Administration just proposed extending support for workers and families enacted earlier this year, by making permanent both an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit for younger workers and others not raising children and an expansion of the full Child Tax Credit to all low-income families. He also proposes extending the increased CTC amount ($3,000-plus per child) until 2025.
These steps are important, but Congress must make all the CTC changes permanent, including the credit increase. Columbia University estimates this new CTC will cut child poverty by 45 percent! We can pay for this by asking the wealthy and corporations to finally pay their fair share.
If you could cut child poverty in half, why would you not do it? I urge our representatives and senators to make the new CTC and EITC provisions at 2021 levels permanent in recovery legislation.
Colonel Meyer
North Port
AP will have to find new office
To the Editor:
Two terrorist supporting “news” agencies blown to bits by the IDF.
Israel airstrike destroys the building housing “news” agencies Al Jazeera, and AP.
Guess they’ll have to find a new home from which to report their made up “Pallywood” video and biased anti-Zionist, anti-Semitic “news” from.
Maybe CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, or New York Times. have some spare space for rent. Better check Airbnb.
Joe Biden may be willing to send them a stimulus check. Just ask “The Squad” to send the word.
Eric L Sovern
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.