Time to set record straight on recent letters
To the Editor:
I’m going to try and respond to two and a half letters from April 22 by just making statements that can be matched to the correct letter.
Socialism and communism are two different things, unfortunately it fits some peoples ideology to combine the two. We currently live in a socialistic society, police, fire, roads etc. all paid for by the people for the good of us all, socialism.
Negativity about Trump is his own making. When he says things like “wind turbines cause cancer” or “We have it very much under control in this country,” he creates his own negativity because they are false.
Yes there’s an allegation against Biden the difference is Kavenaugh was a sitting judge going through a hearing/job interview for a lifetime appointment. I’m sure Barr is doing his best to investigate Biden and the allegation against him but other then that there’s no news to report.
Regarding Melania and Michelle, Michelle championed childhood obesity with diet and exercise; Melania tackles bullying — a worthwhile endeavor. The difference is one is married to a name-calling bully. Hypocrisy?
Regarding Trump’s children being involved in his administration, intelligence officials and his own staff — Kelly and McGahn — did not recommend giving either one security clearance but Trump overruled them.
The absence of medical supplies left to Trump were the direct result of budget battles with the newly elected Tea Party Republicans who were elected on cutting the federal budget, that’s one of the places they cut Trump had 3 1/2 years to re-stock after being warned by several government officials of the shortage.
Let’s not forget on Feb. 10 that Trump said on FOX: “I think China is very, you know professionally run in the sense they have everything under control.”
How did that work out?
Finally to the person who says it’s OK if I want to stay indoors but he should be able to come and go if he wants. I would like to drive 100 mph on 75 but can’t because it endangers other people. His ignoring of the self quarantining puts everyone else at risk.
Larry Basta,
Venice
Appreciating Henderson’s column, thoughts
To the Editor:
A great big shout out of thanks for Joe Henderson’s column on April 18.
So glad I am not the only one who is very uncomfortable with opening up Venice.
We are not ready.
Maria Puma
Venice
President not concerned with plight of Americans
To the Editor:
I just don’t get it. How can my fellow Americans support a president who rather than inspire us to “stand strong together” encourages rebellious demonstrators to defy stay-at-home executive orders with his tweets such as “Liberate Michigan.”
Trump is more concerned with keeping his right-wing supporters happy than in taking any responsibility for American’s welfare. Every day, during his briefings, he stands front and center as he blames everyone else, i.e., Democrats, China, the WHO, for his lack of good judgement during the pandemic.
He has given the responsibility for decision making over to the states and now refuses to support them.
I will not put my health and welfare in the hands of a politician whose sole focus is on beating the Democrats in the next election.
Instead, I trust the scientists and doctors who are risking their own health to find a treatment and cure for this global pandemic.
And I give thanks to the people working on the front lines for helping keep me safe.
Ricki Ernest
Venice
Don’t miss the moments you can find in Venice
To the Editor:
Last September, I shared with your Gondolier readers my joyful, Saturday morning ride from the Venice Pier to downtown Venice. I marveled at the beautiful Brazilian walnut used in the Pier’s refurbishment and the tempting food aromas as I strolled through the Farmer’s Market.
My leisurely morning ended with a head-turning ride on new black top through the downtown shopping district on Venice Avenue. The new landscape from Harbor Drive to U.S. 41 was nothing short of eye popping, and in my opinion, award-winning.
This morning, after dropping off a gift basket at Venice Regional for our health care heroes, my wife and I decided to drive through the shopping district on Venice Avenue. What a great decision that was.
We parked the car and decided to get a walk in, as there were few people strolling and everyone was practicing social distancing. We encountered the sweet aroma of pastries emanating from bakeries offering takeout to their grateful clientele. Sounds good thus far, but little did I know what we were about to experience.
The city of Venice volunteers have created the most beautiful display of flowers, plantings and photo snapping opportunities of anywhere we’ve ever visited.
From Harbor Drive to U.S. 41, the spring display of color and creativity amazed us.
The city’s army of volunteers have created and are maintaining a floral display that would impress the horticulturists at Walt Disney World, Niagara on the Lakes, Ontario and Butchart Gardens, Victoria, B.C.
We encourage our neighbors and Gondolier readers to take a ride to the shopping district on Venice Island and stroll with camera in hand. You’ll be happy, as we were, not to have missed this “Kodak Moment.” — Mike Clukey, Venice
Census asking for too much information
To the Editor:
In the mail, I received the paper questionnaire for the Census being done in the nation; unlike many I did not provide information.
On April 13, I contacted 1-844-330-2020 number and inquired what reason such as birth date, age, ethnicity, gender, phone number are sought. The answer was vague and further conversation was informed employee-agent could appear in person at my residence. I am not required to respond unless it is law enforcement.
It was indicated a fee/fine could be assessed to me. For some reason, I inquired as to the location associated with the 1-844-300-2020, the answer I received was the location could not be disclosed due to security purposes.
I offered I had the addresses of the White House, Senate, Congress, IRS, Social Security, hospitals, some military bases yet this was so important a location it could not be disclosed — this agency is supported with taxes.
I am supposed to supply information and I would not have the slightest idea who, when, where has access to such information and for what purpose.
That information was not needed when House representatives spent $40 million to impeach the current president or the funding of Planned Parenthood or abortions or the Supreme Court ruling same gender marriage is legal or roundabouts constructed with decorative centers or parking meters placed.
My information was not needed for billions and billions of dollars held by the tip top of 10% of the populace or the salaries of many government representatives or CEO or other such nonsense. — Sheryl Armstrong, Sarasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.