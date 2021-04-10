End the filibuster
To the Editor:
The filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters and slow progress on critical issues. It’s time to put an end to this Jim Crow relic and make sure our government is working for us.
If we reform Senate rules we have a real chance at: voting rights and campaign finance reform; immigration reform; gun safety; raising the minimum wage; action on climate change.
Our senators must end the filibuster, and do the job that we, their constituents, sent them to Washington to do: legislate.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
Gopher tortoise day
To the Editor:
It’s Gopher Tortoise Appreciation Day and I’d like to propose ways Venice could better protect this threatened species.
Take the case of the tortoises on the former Walter Farley tract on Gulf Drive. One of Venice Island’s last natural parcels, it’s now a housing development. Local lore has it the author penned some of his beloved “Black Stallion” books in a writing shed in the woods there.
In April 2019, I happened by and noticed a tortoise on one of the new building lots there. It started a two-year saga to try to get the tortoise protected.
Action was taken: A state wildlife officer came out and found at least two active burrows on the site. City engineering staff then informed the builder it could not proceed with development without a tortoise relocation permit.
But ultimately, the tortoises were failed by the system.
The house on that lot is almost complete now and at least one of the burrows buried deep under the new driveway. Somehow, building permits were OK’d without relocating the tortoises. Yet despite all the construction, there’s evidence at least one tenacious tortoise still resides on the very edge of the Farley tract.
The state is requiring the builder to pay “mitigation fees” and maybe relocate the surviving tortoise. But how many others were plowed under across the 2.5-acre wooded lot? We’ll never know.
Here’s how we could truly appreciate gopher tortoises:
• Venice might consider a formal process to inventory tortoise presence on building lots, like Sarasota County does.
• City Hall should ensure that correspondence with builders or landowners be accessible to all relevant departments — such as directives to secure a tortoise relocation permit before construction.
• Penalties should be high enough to serve as a deterrent for not complying with state rules.
For the sake of the dwindling populations of vulnerable wildlife we share our city with, it’s important we do better.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
Our faith does count
To the Editor:
I am deeply distressed over the direction our nation is taking.
The political solutions that we thought would rescue our country from it’s moral and spiritual free fall have had little effect. We are learning that the problem is deeper than we thought, thus the solution itself must be deeper also.
God is humbling us.
Although hope fades as we focus only on the trajectory we, as a nation, have chosen, we must bear a credible witness to the saving grace of God. Our faith does count. Only He can save us from these trends that have already evoked His judgment.
May God fill us with all joy and peace in believing, so that by His power, we may abound in hope.
Jody Aldrich
Venice
