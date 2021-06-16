Thanks to restaurant, anonymous friends
To the Editor:
On Friday morning of June 11, meeting our friends — a Marine Korean combat veteran and his wife — and I, a Navy Vietnam veteran aboard an LST, met at Word-of-Mouth Restaurant for breakfast to celebrate a birthday for his wife.
During our time, a couple people had acknowledge our service which we appreciated very much.
Completing our meals, our very nice and gracious waitress had explained our bill was taken care and had no knowledge who paid for our meals.
We would like to send out “who ever you are” a big thank you for taking care of a couple veterans.
We would like also give out a big thank you to the staff at Word-of-Mouth for their hard work and dedication through the pandemic to serve the patron’s with a smile.
Harry Morris
Venice
Car was doing 117 mph when it struck my granddaughter
To the Editor:
I am a retired grandfather who now lives in Venice, Florida. I have been an attorney for approximately 40 years. I was in the computer field for nearly 60 years where many of my computer titles and certifications include the word: Expert.
On March 5, 2017, my 20-year-old granddaughter, Caroline, and another University of Florida student, Nicole, who was from Germany, were killed by a now convicted defendant who was 22 years old.
On June 4, 2021, I attended in court the defendant’s plea of guilty and his sentencing.
This defendant, according to evidence presented in court, was doing 117 miles per hour when he slammed into my granddaughter’s car that was stopped along with two other cars in front of them at a stop sign in Okeechobee County, Florida. Digital evidence was shown that my granddaughter’s car went from being stopped to 62 miles per hour in 1 millisecond — the time it takes to blink your eye. Her car then went from 62 mph to 30 mph in 2 more milliseconds as the result of her car hitting the car in front of her car. This tragedy for these two young girls as a result of being crushed at the speed of 117 mph was not survivable.
There was no evidence of braking done by the defendant. The defendant admitted that he was high on drugs. At sentencing, the defendant was given a sentence of about 30 years of incarceration.
This sentence provided a small measure of justice but no relief from the grief and sorrow of my family or the other family in Germany. According to previous Florida court opinions, the purpose of sentencing is to punish the defendant. I agree with these opinions but we demand more than that.
This horrific tragedy happened for two reasons: the defendant was high on drugs and his car was doing 117 mph. I know that it would be difficult if not impossible to prevent every single male of 22 years of age from getting high on drugs. As to the issue of the car doing 117 mph, I know from my computer knowledge that it is very possible and relatively inexpensive for car computers to restrict speed such as it already does with “adaptive cruise control.” As the judge commented in this case, he did not realize that a Nissan could do 117 mph. It begs the question as to why any new car sold to the public, that is now digitally controlled, should be allowed to operate at 117 mph.
There are some that will argue that they have a right to drive at any speed, but as the law recognizes, driving is not a right but rather it is a privilege. Much more important than the selfish desire to drive at any speed is the right of the victims to remain alive.
My belief is that a proactive solution to prevent this kind of tragedy would be to limit all new car speed to a maximum of 85 mph. There is no posted legal speed limit that I am aware of that exceeds 85 mph. This mandated controlled car speed limit of 85 mph could be done by government fiat as it has been done with all other mandated safety features. An argument can be made that in order to avoid an accident, one needs to accelerate beyond 85 mph. However, a car’s computer could easily be programmed to allow a limited time period of exception to accommodate any exigent circumstances.
If this safety feature of limiting the speed of the defendant’s car had been built-in, my young granddaughter, Caroline, and her young German passenger, Nicole, might still be alive. If this safety feature were to be mandated in all new cars, lives would be saved and many victim’s families would not have to suffer “the worst day of their lives.”
Joseph M. Higgins
Venice
Voting and H.R. 1
To the Editor:
Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams accuse Republicans of bringing back “Jim Crow” laws that Democrats initiated after the Civil War.
Democrats support the H.R. 1 bill that would prohibit voter ID on absentee ballots, force states to count votes arriving up to 10 days after Election Day; permit “ballot harvesting,” ban the purging of inactive and ineligible voters from the rolls; allow “automatic” voter registration leading to the registration of noncitizens — federal law prohibits a noncitizen from voting in federal elections.
President Jimmy Carter’s Commission on Federal Election Reform stated, “Voting by mail without an ID is the form of voting most likely to lead to fraud.”
Biden’s Delaware forbids no excuse absentee voting, never allowed early in-person voting, has limited mail-in ballots, only four drop boxes state-wide, mandatory ID to register to vote, ID mandatory to vote and felons can’t vote.
Comparing some states with days of early voting: Texas — 21; Georgia — 17; Florida 11-15; New York — 10; New Jersey — 7 and Connecticut — 0. Voter suppression?
Thirty-six states must show some form of legal ID and 75% of Americans support voter ID.
Democrats complain that Florida’s new law makes it harder to vote by mail. Previously it was one phone call for two election cycles, but now, one every election cycle (two years). Suppression?
The headline-grabbing provision in the Georgia law was banning water and food within 150 feet at polling places, but that’s only if supplied by partisans. Water is still available.
The question becomes: Is our Constitutional Republic precious enough to ensure a fair and free election, or do we allow the abuse of power to become law?
Rich Mazur
Venice
Situation is like the 1950s, 1960s
To the Editor:
With all the talk about tightening up the polling process and squaring away the way race is to be addressed in our schools, a story I heard in the 1950’s or 60’s comes to mind.
To make sure voters knew what they were voting about, a requirement to be able to read was established in a Southern state.
On Election Day, a Black man appeared at a polling site and was asked to read a newspaper headline — the paper was Chinese. The hopeful voter said: “I can read that — It says ‘No Black folks voting here today.’”
This reminded me of an earlier tale which starts: “They came for my neighbor and I did nothing ...” Related in someway, can’t happen here; you figure it out.
What to do? Well, I write letters — and I vote.
John Myers
Nokomis
Natural immunity is real, effective
To the Editor:
The Cleveland Clinic studied over 52,000 employees, some of whom are vaccinated and others who are not but have had the virus at some point in the past, and found that the incidence of infection and spread among the two groups is basically identical. In short, natural immunity is not only real, but it’s highly effective.
This means what many of us have been saying for a long time is correct. There is simply no scientific need for people who’ve got natural immunity to run out and get vaccinated, especially when there are places around the world that desperately need doses to fight current outbreaks. That’s not to say a person who has had COVID can’t get vaccinated. It’s a free country, after all, but there’s no reason to force people to do so
What this means in relation to vaccine passports is that they are arbitrary and nonsensical. There are estimates of more than 50 million people in the country who enjoy natural immunity due to prior infection, and I’d speculate that’s on the low end given how many asymptomatic cases probably exist for every positive test.
There is zero justification for discriminating against them by requiring vaccine passports. Science says they are protected and can protect others in the same way vaccinated people can.
William Loader
Venice
Harris is worst VP since Quayle
To the Editor:
It is unfortunate that we have the most unqualified vice president to be president since Dan Quayle.
Kamala Harris displayed a total lack of finesse when she answered Lester Holt by saying she was never in Europe. It reminded me of the SNL skit where Tiny Fey was playing Sarah Palin and said, “I can see Russia from my house.”
I hope SNL does a similar job on Harris. Maybe she can see the border from her house.
I can understand the administration’s reluctance to even talk about the border. It will be their cross to bear.
Everything the Democrats said about Trump’s handling of the border is now 10-times worse, or more. Drugs and thousands of migrants are flooding the nation.
President Biden is the major culprit in the fiasco, He has turned left faster than a ballplayer rounding first after hitting a ball down the line for a double.
I can just see the people in Central America reading about free health care, free housing, free food, free welfare checks, not to mention stimulus checks, free education, and a $15 dollar an hour pay for flipping burgers at McDs. etc.
Good God, with Biden and the AOC’s of Congress in charge, if I wasn’t already here I would join the horde.
Ron Kutkowski
Venice
Great bodily harm to child
To the Editor:
An article ran (June 5) regarding arrest and charges against a Venice couple for child neglect without great bodily harm.
What part of great bodily harm has to happen before parents can be charged with this?
According to the report, the child overdosed after putting a fentanyl and cocaine polluted spoon in his mouth.
Guess my opinion of great bodily harm to a child is different from the system. Shame.
Rebecca Carter
Port Charlotte
Fried pronounces her name correctly
To the Editor:
This is in response to the person who thinks that Nikki Fried hates her last name. I do not know much about the candidate, Nikki Fried, but I do know she is correctly pronouncing her own name. The writer is the one who isn’t pronouncing Nikki’s last name correctly. It is pronounced “Freed.”
“Fried” is a name of German descent. In the German language, when the combination of “ie” is in a word, it is pronounced with the long “e” sound. When the combination of “ei” is present, then the word is pronounced as a long “i” sound. This fact is one thing I learned when I took German in high school. Also, the surname “Fried” is in my family tree along with other German names.
Kathleen Bryce
Arcadia
FPL can help stop discrimination policy
To the Editor:
Did you know one of the biggest companies in Florida is a discriminatory company against small business and senior citizens and veterans.
I am talking about their air conditioning rebate program. The only way you qualify for their rebates if you use one of their “PIC” companies. This discriminates against small business because if you don’t sell so many air conditioners in a year you can’t be one of their PIC contractors.
They changed this policy about four years ago. At that time all companies was eligible for the rebate, but they stopped that practice because they were sending out too many checks every month.
I did my homework and selected a contractor to do my air conditioning for a price. When I asked about the rebate they said they are no longer in the program because they didn’t sell enough units to be in the program. I checked with two companies who are PIC contractors and one company was $1,800 more and the other company was $3,600 more. So much for choosing a PIC contractor.
This is nothing less than discrimination against small businesses and the consumers (seniors and veterans) who seem to shop around for the best quality and price for their money.
This discrimination must stop now, and bring back the rebates to all that qualify.
Again, Florida Power and Light, stop this discriminatory practice.
Larry E. Cluck
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.