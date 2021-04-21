Use my dad’s advice when cops stop you
To the Editor:
Being stopped by police is scary for most of us. When I first obtained my drivers license, my father gave me some important advice.
He said, first never run as you can not run faster than a bullet. Second the officer has the legal right to take you to jail if you violate the law. This will be a major inconvenience, even if you are later declared innocent. Third, never try to fight with the police as usually they are much better trained than you are and many times are out in pairs that can easily overpower you. In that event you will spend the night in jail and your car will be towed.
As I read newspaper reports about police killing those who seem not to have been told these three bits of advice, the question of how much advice have their fathers have given them seems important. Maybe they have not grown up in a family with a father present.
In the few times I have been stopped by police, I have always been polite and have my driver’s license and registration to offer even before asked. Usually the officer questions me about the reason I have been stopped. In one case, I answered that I was going to my mother in law’s home to fix a serious plumbing problem. Instead of giving me a ticket based on how fast I was actually going, he wrote a ticket for just the minimum over the speed limit.
John Densler
Venice
Need workers? Pay them well
To the Editor:
Rep. Steube held a listening session for business owners who can’t get enough people to work for them. It’s no surprise that Sharky’s on the Pier was the venue since the owner was a vocal opponent of the Florida minimum wage hike proposal that ultimately passed with over 60% of the vote.
The Chamber of Commerce president says about unemployment recipients, “If they are not looking for the work, they need to get off unemployment. The businesses are hurting. How are we supposed to exist if we don’t have the people to help.”
Steube says, “If any policies are incentivizing people to stay home instead of coming back to work, we must take a second look at our funding formulas and eligibility criteria for these extended unemployment benefits. The future of our state economy depends on it.”
Good heavens. What’s wrong with these people who are not rushing to take a minimum wage job in a COVID-19 rich environment?
Did you hear one ounce of concern for workers in those quotes above? No. The message is, “Get those slackers back to work and let the businesses keep on paying as little as possible.”
This is Economics 101, people. Supply and demand. When the demand increases and supply does not, prices usually rise. In this case, “prices” would be wages. Make it worth potential employees while, and you might increase the supply. That might work better than trying to humiliate them.
Richard Herrema
Venice
In support of deannexation
To the Editor:
For the under-informed and miss-informed, regrettably including the Sun Opinion page, Wellen Park LLLC continues to mislead and distort the facts and impact surrounding the question of de-annexation.
The Sun evidently drank the developer’s Kool-Aid and has embraced their scare tactics with its recently editorial.
I have seen such self-serving developer misinformation campaigns before having served more than a decade on a Planning Board in New York. Don’t be swayed by their suggestions that it will cost residents more to de-couple and bring development to a halt. Do you honestly believe the developer is looking out for your interests. These are classic scare tactics advanced to off load their costs to taxpayers and maximizing their profits.
The de-annexation committee has done its homework and has won in court thus far. Too much work has been done to correct past mistakes. Don’t let North Port continue to have you subsidize overspending which accrues little or no benefit to West Villages residents.
North Port commissioners need to do the right thing and support de-annexation and not be capture to deep pocket developers whose interests are never those of taxpayers.
Jerome Donovan
Venice
Love the Earth? Eat less meat
To the Editor:
On April 22, we celebrate Earth Day, to focus our attention on the health of our planet.
Today, we face extreme environmental challenges, including a fast-warming planet, increasing droughts and potential massive loss of wildlife.
A 2009 report, “Livestock and Climate Change,” found that livestock production creates over 50% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions — more than all forms of transportation combined.
An extensive 2018 Oxford University study, ‘Reducing food’s environmental impacts through producers and consumers’, found that a plant-based diet (a diet consisting mainly or exclusively of plant-based foods) is the single biggest way to reduce our environmental impact on the planet.
We all can be part of the solution by eating more plant foods and less animal products, such as filling half to three quarters of your plate with vegetables, fruits, mushrooms, nuts and seeds.
Making such changes these days is easy, with most grocery stores stocked with plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy.
Here is a simple recipe that is so delicious.
In large mixing bowl combine: two cans black beans (drained); one small package of wholly guacamole or one peeled, smashed avocado; 1 16 ounce jar of salsa; 1 cup Pico de Gallo (usually found in produce section).
If you are really ambitious, you can use a potato masher to get a creamier consistency. Serve cold or warm over a baked potato or your favorite, cooked grain.
You can quickly cook a potato in the microwave or roast lots of potatoes in the oven. Be strong, be well and be green.
Amy Tasetano
Venice
Roundtable was aligned in politics
To the Editor:
With regards to the recent roundtable that the Venice Chamber of Commerce hosted, where local restaurant and other business owners blamed the increased unemployment compensation for their inability to hire staff.
I find that position simplistic and more aligned to a political ideology then based in fact.
My position is based on records from the Florida Department of Economic Development for the Manatee / Sarasota / North Port area and comparing February 2020 (pre-COVID employment drop) and February 2021.
Items to keep in mind; there were no increased unemployment benefits in February 2020, tourism was still in full force through February 2020, tourism in February 2021 is down significantly over February 2020.
In February 2020 the labor force was 375,480 while in February 2021 it was 371,675 which indicate a labor force reduction of 3,805 potential employees for February 2021 over February 2020. The number of unemployed in February 2020 was 11,955 and in February 2021 it was 15,197 for an increase of 3,242.
From these statistics one can glean that from the same time last year we have seen a decrease in the area’s overall labor force and if that decrease had not happen then the increase in unemployment would have been negligible.
What the roundtable missed is that Florida is seeing a significant reduction in its labor force and that, moving forward is ultimately going to be the staffing problem.
To have a roundtable discussion with preconceived opinions and without the facts will allow the concluding position to be flawed and this Chamber roundtable demonstrated that to be a fact.
Paul Sloan
Venice
Lack of masks has killed people
To the Editor:
From the early beginning of this COVID-19 horror story, our leaders failed us.
The first few months we need give a pass for they knew not — but once the experts spoke up then the president and all governors became fully responsible.
Trump nor Desantis demanded we all mask up. They didn’t even suggest such. Many people died as a result.
A few uneducated (or those educated beyond their intelligence) say they have a constitutional right to not wear a mask. OK. By that same standard you have the right to not wear clothing. Now what?
In any case, we have a responsibility, an obligation, to protect our fellow man. We must mask up. Mask may not be the answer but it’s about all we have today.
Merle Tarr
Venice
Bruce Dillon is remembered
To the Editor:
On Nov. 24, 2020, a man named Bruce Dillon passed quietly at the age of 68. A lifelong resident of the Venice area, the life of this man deserves much more acknowledgment than he received. Much of his life was spent working on a decades long commitment to public service. His goal was to promote citizen interaction with our elected officials and the public employees they supervise. His success is seen throughout our community.
He served as chairman of the Nokomis Revitalization Committee for years. He served as an officer on the boards of the Friends of the Legacy Trail, the Friends of Sarasota County Parks, and the Friends of Nokomis Parks. He served for many years as an officer on the boards of the Nokomis East Neighborhood Association as well as the Nokomis Area Civic Association.
He also served on the board of the Metropolitan Planning Organization and was elected by the voters to serve on the Charter Review Board of Sarasota County.
He spent thousands of hours on the phone, writing letters, circulating petitions, doing research and attending meetings. He promoted dialog between the homeowners in Nokomis and our sheriffs department which resulted in increased patrols and crime prevention in our neighborhoods. He did all of these things, and more, for no financial compensation. If you enjoy the amenities that come with living in Nokomis, think of this man.
With his passing we lost a giant of citizen engagement. Once again, his name was Bruce Dillon.
Ralph Breeden Jr.
Nokomis
City workers
have been great
To the Editor:
In a recent local newspaper article, the president of Ringling College of Art and Design acknowledged the “creativity, flexibility and innovation” that have been used by cities around the world, in the U.S. and particular locally in Sarasota providing essential services while coping with the pandemic.
As a resident of Venice I would also like to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts that our city employees have undertaken to keep the essential service at a high quality during the stressful period of COVID-19.
I want to specifically credit the clerk’s office under the leadership of Lori Stelzer. Through her and her highly dedicated staff the ability for council, advisory board, departments to have public meetings allowing full communication between them and the community has continued without interruption.
This was accomplished while educating and training a diverse group of people on the process and protocols of virtual communications while still complying with Sunshine restrictions.
Congratulations to the clerks office and all the dedicated city employees that kept our local government to continue to provide quality service during this medical crisis.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
