‘Dreaded’ procedure made better at Venice hospital
To the editor:
My husband had to have his dreaded colonoscopy performed recently, and I was so pleasantly surprised at the ease of the experience and the competency and the professionalism of Dr. Jaffer J. Khan in connection with Venice Bayfront Health.
Of course, the prep itself is bothersome but the procedure went so smoothly and the Venice hospital staff was so helpful, gracious and caring that I would like to thank all of them who attended in the procedure and especially Dr. Khan who immediately called me with the results upon the test’s completion.
My husband was so attentively cared for in the recovery room that he honestly was in no rush to leave—the nurses complimented him on his good nature, the test results were positive, and the security staff made sure that his wallet and valuables were returned to him prior to his release.
So if you dread such a procedure, make sure you book it with Dr. Khan and consider your city’s hospital and Bayfront Health a local treasure to be valued.
Kathy A. Megyeri
Venice
‘Wake up and be thankful’ for President Trump
To the editor:
Karen Fisk stated that President Trump was guilty of many crimes yet not a shred of proof has yet to be proven we have only shifty Shiffs lies and corrupt unproven allegations she obviously gets her news from the mainstream media who only has talking points but no proof President Trump will be re-elected because he has kept his promises and has brought this country back from the brink of socialism
This is America, 50% of the do nothings had better wake up and be thankful.
Bruce Farley
Venice
Wait for the 2020 census to redistrict
To the editor:
The County Commissioners have scheduled a public hearing on redistricting in 2019 in a Special Meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Commission Chambers in Sarasota, 1660 Ringling Blvd.
It looks they are bound and determined to choose one of two proposed maps, despite the fact that that we now know those maps are based on flawed data hastily gathered by Spitzer Associates.
Although map 4.1 moves people in Newtown out of their district, disenfranchising them completely in 2020, map 2.1 is also filled with errors.
Both maps seem engineered primarily to undermine the referendum for single member districts that 60% of people of all political parties passed in 2018.
Oh yes, and to guarantee the reelection of the current County Commissioners.
Aren’t voters supposed to choose their elected officials, rather than elected officials choosing their voters? Commissioners, please wait for accurate data from the census, and have an open process on redistricting then.
Susan Farstrup
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.