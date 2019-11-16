‘Dreaded’ procedure made better at Venice hospital

To the editor:

My husband had to have his dreaded colonoscopy performed recently, and I was so pleasantly surprised at the ease of the experience and the competency and the professionalism of Dr. Jaffer J. Khan in connection with Venice Bayfront Health.

Of course, the prep itself is bothersome but the procedure went so smoothly and the Venice hospital staff was so helpful, gracious and caring that I would like to thank all of them who attended in the procedure and especially Dr. Khan who immediately called me with the results upon the test’s completion.

My husband was so attentively cared for in the recovery room that he honestly was in no rush to leave—the nurses complimented him on his good nature, the test results were positive, and the security staff made sure that his wallet and valuables were returned to him prior to his release.

So if you dread such a procedure, make sure you book it with Dr. Khan and consider your city’s hospital and Bayfront Health a local treasure to be valued.

Kathy A. Megyeri

Venice

‘Wake up and be thankful’ for President Trump

To the editor:

Karen Fisk stated that President Trump was guilty of many crimes yet not a shred of proof has yet to be proven we have only shifty Shiffs lies and corrupt unproven allegations she obviously gets her news from the mainstream media who only has talking points but no proof President Trump will be re-elected because he has kept his promises and has brought this country back from the brink of socialism

This is America, 50% of the do nothings had better wake up and be thankful.

Bruce Farley

Venice

Wait for the 2020 census to redistrict

To the editor:

The County Commissioners have scheduled a public hearing on redistricting in 2019 in a Special Meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Commission Chambers in Sarasota, 1660 Ringling Blvd.

It looks they are bound and determined to choose one of two proposed maps, despite the fact that that we now know those maps are based on flawed data hastily gathered by Spitzer Associates.

Although map 4.1 moves people in Newtown out of their district, disenfranchising them completely in 2020, map 2.1 is also filled with errors.

Both maps seem engineered primarily to undermine the referendum for single member districts that 60% of people of all political parties passed in 2018.

Oh yes, and to guarantee the reelection of the current County Commissioners.

Aren’t voters supposed to choose their elected officials, rather than elected officials choosing their voters? Commissioners, please wait for accurate data from the census, and have an open process on redistricting then.

Susan Farstrup

Venice

