Sarasota County betrays its residents
To the Editor:
On Nov. 4, the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners approved rezone petition 19-09. This grievous betrayal of the public trust signaled to the Planning Commission that board policy now directs 100% impact on functioning wetlands, compatibility of Residential Multifamily Multi-Story rentals (RMF-M/S) with single family homes, and RMF-M/S “suitability” with clearly unsuitable undeveloped land.
Testimony of the county’s own staff found the rezone proposal inconsistent with our Comp Plan. 19-09’s wetland impact deprives our community of significant benefits. The clear adverse impact of RMF-M/S rentals on the value and quality of life of surrounding single-family homes (in violation of the county’s obligation to support existing communities) is reprehensible.
Several local pilots testified that the 35-foot-high buildings among single-story homes could be a serious flight hazard.
Unanimous and substantial community objection to the unsuitable and incompatible proposal fell on the deaf ears of a board determined not to hear it. Residents have but one board. Who does that board represent when it rejects both the community’s unanimous judgement and its own staff in favor of the hired representatives of a single applicant?
Wetland services and the service of a potentially life-saving airport were compromised for the benefit of one applicant. Rare local never-developed land that has enriched our community for decades has now been rezoned to bury much of it under 90 rentals and parking. This promises nothing to compensate area residents. Where is objective, wise, circumspect, and responsible representation? In this critical matter, the board has failed us.
Brenda Bradford Ward
Englewood
Christmas & Covid
To the Editor:
It was Christmas Eve and throughout the land
People were worried…”should we disband?”
The Reindeer were ready and raring to go
With nothing to stop them, certainly not Covid, you know.
But they all seemed worried, It was the virus, you see.
Then Donner & Blitzen refused…so who else would flee?
“Where are my reindeer?” I asked Rudolph in lead.
“They’re scared, Santa…and rightfully indeed.”
I asked, “how will we manage on this special night?”
“I don’t know, Santa. The world’s in a horrible fright.
“Oh dear,” said Santa. “ delivering gifts in a world that’s a zoo!
All people must know that Covid is much worse than the flu!”
But, we flew through the night with the world in peril,
When suddenly… we heard the most beautiful Christmas Carol.
One home after another, we saw masks being worn.
A beautiful sight on the eve our Lord was born.
And so, the gifts were given from loved ones who care
To all wearing masks, which aren’t difficult to wear.
Dear friends, with passion I plead, and I write from my heart,
Please wear a mask — stay safe — and let us all do our part.
MERRY CHRISTMAS
Joe Giorgianni
Venice
Courts, election a teachable moment for U.S.
To the Editor:
While reporters and writers on both sides of the aisle are wailing and gnashing their teeth, I see the daily Trump legal team’s actions as a great thing for our country.
I don’t believe that either “the election was stolen” or “that Trump is threatening our democracy.” I choose to see this as a teachable moment for our citizens and a shining light for pro-democracy advocates around the world.
This is a lesson. There is one group who believes the election was fraught with fraud. Daily they put on suits and head to court. They do not put on guns and head to the street. They plead their case in front of impartial jurists. They do not threaten citizens in the streets with violence to overturn the election.
They are losing in court so far, and likely will lose completely in the end. Will they then take to the streets with weapons loaded? I believe not. More likely they’ll spend the next four years on the sidelines taking verbal shots at the new administration.
The system works. Through all the drama of Twitter, the system works. Through all the drama of Facebook, the system works. Through all the drama of TV news, the system works. Through the 1,001 websites on the left and right, the system works.
As we head into the holiday season, I suggest we celebrate how, in the end, our system remains a shining example of a free people living in a truly free democracy.
Denny Moller
Nokomis
Computer changing votes makes no sense
To the Editor:
So the conspiracy theory is that Venezuela, Cuba, China (you name them) ran a massive program (sponsored of course by the Democrats) to change computer counts of Trump votes to Biden votes.
My questions are, if they were able to do this, why didn’t they do it so completely by such wide margins that there could be no question about the results? Why did they do such a marginally poor job if they had such massive capability to change votes on a large scale? Why did they leave some states so close there could be recounts?
Oh, maybe they got caught by a Trump poll watcher before they finished the job and had to abandon the process before they were done?
I think we would have heard loud and clear from such a poll watcher. How did they expect to deal with a paper ballot recount exposing the massive computerized changing of votes, since computers couldn’t change the paper ballots?
In Georgia, the paper ballot recount agreed with the computer count within 99.99%.
Gene Dillahunty
Venice
Facts incorrect on Connecticut race
To the Editor:
Joseph Wachtowski wrote about the 2010 and 2014 Connecticut gubernatorial elections. His facts are incorrect.
Both elections were between Dannell Mallory (D) and Thomas Foley (R). There was controversy in 2010 because twelve precincts in Bridgeport ran out of ballots. A judge ruled they could remain open for two additional hours.
There were not “thousands of ballots” arriving two days later, all supporting Mallory.
Foley conceded six days later, saying, “It was a conclusive victory for Dan Mallory, and this result should not be questioned.”
Mr. Wachtowski claims that the same events happened in 2014. In reality, there was no controversy in 2014. Mallory won with 51.4% of the votes. Foley conceded the next day.
Allen Black
North Port
You can help Georgia campaigns
To the Editor:
For those who do not feel comfortable donating on line, to political campaigns, I found an address for anyone interested in donating to the campaigns of Raphael Warnock, and Jon Ossoff for Senators from Georgia.
Fair Fight
1270 Caroline Street
Suite D 120-311
Atlanta, GA. 30307
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Enjoy the good life
To the Editor:
I for one am very thankful we have a governor that does not control and restrict our constitutional freedoms so we may enjoy our great restaurants, and shops in this beautiful paradise.
I can tell by the influx of heavy traffic many of you are as well.
But being as it is high traffic time again, I thought It might be a good time to remind everyone of a few safe rules. For instance, if you must walk on the road remember to walk facing the traffic so you can see what is coming. Bikers on the other hand should always travel with the traffic, abide by all traffic signs, use flashers, and hand signals to make lane changes.
I would also like to remind bikers that sidewalks are not their special roads. If you come upon a walker, they are not obligated in any way to step off onto the grass (and sometimes fire ants) to allow you to pass. However, they may do so sometimes and that’s thoughtful.
One last tip for those of you that simply can not slow down to the “allowed” speed limit. I have noticed many times, that although I try to stay within a 2 mile range of it, we both arrive at the same red light. The strange thing is I never have to wait as long for the green as you did. Drive safe and arrive alive.
Sandra Gillhouse
Venice Florida
