Height editorial off
To the Editor:
The claim that the 39-feet height is “hard” ignores the additional “appurtenances” height of 10 feet.
It’s not about a fourth floor. It’s about our downtown losing its appeal as a “small and historic downtown” with buildings that are actually historic. This change will encourage tearing down historic buildings.
Stated purpose: design flexibility is not a good reason. Look at the Four Thought building. Perfectly designed at 35 feet. Just because some (unknown) architects think it’s a good idea doesn’t mean the people of Venice agree.
The claim about duct work and utilities is a red herring, those things currently exist within the 35-feet limit. Additionally, the newest building on Venice Avenue didn’t require more height for those things. Nothing has changed in building design or code that requires more space between floors.
This is really about the future look of our downtown.
There is no mention of how this will affect downtown parking issues. There are only two uses for the two top floors, office space or residential. Both require parking.
There is no mention of the potential for years of teardowns on Venice Avenue, Miami Avenue and Tampa Avenue that will disrupt our city.
There are also some questions that need to be asked regarding the potential buildout.
1) What is the future impact on our environment?
2) If the Planning Commission is actually planning for the future, what are their expectations as to the maximum number of residential/offices over a 10-20 year period.
3) Who benefits?
4) Since the current code has been working for decades and, it is clear from the fact that the developers of the Four Thought found it economically feasible to build within the current code, how is this justified.
5) One of the main topics of every election cycle is “keep Venice, Venice.” We have a very successful and vibrant downtown. There is no “need” for encouraging tear downs.
6) There are many one-story buildings. If there were a need, those buildings could be expanded to a second story. Since there has been no movement in that direction it seems clear we do not have the “need” for this expansion.
7) We always have vacancies in our downtown and surrounding areas.
8) Is there any need for more office (second floor use) in Venice? With the new norm of remote work the need for office space is expected to be less in the future.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Regarding COVID
To the Editor:
Regarding COVID-19, masks, isolation, and vaccines:
“The risk is small but the stakes are high.”
The chance or acquiring COVID-19 is small, but if the disease is contracted it could cause serious illness or death. So why not take reasonable precautions to avoid the disease?
Donald Pansch, M.D.
Venice
Vote for policies not person
To the Editor:
Can we just put all party affiliation and political opinions aside for a few minutes, and being honest with ourselves, look in the mirror and ask a few questions, such as: Am I happy with what’s going on at the southern border with illegals and drugs pouring into our country from all over the world? Some of which will show up in our own community.
Am I happy with my government spending at record levels with total disregard as to the real need or concern for our children in the future? Am I happy that we have press conferences with serious questions going unanswered because our president says he’s not allowed to answer questions? Really? If he’s not, who is?
Am I concerned that our adversaries beginning to flex their muscle without any meaningful response by the administration?
Am I happy to watch peace in the Middle East begin to unravel? Am I happy as I watch rapid inflationary pressures begin to erode my hard earned dollars? And, am I happy that boys can now play on girls athletic teams? Other questions could be asked but these are sufficient to determine if one is happy with the current administration. If one is happy with the above, then I am getting what I voted for and feel our country is in good hands.
However, if one is unhappy with the above can he or she do the following with the next round of elections — put all hatred aside and vote for the individual with the best policies and programs for our country vs. voting for a personality.
God Bless America.
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
Stop nasty messages on flags, signs
To the Editor:
North Port, Port Charlotte have some wonderful communities. My husband and I are fortunate to live on a lovely street with lovely neighbors. We see kids of all ages walking or biking to school, as well as older families walking/biking with children and four-legged family members.
I understand freedom of speech but can you understand my dismay to see flags flying in the wind that say “F---k Biden”, or a sign on a neighbor’s lawn that says “Slow the F---k down.” These are just two of many flags/signs I have seen in my tranquil neighborhood. Is this the kind of message we want to send to our children? That this kind of verbage is OK?
Bonnie Macpherson
North Port
Child tax credit should be permanent
To the Editor:
We can cut child poverty in half — permanently.
The Biden Administration just proposed extending support for workers and families enacted earlier this year, by making permanent both an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit for younger workers and others not raising children and an expansion of the full Child Tax Credit to all low-income families. He also proposes extending the increased CTC amount ($3,000-plus per child) until 2025.
These steps are important, but Congress must make all the CTC changes permanent, including the credit increase. Columbia University estimates this new CTC will cut child poverty by 45 percent! We can pay for this by asking the wealthy and corporations to finally pay their fair share.
If you could cut child poverty in half, why would you not do it? I urge our representatives and senators to make the new CTC and EITC provisions at 2021 levels permanent in recovery legislation.
Colonel Meyer
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.