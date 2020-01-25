Amazon plant will help middle class county workers
To the Editor:
My response to the North Venice resident who asks why nobody knew about Amazon plant plans:
No one at the city of Venice should have known of this possible construction, as the work submittal is in the county. You need to make sure you sling your accusations at the correct government entity.
Learn your community and apologize to the new mayor.
Congrats to Sarasota County for properly keeping the permit submittal within the departments as per rules and standards. No notice is required until the work is commenced, if all of the work is per current zoning and established regulations.
Wow, fair business practice, I would say.
Road improvement fees will be paid per the construction impact fees, just as all the homes in North Venice have paid fees by the builder/owner. No one is happy about traffic congestion but fees are being collected for road needs, and traffic is overseen by the appropriate government entity.
Learn your governments oversight and go to a traffic meeting.
The arrival of this plant will help middle class workers across all of the county. I appreciate our officials who welcome business, unlike in New York, where government officials run off companies that actually help increase jobs and wages, while serving the communities consumer demands.
Last but not least: The hypocrisy of the writer is the same as written by others with the same complaint not so many years ago, when developers were asking for approval to build North Venice.
Diminish the writers lifestyle? Maybe time for you to migrate again.
Glenn C. Albert,
Venice
Don’t insult year-round residents with comments
Mr. Marshall needs to rethink some of his outlandish comments insinuating that residents of our sun coast have short arms/deep pockets.
It is an insult to our fellow year-round residents.
While in some ways we all welcome the winter residents and try to be as accommodating to everyone escaping the cold north towns, we also ask that we all try to live in harmony and take into consideration others who live among us.
Every individual tips as to their own reasons so cut the slamming of our year-round citizens. Remember we are here and tip 12 months of the year!
Ken Sula,
Venice
Aquaculture farms are environmentally friendly
There is a growing body of scientific research demonstrating that offshore aquaculture, the process of cultivating fish, shellfish and seaweed in an artificial environment, is an environmentally-friendly way to increase seafood production.
Unfortunately, there is misinformation circulating on the impact that offshore aquaculture will have on our coastal communities here in Florida.
Claims that pollution and marine ecosystem disruptions will result from aquaculture in the Gulf are disproven by research studies that have been conducted in many countries (Fish Farm idea bad; official statements ‘misleading’, Jan. 15). Scientific research shows that offshore aquaculture, when done carefully and responsibly, does not harm the environment. In fact, studies show that offshore aquaculture has a low environmental impact.
A 2019 study on offshore aquaculture conducted by the University of Miami demonstrates that there are minimal environmental impacts to surrounding waters from properly sited fish-farming operations. Similar research projects conducted in other countries, including in the eastern Mediterranean, support the findings of the University of Miami study.
Today, the U.S. imports 90% of the seafood we consume. American aquaculture meets only 5-7% of our current seafood demand. With global demand for seafood expected to increase by 70% over the next 30 years, the U.S. must increase its production of seafood.
Aquaculture is an opportunity for coastal communities to produce more American-raised seafood through a safe and environmentally sound process. It will benefit our economy, creating more jobs and strengthening the local seafood industry, while providing Floridians with a steady and healthy supply of seafood.
Aaron Welch,
TampaPresident Trump did nothing wrong; just a hoax
To the editor:
To Robin Noland: You are so correct the mass fake media the socialist, the communist liberal party needs to start telling the truth our President Donald John Trump did nothing wrong according to our Constitution.
This entire political scam was a complete hoax on the part of the liberal Democratic Party that was perpetrated on the very day of our president’s swearing in ceremony and was a corrupt undertaking from the start if this text is even printed I predict the impeachment scam will be finished and President Trump will be pronounced not guilty.
God bless our president. — Bruce Farley, Venice
