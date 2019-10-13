Mailings are not supported by locals
Editor:
Money from California, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Texas, North Carolina, Nevada, Louisiana and elsewhere has found its way into our mailboxes!
The Sunshine State Freedom Fund is financing massive mailings to voters in the city of Venice. The problem is this fund is not supported by local money.
If you had time to track the money trail, you would discover that the money passes through at least six different political funds on its way from deep pockets outside of Florida to the streets and mailboxes of Venice city voters.
If you think that the city of Venice elections should be decided by the citizens of Venice and not by deep pockets outside of our city and our state, vote for Ron Feinsod for Mayor, Tim Brady for Council Seat 6.
Deb Schyvinck
Venice
Dark money creeps into local elections
Editor:
It Is bad enough that we have dark money in national politics but it is sad when it creeps into local elections.
For the last few years nasty and false ads have been directed at candidates in county school board races and in Sarasota and Venice City contests.
Groups have flyers sent from Tallahassee and other far locations with such titles as Sunshine State Freedom Fund that are so disgusting that I would not bring them into my house.
The latest is directed at Ron Feinsod, a mayoral candidate.
It is hard enough to find people willing to put themselves out to run for local elections and then to have such trash written about them.
Norma Dayton
Venice
