Time to examine how we value life, one-another
To the Editor:
Socrates said, “A unexamined life is not worth living.”
It is critical during times of extreme stress to examine the basis for one’s foundation. Is our foundation the precepts of the Golden Rule; the precepts of Buddhism. Hinduism, or Christianity?
We need to understand the difference between the unique value of life and the role of commerce to avoid, where people are only tools to be used and discarded. We need to insure that the level of our desires do not endanger other’s true importance. To set value not in dollars, the stock market, or GDP. Instead we need to seek the self worth that is found in everyone existence.
Abraham Maslow is recognized for a rising level in living. From physiological (food, water), to safety (employment, health, property), to love (confidence, respect of others), to finally self esteem (morality, acceptance of truth over prejudice) where we bring a deeper understanding to life.
Victor Frankl, a concentration camp survivor, wrote the primary force in living is to make a positive difference through beauty and love by action and thought.
John Maxwell, an authority on leadership wrote that our role is to listen, to give respect, to acknowledge the feelings of others providing full encouragement.
What I believe in is what my life determines thus is how I perceive others and eventually what I receive from life.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
Letters to the Editor were saddening Saturday
To the Editor:
I’m saddened to read the comments on our president in the Letters to the Editor today, Saturday.
Apparently it’s acceptable for organized hoodlums to burn and loot in the very minority areas where residents own businesses and where businesses are built to serve those residents. Are the writers blind to the stashes of bricks or Molotov cocktails set in strategic locations to create their bedlam?
Or the scenes of “demonstrators” callously looting those very businesses, even injuring or killing during those acts? Or mayors ordering their police to stand by and watch?
This was happening in many cities in the USA, and someone had to put a stop to it before it engulfed the entire country. Mayors proved their weakness. That is why our president acted as he did. Someone had to do something.
Remember that church firebombed across the way from our White House? President Trump, throughout his tenure, has done more for minorities; jobs, justice and aid, than past administrations. That’s a fact.
What happened to George Floyd is despicable. We were all horrified watching and are glad justice in the matter will be served, although it took entirely too long for charges to be made. Peaceful demonstrations as a result are entirely appropriate. Peaceful.
So put aside your comments for a moment and consider how you would have handled the matter, were you in charge.
Charles Magill
Venice
Restaurants: Require workers to wear masks
To the Editor:
I urge all restaurants in the area to require their employees to wear masks at work.
For my wife and me, it Is our choice to only go to establishments that have such a requirement.
Personally, whether preparing or serving our food, I don’t want someone breathing on it from less than two feet away. We always check the establishment’s policy before we go.
Clearly there is disagreement about the need to do this, but strictly from a business standpoint why would you automatically exclude a significant portion of your potential customers by not requiring this simple rule for your employees?
Many of us want to start dining out again for our sake and yours. Please help us help you by requiring masks.
Andy Atwater
Venice
Terms ‘deaf and dumb’ are not acceptable in paper
To the Editor:
As a life-long professional in communication disorders and disability, I was distressed to see the comment, “Kindness is a language which the dumb can speak and the deaf can hear and understand” in the weekly inspiration from the Blue Lotus Buddhist Center.
Though I am aware of the positive intent of the article, I must say that it is surprising to see a term like “dumb” used in this day and age to talk about communication impaired individuals.
We know that words are powerful and often inspire positive inspiration and messaging, just as we know that words may also cut like a knife.
The terms “deaf and dumb” have not been acceptable in disability vernacular for as long or longer than words that are racially, gender-based, cognitively, or socially unacceptable and are painful, and provocative. I am sure this was not the intent in the article but urge that more awareness be given to the power of language.
Joan C. Kosta
Venice
Are communists using civil disorder to change U.S.?
To the Editor:
In 1960, Russia’s Khrushchev at a UN meeting, made a prediction. Then, “communism” was feared throughout America.
“We Leninists are convinced that our social order, socialism, will in the long run conquer capitalism. Such is the logic of the historical development of mankind.”
Every country that has been taken over by the communists has used civil disorder to attain their goal. Trevor Loudon, communist expert says, “Communist Party USA, Liberation Road, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Democratic Socialists of America, Revolutionary Communist Party, Workers World Party, the Party for Socialism and Liberation,” and Antifa started the protests and riots.
Desperate Democrats are united to destroy American life, capitalism and individual choice by using systemic racism, (the newest catch phrase to burn and loot Democrat-controlled cities), against minorities by police (which is an inaccurate narrative, according to research and available data).
The worst instances of police brutality occur in Democrat-run cities, according to left-wing Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King.
As you watch globalist Democrat mayors, governors and protesters unite to enslave Americans linking arms with communists in our streets and obliterating businesses and homes, remember these are the Democrat “leaders” asking for your vote in November. Patriots don’t kneel to tyranny and apologize. Patriots stand up.
A.M. Young
Venice
President conflates protest, riots, for his benefit
To the Editor:
From his bone spurs to his bunker, Donald Trump shows the world his cowardice. He hides behind his twitter feed like Oz behind the curtain. Even Oz could not give this man courage.
He strutted along a path cleared of peaceful protesters cleared by tear gas. A “tough guy” going to a photo-op at St. John’s Episcopal Church without even the decency to inform the pastor of that church.
He stood in front of the service announcement board and held up a Bible and pointed to it like a pitchman for a new product.
With the country in pain, he is devoid of empathy and comprehension of this pain. What kind of leader does that?
Legitimate, peaceful protest is an inalienable right, guaranteed by our Constitution. Violence, looting and destruction are not.
Donald Trump is attempting to conflate the two and fan the flames higher for only one purpose — hoping to confuse the nation further and get reelected. How well has he handled the pandemic?
How will he respond to hurricane destruction?
We, the responsible citizens of this country have the best weapon — our vote. That is why one party is trying so hard to suppress it.
Two things can happen in November. With the Grace of God, hurricane season will end.
With the power of our vote the reign of Donald the First will be over.
Norman Wirtz
Venice
Vote-by-mail can be risky to elections
To the Editor:
A looming issue for the 2020 elections is: voting by mail. There’s evidence that mail-in voting is a risk to election security and fraud, and it’s on the Left’s wish list. House Democrats saw the coronavirus as an opportunity for nationwide voting by mail to stuff the ballot boxes and Democrats don’t want to let “a crisis go to waste.”
Judicial Watch has “been involved for almost a decade in ensuring the honesty and integrity of our electoral processes” and enforces the “election integrity provisions of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA).” They sued North Carolina, Pennsylvania and California to force them to clean up their voter rolls.
JW also just filed a lawsuit to stop the special, statewide vote-by-mail mandate issued by Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Thanks to Ron Turner, Sarasota County’s supervisor of elections, our voter rolls are clean and up-to-date.
Don O’Nesky
Venice
Your School Board vote: Education over politics
To the Editor:
I have seen Sarasota change so much over the last 50 years, but changes within the School Board are unlike any I have seen before. I cannot remember a time when the district was so divided or plagued by scandal, with board members attacking each other and demeaning their colleagues.
My children all attended school here, and our schools, teachers, and students are among the best anywhere. The School Board has always put education over politics, but I fear this is no longer the case.
It appears that Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler have divided the board with their political agendas. This distracts from the district’s mission and does nothing to help our students. Now Robinson is heavily supporting another candidate as well. That really raises concerns.
Our school system is great for many reasons, but many residents may forget that they elect School Board members, the School Board elections are Aug. 18, and all Sarasota County voters (including Independents) can vote in these nonpartisan races. Our school district leadership must move past its divisions.
There are now new candidates for School Board, Tom Edwards and David Graham, who strongly support public education. I’m voting Aug. 18. Are you? — Lauma Brass, Sarasota
The moral to the story is...
To the Editor:
An old friend once told me “When you call for a medic, you don’t care if he’s black, white or purple with green spots — he doesn’t care what you are, either.”
There’s a moral in there, if one chooses to see it. — John Myers, Nokomis
Water quality needs to be priority in Venice
To the Editor:
Venice is a coastal town, with beaches that are nationally ranked, and beautiful gulf waters always within reach.
Many of our local businesses depend upon people visiting the beaches, and enjoying the natural beauty of our community. We have to ensure that we protect what makes Venice special.
If we continue to allow unchecked growth, and failing infrastructure to exist, we will pollute our Gulf waters past the point of no return. We call this area home, and are so very proud of the beautiful water and nature that we are surrounded by. Let’s act like we care about it, and elect people who will care about it.
Our elected officials must protect our water, and must protect nature. If we damage our fragile ecosystem, we will lose the quality of life we all came and stayed for. Our businesses will suffer, and as such, so will our economy. It’s time to prioritize our water. — Cory Hutchinson, North Port
