Thanks to Venice Regional for their help
To the Editor:
In all the turmoil in our world today, Russell and I experienced and witnessed some very special and precious people at the Venice (Regional Bayfront Health) emergency hospital.
All the nurses as he entered the emergency room with pneumonia; everyone was so kind and patient. He met some wonderful nurses, doctors and aides that took care of him.
As I sat outside for several hours, waiting for his test results, I witnessed the valet attendants gently helping people arriving in their cars to enter the hospital. They were so busy and patient with everyone.
Several nurses called me to let me know how Russell was getting along. They took time from their busy day without me asking them to do this.
So thankful for his wonderful care. How thankful for Venice hospital and their wonderful staff. They were super.
Bonnie and Russell Beard
Venice
We do need cleansing of heart nationally
To the Editor:
I imagine you will receive several letters opposing Saturday’s letter, Banning God. I write to agree with Jody Aldrich.
We do need a cleansing of heart nationally, despite condemning comments.
One quick comment on one other letter, (Does the buck stop with Trump?). Were President Trump president when World War II occurred, there wouldn’t have been a WWII. This is a man who loves his country and all the people in it. Just honestly listen to his comments!
Quit the hate. We certainly don’t need it at a time like this.
Charles Magill
Venice
DeSantis is showing he is a leader for Florida
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis is making the tough choices a leader must make. I, for one, am glad that he waited on issuing the statewide stay-at-home order. That was done so breezily by other governors. It seemed as though they were completely unaware of the serious violation of liberties that such an action entails.
When the governor did issue that order, he exempted a lot of areas.
For some people, exempting churches was the worst thing in the world. No! Our very First Amendment includes freedom of religion and freedom of assembly. It’s frightening how quickly so many people will abandon all of our rights in this crisis.
As a Christian, I believe Gov. DeSantis was right to balance our rights with public health needs. That’s a wise governor, looking beyond the immediate crisis. All of the backseat complaining by the media and other opponents against our governor is unseemly and most certainly not helpful.
Julie Brady
Osprey
Don’t assume Chloroquine is a treatment for COVID
To the Editor:
Chloroquine is often used as a preventative for malaria. It is not a vaccine and is not a cure.
I had malaria and Chloroquine was given as a treatment at that time. It did not reduce the fever, and I had to stop taking it after two days because the side efforts were so horrible including vision problems.
Do not take this drug lightly.
Testing has been done on a very small scale against the coronavirus and could do more harm than good. Please do not assume this is a wonder drug and research all of the facts.
Kathleen Champion,
Venice
The new reality show needs to be canceled
To the Editor:
Does the president have an “apex” to his deceit? A point where he will consider the fate of the nation instead of his own image and self-interest? With the advent of The Daily Briefing Reality Show, that is highly unlikely.
The president has given himself a nightly forum to spin, misinform, disinform, accuse, malign his opponents, bully the reporters and tease his hair. What else can we expect?
For a man who shunned briefings for more than three years, his sudden passion for this attention is suspect. The motive is clear—without the use of campaign rallies, he now has a new megaphone to preach to his base. And it’s free. Genius. The former reality TV actor is doing it again.
Count the months, the days, the minutes, until you, the informed voter, can put a stop to this travesty. You have the power to restore integrity in government and strengthen our democracy. A government of, by, and for the people. Don’t give the Donald Show another season.
Edward White
North Port
Yes, we can — and earlier had — plan for pandemics
To the Editor:
I was speaking with a President Trump supporter the other day and she told me in an exasperated tone, “Well, it’s not like you can plan for a pandemic.”
I thought: there it is in a nutshell. Her world view from FOX News. The fact, of course, is that you can prepare for a pandemic. Previous presidents did prepare. President Trump did not.
The president’s No. 1 job is to keep Americans safe. He failed. In 2018, Trump fired the Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossart. He was not replaced. Tom Bossart’s job was to coordinate a response to global pandemics. Also, in 2018, Dr. Luciano Borio, the NSC director for Medical and Bio-defense preparedness left his position and was not replaced by the Trump administration.
In 2019, the NSC’s Senior Director for Global Health and Bio-defense, Rear Admiral Tim Ziemer left his position and was not replaced. And in fact, Trump closed the entire Global Health Security and Bio-defense agency.
He also made drastic cuts to the budgets of the CDC, Public Health Services, and Global Health Services. These are the people and agencies that prepare for events just like the current crisis we are facing.
Our government should have done better by respecting science and expertise. The chaos from the lack of testing kits and PPEs could have been avoided. This situation has cost precious lives. Indeed, the Trump administration could have prepared and planned for the pandemic and it would have made a huge difference.
Marsha Davis
Venice
Maybe it’s the Democrats getting scammed
To the Editor:
In response to “Does the Buck ever stop with Trump?” and how trump supporters were conned into voting for him in 2016. Let’s look at the current Democratic candidates who are con artists by definition. Making promises that are impossible to keep, not to mention never holding a job outside of government and becoming wealthy in the process. Joe Biden’s net worth (after a book deal) is $9 million and Bernie Sanders’ net worth is $2 million.
Let’s also look at how Florida voters were almost conned by Andrew Gillum who was 32,463 votes short of being governor of Florida. You may not have heard of this story if the Gondolier is your only source of news, since they did not report this story.
Basically, Gillum and a male escort were found in a Miami hotel room May 13 with bags of crystal meth and prescription drugs. Gillum was reported to be under the influence and was too intoxicated to answer questions.
4,043,723 Floridians voted for Gillum in 2018, I am sure you would agree that they were conned out of their votes.
Facts matter, as I remember the focus of the 2018 gubernatorial election reporter was fixated on Ron DeSantis being a racist and not Gillum’s character. Typical Democratic party tactics, no substance only conjecture.
I, for one, and glad Trump is our president and DeSantis is our governor.
Todd Ligon
Venice
Please, Gov. DeSantis, use common sense in crisis
To the Editor:
Dear Gov. DeSantis,
April 1, 2020
This is not a joke!
I am sending this message to you as a concerned citizen, taxpayer and consistent Florida voter since 2000. My wife and I are elderly, (77 and 81), but blessedly healthy.
We are appealing to your inner, better angels and are praying that you will do the right thing.
It is scientifically evident that a shutdown of all public places has reduced the danger of spreading the novel corona virus and thereby saving lives.
Therefore, we plead with you to not only issue the government directive to all Florida citizens to stay home; but also command that all public activities be banned other than those essential services that are related to maintaining health and safety.
Moreover, we expect you to show leadership in the public interest by joining other governors to demand that the federal government institute every measure allowable under the Federal Defense Act as soon as possible!
Your credibility as our elected leader is at stake. We cannot respect you if you do not display empathy and common sense about this critical medical crisis.
Sincerely
Lawrence Glynn
Venice
Giving $500 billion to corporations is dangerous
To the Editor:
The $2.2 trillion stabilization (it’s not a stimulus) bill is absolutely necessary to help American workers and businesses get through the early part of the shutdown of the economy. I hope this dysfunctional government can get the money efficiently to those who need it.
But the $500 billion earmarked for big corporations is dangerous. In the original Republican bill, this money was to be distributed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin with no oversight. Senate Democrats were able to put restrictions on how this money was to be spent — no bonuses, stock buybacks, etc. — and provided Inspector General and House Committee oversight.
However, when signing the bill, President Trump added a signing statement that asserted that he was not bound by any of those oversight provisions. The reason for doing this is obvious. From the beginning, these $500 billion was to be used by Republicans to buy the 2020 election. Much of the money would go to their friends and supporters, and a lot of it would come right back in the fall to reelect Trump and keep control of the Senate.
Citizens United allows this to happen and billions will shift any election.
Republicans know that they cannot win in a fair election. That’s why they have spent so much time and energy on voter suppression. Their latest ploy is to use our national emergency to get the resources to buy the 2020 election. So much for democracy in America. — David Workman, Venice
Senatorial Stenosis is afflicting Congress
To the Editor:
There is a rare disease afflicting a minimal number of people with devastating effects on our country. It is called Senatorial Stenosis. This is not a narrowing of the vertebrae, but a narrowing of the mind. It dramatically affects 52 Republican lawmakers, with only Sen. Mitt Romney seeming to have some small resistance.
The effects of this illness will be devastating for our democracy.
The symptoms are easily defined: most importantly, a failure to do their constitutional duty and uphold the rule of law. Other symptoms include cowardice, refusing evidence of wrong-doing, enabling, and in extreme cases, abetting.
Do not worry about them. They will weasel their way through the course of the disease; instead, worry about the rest of the country, and how we will survive as a nation in the Age of Trump.
There seems to be little hope that these Senators will be cured of this affliction and rise up to stop the impending tyranny from the man who would be king.
Think about this as we proceed into the most critical election of our lifetime. You have the power to turn the tide. To right the ship. To save America. You have the vote. Use it wisely. — Richard Coburn, Venice
