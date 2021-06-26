Flynn story was disappointing
To the Editor:
Who is John Hackworth and what is a “commentary editor” (a title that I have never previously seen in 70 years of reading newspapers)?
What was the purpose of his article regarding fake correspondence from Mr. Flynn? Assuming Mr. Flynn is not the author of these letters then he is likely to know nothing about them except for their existence.
His statements about his attendance at an event in Dallas appear not be relevant and without some documentation, his statements regarding who attended are not credible but merely his impression or opinion.
His statement “I just know what is happening in this country and I won’t give up on the U.S.A.” should have been challenged by Mr. Hackworth, if he is a reporter, with Mr. Flynn’s witnessed and previously reported statement regarding supporting overthrowing our government.
As a side note: another infamous American, James Earl Ray, pleaded guilty and then attempted to retract it, which was disallowed.
The article might have also provided the information that a “pardon” is excusing behavior that one has been guilty of committing and is not the same as being found not guilty.
The presumed purpose and location within the paper is not reflective of the quality that I associate with your usually fine publication and is very disappointing.
Dr. John Hutson
Venice
Column was missing VHS alum, Olympian
To the Editor:
Shame on you Scott Zucker, sports editor, for your tone deaf article about the Tokyo Olympics in general and your complete non-coverage of our local Olympic athlete, Jake Ilardi, VHS Class of 2015.
Jake deserves to be congratulated, celebrated and rallied behind but instead you shrug off skateboarding as an Olympic event. Instead of wasting space on the sports page giving us your negative thoughts on the Summer Olympics, how about feature stories on Jake and his journey?
He is one of the kindest, most humble and caring individuals you could ever meet and will be an outstanding representative for Team USA Skateboarding.
Go Jake! Go USA!
Barbara Farrar
Venice
Henderson column was garbage
To the Editor:
The editorial in today’s Venice Gondolier by Joe Henderson was a complete piece of garbage.
His arguments against Sen. Rubio and Gov. DeSantis were so slanted and out of context as to be like something out of the old Soviet Union’s Pravda.
Of course I expect a lot more of this lefty propaganda from all the MSM as the elections get closer.
Do you have a “balanced” viewpoint one in your body?
John Kelley
Venice
Sheriff shouldn’t be political
To the Editor:
Besides seeing the movie “Support Your Local Sheriff” in the 70s, most of our contact have been with the County Police Department.
Since we have been living in North Venice we have had great experiences with the Sheriff’s Department, for example, tripping on an uneven public sidewalk on Lauren and after taking a fall, the officer was right there and gave me a ride home.
Having said all that, I strongly believe that every department no matter how trained should wear body cams because this is the new normal.
I also take issue with the vague plan “Committing to strong Second Amendment protections for Sarasota residents.” What exactly does that mean? No one is trying to take away someone’s civil rights it is just a matter of common-sense gun control.
What is wrong with that platform and by the way why is a Sheriffs Department political?
I lived all over the country to include outside Washington D.C. when they lifted the ban already in place for semi-assault weapons I asked the simple question: why?
Respectfully, the sheriff is here to create and execute most of the terrific programs on his list, not to opine about what he thinks. Particularly when using the words “draconian.”
In closing my husband and I enjoy living here and many people are buying homes and moving to Venice. They all come with diverse backgrounds and not particularly the status quo.
Rona Elias
North Venice
Work on nuclear deal with Russia
To the Editor:
I don’t know if nuclear first strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons (at least if such a freeze is verifiable.) There should of course be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn’t agree to this — and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work – then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.
We should also (especially if such a freeze is non-verifiable) consider removing the threat with increased trade.
Alvin Blake
Venice
Don’t leave dogs in hot cars
To the Editor:
Last weekend, my fiancé and I were pulling into a Publix in St. Pete when we spotted two worried women peering into a car. Unfortunately, our guess was correct. Inside was a small brown dog panting heavily. He had crawled under the driver’s side dashboard trying to escape the heat. The passenger side door was unlocked and when we opened it, the grateful animal rushed out. We got him into the shade, gave him water, and called the police.
This dog survived, but many others haven’t been so lucky. On a 75 degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 104 degrees in minutes, and on a 90-degree day, it can quickly reach 119. Parking in the shade or leaving the windows cracked has little to no effect on lowering the temperature inside and will not prevent heatstroke.
In Florida, it is against the law to leave an animal in a hot car. Any Good Samaritan who sees a dog in distress can legally break the window to rescue the animal and cannot be subject to criminal charges or civil action to collect damages.
I would like to urge everyone to please leave their dogs safely at home while running errands, and to keep an eye out for any who may need help.
Car windows are replaceable. Our best friends are not.
Michelle Kretzer
North Port
McConnell won’t allow for bipartisanship
To the Editor:
Which president is the most honest and dedicated to his presidency? Jimmy Carter or Joe Biden? Who cares!
McConnell has publicly announced he will block everything the Democrats want. To hell with bipartisanship is his mantra.
Wake up Joe! Get your infrastructure plan passed now. Implement it ASAP and the people will have time to see what you have accomplished. Waiting for bipartisanship is killing our chances in every aspect for the mid-terms and beyond.
Ron Esser
Englewood
Don’t ignore the good about U.S.
To the Editor:
There is nothing wrong with cheering for our country or feeling positivity over the good things we have done. Yes, we have some negative history, every country does. We have some positive history too.
For example, during the Civil War, more than half of this country fought against slavery, and won. Or during, WWII, where I have a letter from an uncle to my grandmother explaining why he needed to reenlist to help the Jewish people after seeing a death and labor camp.
Some people don’t know our good parts, or won’t acknowledge our good parts because it doesn’t fit their goals. Some seem to want to change us into what they ran away from and if elected spend and get paid by our taxes. And some make more and more laws until there is no freedom left for some people.
I love our country and the men who have contributed to and protected it. By the way, it’s hypocrisy to preach about hate while hating males, whites, Americans or anyone else.
Ellie Decker
Englewood
Cruises are safer with COVID vaccines
To the Editor:
My wife and I typically go on a cruise annually. We are vaccinated but will not be signing onto any cruise that does not require, with few exceptions, passengers and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
While vaccinated there are still risks of contracting COVID, albeit in a more minor form. More importantly, even though we would be mostly protected, non-vaccinated passengers would not be and their infections could lead to ship quarantines or unanticipated port calls for seriously ill patients.
In case you haven’t been following COVID statistics, nearly all COVID hospitalizations and serious illness occurs among the unvaccinated.
Mike McCarter
Englewood
What is the correct number of vaccinations?
To the Editor:
Does anyone care, what the correct number is?
Wow, I just read an editorial from the Washington Post that stated 37.8% of Americans have received both doses of the vaccine. The nightly news on ABC, fluctuates between 52% to 58% daily. Well, I won’t even go to CNN or MSNBC.
The percentages reported change back and forth. Is the CDC, running a crap shoot?
“Come on, man!”
Theodora Repose
North Port
