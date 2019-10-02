Being accepted is not a right
Editor:
Be Strong:
I truly enjoy most people. All walks of life! Here is the but. I have difficulty with those who are “different” looking for acceptance. Not all will be accepted and others also have that right not to accept you. Maybe the word is rather respect?
Yes, we should all be respected, what ever the differences may be. I had polio at the age of 3. Braces, wheelchairs and was treated terribly. I fought my battles on an individual basis, but never looked to be accepted, treated any differently or wanted exceptions made for me. Strength comes from within. The more I felt confident within myself nothing else mattered. We can not change others, so we need to change ourselves! Be you, the best you can be and all else will follow!
Sandra Donnellan,
Venice
‘The John Nolen vision’ is from 90 years ago
Editor:
A recent letter writer described how the present City Council has “declared war on the John Nolen vision.”
Mr. Nolan’s vision is 90 years old! Yes, cow pastures have disappeared and roadways have become a congested mess. Welcome to 2019! You’re likely to see more development and more congestion as every day, almost 1,000 people choose to move to Florida. It’s the job of our elected officials to manage this growth, not to stop it.
I’m sure Mr. Feinsod loves Venice; we all do. Everything about life is much more complicated than when in 1926 John Nolan created his plan for Venice for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
You say you want to change the status quo, but you still bemoan the loss of cow pastures.
It was Bob Daniels who led the effort to rezone Pine Brook Park, 85 acres, from ever being developed. Roadways have become congested, but as a transportation board member for Sarasota County Bob Daniels has secured millions of dollars for roads, trails, ADA compliance, and airport funding to improve traffic and safety in Venice.
We recognize that services need to keep pace with growth, and Bob Daniels and the City Council have done their best to accommodate the needs of our community.
If you worry about growth and the future of Venice as I do, then vote for someone who has shown results and has the experience necessary to manage growth and will continue to lead Venice in the right direction.
Tony Turlenko,
Venice
Thank you for picking up the Pincher’s bill
Editor:
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, my husband and two young daughters stopped into Pincher’s restaurant to have dinner.
Anyone that has ever had young kids knows that dining out is not particularly relaxing. Nonetheless, we continue to take our kids to restaurants to keep them accustomed to being in public settings.
Our dinner was great, and we were ready to head home for the evening.
When we asked our waitress for the check, she informed us that someone, whom she had promised to keep anonymous, had paid for our dinner. We have no idea who paid, therefore cannot find a way to say “thank you.”
So, to the person (or persons) that picked up our dinner bill, we so appreciate your kind gesture. Thank you for being a positive reminder of what is good in this world. We will, as they say, “Pay It Forward.”
With gratitude,
Lindsay Hassler,
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.