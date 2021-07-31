Anyone against Trump a deep stater?
To the Editor:
In his letter, “Was writer a part of deep state?,” Charles Magill accuses thousands of Americans of being members of a “deep state.”
Essentially, he believes that anyone who questioned Donald Trump’s agenda was working to overthrow the president.
He even accuses former AG William Barr of being a deep stater.
President Trump was surprised to learn that the attorney general doesn’t serve as the personal attorney for the president. After all, that’s how Trump always operated.
“If I hired you, I can fire you. So do as I say!” When former Attorney General Jeff Sessions refused, Trump fired him (“asked him to resign”).
Determined not to repeat his mistake, Trump appointed William Barr. Five days after Barr’s confirmation, Trump created a cushy job, “legal advisor,” for Barr’s son-in-law. This was to insure Barr’s loyalty. With each decision, Barr had to consider the welfare of his beloved daughter and grandchildren.
Thus, his four-page, sanitized version of the Mueller Report, which Barr released weeks before the complete report was available.
After the election, Trump was no longer a threat to Barr and his family. Barr could now speak his conscious, without fear of reprisal from the White House. When Barr stated “There was no widespread fraud in the election,” it was the first time we heard the authentic William Barr.
Mr. Magill also wrote, “Trump went to Washington to focus on improving … the state of the people.” Yet, one of Trump’s first acts was to give himself $1.5 billion through his income/estate tax reforms. Improvement indeed.
Allen Black
Wellen Park
People ardently support President Trump
To the Editor:
If there is one thing that must gnaw at the very innards of Trump-haters, it would be the insomnia-producing realization that so many people ardently support and actually like Donald Trump. Perhaps it’s because his supporters know that Trump, unlike most politicians, delivers on his promises. They also understand that one aspect of being truthful is the connection between words and deeds.
Your recent guest columnist (7/24/21) had to blow the dust off the tenuous assertion that attempts to tie Trump to Hitler and Goebbels because Trump may have read Hitler’s speeches and allegedly emulates Hitler in his political speechmaking and is a practitioner of Goebbel’s “Big Lie.”
Actually, I would tend to think that somewhere in the nether world, old Joe Goebbels must be celebrating our nation’s corrupt mass media, fascist social media, government officials who stifle free speech with labels of “misinformation,” “disinformation” and their moronic pawns who engage in cyber book-burning and who suppress any dissenting views that are not the party line, rather than Trump’s speeches.
Quoting M. de Sales’ 1941 critique of Hitler’s speeches (and trying to tie them to Trump), the guest columnist states that “he is bound neither by logic, nor plausibility, nor historic accuracy. His method is to assert as gospel truth both truth and lies and never to concede that he might possibly be in the wrong, or even that a doubt could exist.”
Watch any press conferences or town halls lately?
John G. Mullin
Venice
People can afford rent with roommates
To the Editor:
Your July 24, front page story about renting on minimum wage was misleading. I earned about $4/hour back in the 1980s (about $11 now), paying $500/month (about $1,364 now) to share a three bedroom townhouse in downtown Philadelphia with two roommates. Thus our rent was the equivalent of over $4,000/month.
This was not a luxury townhome, but bare basics; the location made it costly. We all worked at the nearby Jefferson hospital. The convenience of location was worth not commuting when we were all working more than 80 hours a week as interns.
A 2 bedroom apartment in Venice at $1,290, divided by 2, is $645 per person. A person earning minimum wage at $8.65/hour X 40 hours X 52 weeks has an annual wage of $17,992. Divide this by 12, and you get $1,500/month. This is more than enough to cover rent, food, utilities and clothing.
Even better, split a three bedroom among three people and save a few bucks, like we did. The catch is, you need paying roommates. Obviously this would not work for single moms unless another single mom became a roommate. It would work fine for a married couple, both fully employed.
Also, remember that minimum wage jobs are not meant to support us as our dream jobs till retirement. They are meant to be starter jobs. If we finish high school, get a trade, and work hard, most of us will work our way up the pay scale ladder over time.
Sarah Jeremiah
Wellen Park
Don’t agree with Biden, except for vaccine
To the Editor:
I am pleased to say I agree with President Joe Biden on one issue.
Do not agree with anything else he has done and is doing.
But he has and does encourage all to get the COVID vaccine.
When people decline to get the vaccine, they are violating my rights and all others that have been vaccinated.
This allows the virus to spread. So the government is forcing us to wear face masks, because of the unvaccinated people.
My wife and I were so relieved when we received our two shots.
It was the same relief I felt getting my first dose of polio vaccine. Probably the same relief when smallpox vaccine was given.
Who wants to wear a mask on an airplane, in a medical office, or in any public place?
There in an omission, Joe is not vaccinating the illegal aliens the minute they step on the soil of the USA. Ridiculous to allow this to happen.
Let the unvaccinated wear masks if they want to risk their health.
Quit violating my rights.
Charles Shinkle
Venice
Venice Regional was great for surgery
To the Editor:
I just had open heart surgery on July 12, 2021. I am a 75-year-old physician, still working, married 50+ years with 18 grandkids. I am triple board certified in internal medicine, critical care and geriatrics. using my experience in practicing medicine for over 55 years across the country, I wanted to share the experience I had with Venice Regional (Bayfront Health).
In several days, I went from being healthy to requiring bypass surgery.
The nursing staff was simply amazing. They are a tight, family-like unit, helping each other with encouraging and cheerful smiles. Several nurses were real angels guiding me through the many trials of postoperative paths to recovery.
Being a physician, I was definitely a high maintenance patient. Thank you — I will remember you always.
Dr. John Galat is simply the man. He runs a tight unit in CVICU and the operative theater. What happens to you is his plan. I tried the same directives in my critical care days and it is tough to do but essential for proper outcome success. His magical skills are a wow to all in attendance driven by an unseen intuitive direction. His reputation in Florida and Sarasota County is strong among his cardiovascular peers as he has been involved with the training of several of his colleagues.
I give my strongest recommendation for the Venice Regional cardiovascular program, Dr. John Galat, the nursing staff and surgical team.
Ty Salness
Venice
No Indians, no Cowboys; let’s end COVID
To the Editor:
A couple of observations: One, since the Indians will no longer be a mascot for the Cleveland baseball team, the next change should be for Dallas to change its football team mascot: If you can’t have Indians, then you can’t have Cowboys.
Two, there is one striking thing that distinguishes this COVID pandemic from all previous pandemics in history — the speed with which humans came up with a cure.
But what science has given, politics seems to be taking away. Despite having the tools to end this tragedy, many of us are choosing to allow it to continue.
Andrew J. Britton
Venice
Trip West was good reminder of America
To the Editor:
My husband and I just returned from a short trip to Utah. To be honest, I was apprehensive about traveling again.
After 18 months of listening to all of the angry news that was being reported and after watching ordinary American citizens storm the Capitol in January, I was fearful of what we would encounter. I forgot that there is an America out there beyond the bad news.
This trip renewed my faith in the people who live and work in our country.
At the airports, we did experience long lines and wait times, but other travelers and airport personnel were friendly, patient and helpful. We did not experience angry people unwilling to follow CDC guideline.
We encountered many courteous and helpful people in the service industry. Some of them spoke with foreign accents, but it appeared by their smiles and actions that those individuals were trying hard to understand and be understood to improve their English skills.
We returned home with a sense that America is a pretty darn good place to live, despite the shootings and riots that dominate the news. We encounter people who are working hard for whatever their goals, but above all, we found people to be friendly and kind.
Linda Dalton
Venice
Pelosi is not a ‘devout Catholic’
To the Editor:
There is little or nothing that Nancy Pelosi and I have in common only that we are both mothers of five children who were delivered in six years and we are both Catholics. As one who has walked that walk, I can only say, “Hats off !” to Nancy. No question that carrying six unborn children in that span of time is an enormous sacrifice. We disagree, however, with it comes to the issue of abortion. Nancy calls it “health care”; I call it “deathcare.” There was no doubt about the humanity of each of our unborn children when we carried them to term. Hearts were beating at 18 days gestation and nervous systems were functioning around 40 days and we both felt the babies’ kicks that kept us up at night. We were given “baby showers” not “fetus showers” or “product of conception showers.”
Recently, Richard Scott William Hutchinson celebrated his 1st birthday on June 6. He was born at 20 weeks; only five months into his mother’s pregnancy in a hospital in Minneapolis. it is quite possible that while a doctor was working to save little Richard’s life in a NICU, another doctor could be aborting a child of the same gestational age in a nearby room. That’s how schizophrenic our society has become. Wantedness, not sanctity, is now the single determinant for unborn life.
While her compassion for the poor is commendable, it is terribly misguided on this issue. According to Nancy’s policies and those whom she represents, aborting her unborn child is the solution to a woman’s poverty. Again, I disagree. In the 11 years I’ve been sidewalk counseling outside Planned Parenthood in Sarasota, I’ve had the privilege of guiding desperate young moms into a nearby clinic where they can see their babies on a sonogram machine and receive all the help they will need to bring their unborn children to term and even after that time. They are offered free prenatal care; housing at the five local SOLVE Maternity Homes and post-natal housing at Our Mother’s House, here in Venice. I’ve also had the privilege to be there when the mom returns to that clinic nine months later with her newborn to thank us for helping her through the crisis pregnancy. Compassion is the solution; not abortion.
Needless to say, I am in complete agreement with Cardinal Cordileone of San Francisco, Nancy Pelosi’s diocese, when he reprimanded her for claiming to be a “devout Catholic.” From her Baltimore Catechism, she should have learned the Catholic definition: “Man is a creature, composed of body and soul and made in the image and likeness of God” ... “and made in the image and likeness of God.”
Margaret Yerman
Venice
