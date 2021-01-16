Vaccine roll out one blunder after another
To the Editor:
Your paper should be the go to source for accurate Covid-19 vaccine locations and scheduling. The vaccine roll out has been one blunder after another. We need a one source accurate place to go for scheduling appointments and locations.
Don Cericola
Nokomis
New Confederates, old story
To the Editor:
Southern lore from the 19th century gave rise to the “lost cause” a romanticized version of the southern loss in our Civil War.
Although the truth was much more inconvenient, ignoring the continued repression of their black population, the rise of the KKK, rural white poverty and other forgotten realities, the lost cause became the false beacon for Southerners looking to justify their history.
Adherence to the “lost cause” prevented reconciliation with the North, with the struggling blacks, even with the poor whites. It poisoned decades.
Are we now witnessing another lost cause?
Are the many millions of Americans who are able to twist reality going to create a false narrative of the cancer of the Donald Trump era, pretending that it was a noble endeavor, thwarted only by an alliance of fake news, national media and sundry other traitors?
At least Lee, Jackson and their cohorts believed in their southern countrymen, Trump, by contrast, believes only in himself, others be damned. Too many of his followers enjoy the comfort of easy but false answers, avoiding the hard work of actually investigating events, rather being led by the highly-paid purveyors of alternate realities and conspiracy theories.
The mob insurrection at the Capitol, encouraged by Trump, showed every American the real dangers of this path. Maybe it was a necessary wake-up after years of excusing execrable behavior as “Trump being Trump.” Perhaps some now will climb out of their self-inflicted rabbit holes of darkness into sunlight.
Truth beacons.
James O’Connor
Venice
Biden administration is a fools gold
To the Editor:
As a veteran and Trump supporter, I was appalled by the riots that occurred during a massive rally, allowed under the First Amendment, to support the current president.
That said, I can hardly wait until those saying Trump is Hitler, an autocrat and worse and see what the damage a socialistic based country that the incoming president has promised.
I wonder if any the critics of Trump were critical of the dangerous summer riots mostly in left wing liberal states and cities? Where was Pelosi and Biden to call for the rioters to stand down when attacking the White House this summer? So intense they were, that Trump had to exit to the bunker under the White House.
Now we have the social platforms eliminating free speech and the ability for Trump and his supporters to communicate. Is that not tyranny? Is it not autocratic for a major democrat spokesperson in the House of Representatives to call for a commission to examine all speech on communication airwaves?
Has Biden or Pelosi rejected such a concept? Once Biden is in office with all branches under one party, the speed of which our way of living and freedoms we cherish disappear will make your heads swim.
I can hardly wait for $5 gas, unabated immigration, packing the Supreme Court, single payer health insurance even greater deficits and more taxes.
Fools gold in a Biden administration is what awaits this great country.
Robert Ash
North Venice
Least said, soonest mended
To the Editor:
I try not to discuss highly charged subjects (politics, religion, sexual orientation) with anyone until I have a sense of where he or she might be coming from.
If we’re likely to agree, conversation might be engaging but not especially edifying. If we’re likely not to agree, conversation is usually futile.
Instead, I vote.
Least said, soonest mended.
John Warfel
North Venice
Steube complicit in violence
To the Editor:
Jan. 6 in D.C. should not be a surprise. It has been building for many years on news sites like Fox, Newsmax, OANN, Info Wars, and radio pundits Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levine.
Their spread of conspiracy theory, lies, sarcasm and references to violence have finally seen the volcano “blow.” This attack on the Capitol was well planned and promoted on social media for many weeks.
Buses of men traveled from my home area in northwest Pennsylvania to D.C. Chants of “kill Pelosi” and “Kill Pence” were echoed through the halls of Congress as they trashed offices, artwork and left urine and feces behind.
Rep. Steube’s response to this? In his weekly email he condemns violence but then goes on to blame BLM and Antifa. He condemns all the senators who did not side with Cruz and Hawley. He brags about voting against the election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Mr. Steube’s weekly newsletters are always filled with blaming the “radical left” or “radical progressives.”. He takes pride in being an anti-masker which shows he rejects science and civility. How does caring about COVID, health care, the environment, women’s rights and social justice make one a “radical?”
Mr. Steube was one of only a handful who voted against the “Violence Against Women’s Act.” Look at his voting record, it certainly is not reflective of someone who cares about all of his people. He also supports guns in schools and courthouses. How and why did he get elected?
Rick V. Summerville
Venice
DeSantis: Stop using EAS
To the Editor:
Gov. Ron DeSantis must stop using Emergency Alert System to cover up his COVID failures.
The governor’s failure to take actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Florida has lead to thousands of unnecessary deaths. Total cases: 1,488,586 — up by 11,576 in the past day. Florida deaths: 23,071 — up by 159 in the past day. There is blood on his hands.
He is now trying to cover up his failure to have a plan to implement an effective system to distribute effective vaccines with a public relations campaign — including the inappropriate use of the emergency alert system.
This system designed to provide timely and necessary information to state residents in times of Hurricanes, emergencies — and now, timely information regarding the actual availability of vaccines. Use of the Emergency Alert system for political purposes is outrageous.
DeSantis’ administration has proven to be irresponsible and incompetent. His deliberate lack of affirmative action and misuse of resources should be investigated. Sadly, we have to wait until 2022 for the voters to hold him accountable.
Saul Kilstein
Venice
New column is a delight
To the Editor:
What a delight to read of this welcome addition — Ron Mussleman’s column on Venice Historical Architecture, to the civil life of Venice.
Many of us love Venice, its historic nature which still exists to some extent, its parks and beaches, the Nolen plan which identifies it to City planners and architectural historians across the nation.
Sadly, we lost a 1926 Nolen era house this year, because the City found itself unable to preserve it under current land use ordinances. Destroying the house was unnecessary, as was the plan to build a two story home in a row of 1926 houses.
The Planning Commission, and later the City Council will be considering new Land Development ordinances, instead of some of the higher heights in mixed use areas, and higher density exceptions they are considering, they should make preserving Venice as we love it and as it was intended from this desecration.
May the Gondolier and its readers keep this worthy goal in the spotlight.
Ed Martin
Venice
Circus train a reminder of dark history
To the Editor:
The model of the Ringling Bros. circus train can serve as a reminder of the dark side of animal circuses’ history. The days of chaining animals and hauling them from city to city, beating them until they perform silly tricks, and tearing apart animal families and friends in the name of “entertainment” are coming to an end.
P.T. Barnum himself couldn’t convince today’s public that hurting animals for fun is acceptable.
Jennifer O’Connor
Largo
