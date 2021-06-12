Stop gerrymandering state officials
To the Editor:
Whether you care about providing access to affordable health care, reducing the gun violence that plagues our schools and communities, or dealing with the urgent threat of climate change, there is a fundamental structural barrier that prevents progress: gerrymandering.
This is the tool that politicians use to manipulate the lines of their district in a way that benefits themselves and their party. Right now, and in too many places, politicians pick their voters instead of voters picking their representatives. Florida has been no exception.
Gerrymandering is worse than ever and it allows politicians to almost guarantee re-election, which means they pander to their party’s extremes and special interests while ignoring the people they represent. We cannot achieve meaningful progress on the issues so many Americans care about when elected officials can ignore the reasonable solutions that the majority of Floridians support.
Thankfully the Florida legislature’s last attempt to gerrymander was largely stopped in the courts after years of operating under manipulated maps — but we cannot let them try to get away with it again.
Our democracy works best when everyone has a say. That is all we want — a system that gives power back to the people, where it belongs.
Frederick Rilling
Nokomis
Good job on prioritizing stormwater projects
To the Editor:
Bravo to the city of Venice for prioritizing stormwater projects. The water quality of our beautiful Gulf should be a priority.
Over the years, we have witnessed stormwater runoff feed red tide as well as push more oxygen depleting nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen into the Gulf. This in turn, kills sea grass that the manatees depend on.
Toxins from runoff are also killing dolphins and the fish that pelicans, ospreys, and other birds need for survival.
Another major concern is the need for building, repairing, and expanding city wastewater systems. The biggest contributor to the coliform bacteria in the Gulf waters are poorly regulated, failing and antiquated septic tanks.
I hope that President Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill passes. Municipalities can then begin the long overdue work of modernizing infrastructure and thereby helping to protect our communities and environment.
Marsha Davis
Venice
Are county commissioners
honest about emails?
To the Editor:
A recent Sarasota County public records request showed that no one in our county is blowing up county commissioner emails regarding the subject of single member districts. Nor did any email show up from voters expressing disappointment of only being able to vote for one commissioner. A county public records search request from 2018 to present shows that not a single email in the files provided by the county records department showed a single mention of SMD confusion.
The commissioners are effectively removing the value of the simple act of voting in Sarasota County.
Constantly our Sarasota commissioners neuter votes without being asked to. County Commission members say they are being bombarded by voters demanding that single member districts be rescinded. The county commissioners are lying and effectively making it more difficult at each and every turn for the average citizen to believe that their vote has any value. It’s the great Sarasota swindle and our commissioners keep churning out lies to nullify our votes.
A phone call survey, as suggested by the County Commission, is a waste of time and money. Who in this day and age picks up their phone when an unknown phone number appears? Most of us don’t. And that is a statistical fact that is way more accurate than the commissioners clamoring about all of their voters being too stupid to understand what single member districts mean.
It ain’t rocket science, it ain’t broke and no one is asking for it except the politicians who are too scared to run on their own merit, in their own district.
Adrien Lucas
Sarasota
Media blows Jan. 6 out of proportion
To the Editor:
We all know that what happened on Jan. 6 has been blown all out of proportion by the left wing media. It wasn’t an insurrection at all.
The whole thing was really a bunch of patriotic Americans just trying to have a picnic at the Capitol building.
That wasn’t really bear spray we used on the police. It was really bug spray that anyone would use at a picnic.
We weren’t beating the officers over the head with pipes just to be mean. We thought we saw wasps on their heads and wanted to keep them from being stung.
We weren’t trying to overthrow the government at our picnic. We just wanted to make sure that Trump would be president for life.
We know that it looks bad to the media that we built a gallows complete with a hangman’s noose. But, it wasn’t like that at all. It was really meant to be just a swing for all the kids in the crowd.
All this just proves how right Republicans are to kill talk of a commission to investigate Jan. 6. What do Democrats want our recipe for potato salad.
We only went inside the Capitol to use the bathrooms. No way would we have kidnapped or killed Congress people.
Charles Goodman
North Port
Addressing investigation, vaccinations
To the Editor:
I would like to address two recent letters from June 5.
Who would the writer like to see conduct the needed investigation of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6? The writer bemoans “the Democrats want to investigate the Republicans and the Republicans want to investigate the Democrats.”
Well guess what: that’s the way it works and if the people being investigated have nothing to hide they should welcome the scrutiny.
I, as do many, really would like to know the who, how, why that created this orchestrated attack. Politics by it’s nature is a partisan endeavor, where it goes awry is the amount of money involved which is a topic for another day.
Regarding requiring vaccination to go on cruise ships: Last time I checked, the cruise industry was and is a private enterprise. Perhaps the writer is too young or chooses to ignore that students had to be vaccinated to go to school.
The widespread vaccination programs of the 40s, 50s and 60s lead to the eradication of polio, measles and small pox to name a few. Now we see a slow resurgence of some of these because of an anti-vaxxer movement.
The writer is correct it’s a persons right not to take it (as absurd as it may be) just as it’s a persons right to expect this private company to protect them from an unwanted exposure.
Apparently the writer would have us believe one hardly ever steps foot inside the ship and uses an elevator, or a narrow passageway to get to their room or dining area etc.. Remember this is a for-profit business.
I would like to drive at 100 mph on Interstate 75 but the law says no; I would like to ignore stop signs and traffic lights, but the law says no; I would like to smoke (not really) where I please but the government puts restrictions on that as well. The writer like the governor is making an argument in search of a problem.
Simple: You want to cruise, this is just one of the many rules that apply to the cruise industry.
Larry Basta
Venice
Democrats are socialist; Biden worst president ever
To the Editor:
The Democrat party today is not the party it used to be. I have been a Republican for many, many years, however, I would vote for a Democrat like JFK because I want good people to run our country no matter the party.
Today, unfortunately, the Democrats are socialists and Joseph Biden is the worst president America has ever had in my life time for sure. The Democrats have also become name callers and that started with Hillary from the time she ran for president and it hasn’t stopped yet!
I hope and pray everyday that God Saves America by waking up all the Democrats that are good to leave them and join the Republican party. I believe the Democrats cheated in the 2020 election and I hope that is all proven soon. A Republican president freed the slaves and the Republicans believe we were all created equal by God, and Trump followed that theme ... he treated us all as equals. As you can tell ... I am a Trump supporter because he did great for America.
As I said, I hope and pray God saves America especially now with the Biden administration in power and ruining our country.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
Fried pronounces her name correctly
To the Editor:
This is in response to the person who thinks that Nikki Fried hates her last name. I do not know much about the candidate, Nikki Fried, but I do know she is correctly pronouncing her own name. The writer is the one who isn’t pronouncing Nikki’s last name correctly. It is pronounced “Freed.”
“Fried” is a name of German descent. In the German language, when the combination of “ie” is in a word, it is pronounced with the long “e” sound. When the combination of “ei” is present, then the word is pronounced as a long “i” sound. This fact is one thing I learned when I took German in high school. Also, the surname “Fried” is in my family tree along with other German names.
Kathleen Bryce
Arcadia
Great bodily harm to child
To the Editor:
An article ran (June 5) regarding arrest and charges against a Venice couple for child neglect without great bodily harm.
What part of great bodily harm has to happen before parents can be charged with this?
According to the report, the child overdosed after putting a fentanyl and cocaine polluted spoon in his mouth.
Guess my opinion of great bodily harm to a child is different from the system. Shame.
Rebecca Carter
Port Charlotte
FPL can help stop discrimination policy
To the Editor:
Did you know one of the biggest companies in Florida is a discriminatory company against small business and senior citizens and veterans.
I am talking about their air conditioning rebate program. The only way you qualify for their rebates if you use one of their “PIC” companies. This discriminates against small business because if you don’t sell so many air conditioners in a year you can’t be one of their PIC contractors.
They changed this policy about four years ago. At that time all companies was eligible for the rebate, but they stopped that practice because they were sending out too many checks every month.
I did my homework and selected a contractor to do my air conditioning for a price. When I asked about the rebate they said they are no longer in the program because they didn’t sell enough units to be in the program. I checked with two companies who are PIC contractors and one company was $1,800 more and the other company was $3,600 more. So much for choosing a PIC contractor.
This is nothing less than discrimination against small businesses and the consumers (seniors and veterans) who seem to shop around for the best quality and price for their money.
This discrimination must stop now, and bring back the rebates to all that qualify.
Again, Florida Power and Light, stop this discriminatory practice.
Larry E. Cluck
North Port
