Is Congress a threat to Social Security, Medicare?
To the Editor:
It’s that time of year again.
I’m addressing this letter particularly to all the senior citizens who appreciate and/or depend on their Social Security checks and their Medicare.
Did you know it was a Democratic president with a Democratic Congress that introduced and signed into law Social Security? Thank Franklin D. Roosevelt. The Republicans want to end Social Security.
Did you know it was a Democratic president with a Democratic Congress that introduced and signed Medicare into law? Thank Lyndon B. Johnson. The Republicans want to end that, too, even though you’ve been paying into it most of your life.
They think that’s a handout, too. Can you afford to survive without your Medicare? Just go to the hospital or E.R. for one day and see what the bill is.
President Johnson also introduced and signed into law Medicaid. Medicaid isn’t just for people under the age of 65; it’s also for the elderly who are in nursing homes whose Social Security isn’t enough to pay the monthly bill.
Our former governor — now our U.S. senator — refused Medicaid money from the federal government for Floridians. I hope this current Republican governor isn’t repeating that idiotic mistake.
Please do some serious thinking when you go to the polls. But by all means, please go and vote.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Claims on Amendment 2 changes are baseless
To the Editor:
Regarding Amendment 2: enough of the sky is falling and time for the facts on Amendment 2.
Florida’s current minimum wage is $8.56 and for tipped employee’s $5.44. Amendment 2 will increase the minimum wage over five years as follows: September 2021 to $10 and tipped to $6.98; September 2022 to $11 and tipped to $7.98; September 2023 to $12 and tipped to $8.98; September 2023 to $13 and tipped to $9.98; September 2024 to $14 and tipped to $10.98; and finally September 2025 to $15 and tipped to $10.98.
These claims that the restaurant industry will be devastated are baseless; the fact is that known data shows no such calamity befalling restaurants.
The Seattle Times reported that Seattle’s similar wage hike in 2014 showed no real harm to the industry, reporting that in 2018 (fourth year of wage increase) there were 362 restaurant and bar openings versus 71 closures. In 2019 (fifth year of wage increase) Seattle had 395 restaurant-and-bar openings versus 89 closures.
Under Amendment 2, Florida restaurant owners will never be paying waitstaff $15 an hour. A year from now they will have to pay their waitstaff $6.98 an hour.
Paul Sloan
Venice
Venice Amendment 4: It’s over, at least for all intended purposes
To the Editor:
I find it a bit odd that after almost two years of ongoing debate of the merit or not of granting such a notion, that there now remains conspicuous silence.
In fact, the only printed reference I have seen was in another local newspaper several weeks ago (“Judges: Fla. felons can’t vote until they pay fines”). Perhaps all the bluster about the intended consequences was a bit pretentious, or that 11th Circuit Court’s Chief Judge William Pryor’s majority opinion is widely accepted.
The amendment’s failure is not surprising, as its final wording is at least ambiguous, whether intentional or not.
An original co-author of the amendment, Jon Mills (dean emeritus of the University of Florida Levin College of Law), testified before the Florida Supreme Court that restitution and court fees and fines would be paid by former felons before they were considered to have completed their sentence. This is a matter of public record.
Citing previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings, Judge Pryor wrote: “If a government exaction is a penalty, it is not a tax.”
But of course, this is something that a lot of us already knew.
Nice try. Maybe next time.
And P.S. to Mike Bloomberg: You’re too little, too late. Just like your candidacy.
Bill Bittay
Venice
Imagine area population wiped out; that’s the number
To the Editor:
Imagine this — the entire population of Port Charlotte, Sarasota, North Port, and Englewood disappeared.
Unthinkable in its scope. That many people gone forever.
Fortunately, that is a fictitious statement, or as the president says, so often, “fake news.”
This week more than that combined population has died in the United States from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That’s a real number, and it is climbing by the day and projected to rise exponentially by year end.
That’s a number the president wants to ignore, deflect, sweep under the rug because his incompetency dealing with this is a major contributing factor. His statements of this willful failing are now a matter of public record in his own voice.
Something he tries to bluster away by saying he didn’t want to create panic. At the same time, he sows the seeds of “suburban panic,” seizing on the unfounded trope of neighborhood invasion.
We are all at risk with Donald Trump as president. The remedy is simple. It’s in your hands. It is your vote. Use it wisely to save this country from him. We cannot survive another four years of COVID19 or DJT2020.
Edward White
North Port
Governor’s OK to take off masks a mistake
To the Editor:
I read with interest that our Venice City Leaders are divided over whether or not to require its citizens to wear a mask.
Now the governor has given the OK to take them off.
I am 79 years old and I am frankly, hiding from this virus. I choose to live, mask on, social distancing for sure, and would do more if there was more that could be done — I try to stay away from folks, even the ones who wear their masks.
On that note, I have noticed that a lot of folk have very ill fitting face coverings.
Mine are home made and not so stylish, they are three layers thick and they fit snugly to my face. I see people wearing masks two sizes too large, they are forever adjusting it as it tends to slide off their noses.
One might as well just invite the virus to come on in, if you do not have a proper thickness and a proper fit.
I thank the mayor and the council members who voted to extend the city ordinance on mask wearing. It’s never a bad thing to save a life.
J. Logan Nicholson
Venice
Auto industry survived airbag addition
To the Editor:
Years ago, the auto industry opposed airbags (and pollution controls, etc.) saying they would increase the price of vehicles and make them unaffordable. Guess what? Manufacturers raised prices to cover increased costs, we’re all still buying vehicles and the auto industry is doing just fine.
The sky didn’t fall.
Restaurant owners act as if their only response to a minimum wage increase can be to cut employees and/or hours. They never mention the obvious – they’ll raise prices. And if restaurant prices increase, our sky still will not fall.
A study on effects of the $15 minimum wage in Seattle, concluded there was no net loss of restaurants and the effects on workers wages were either neutral or an increase.
One restaurant owner claimed that if older workers “make too much..., they can’t get their Social Security.” Not true. The rules on the Social Security website are a bit convoluted, but the worst case is that for every $2 earned above a certain threshold, a retiree’s Social Security payment is reduced by $1. Still a net gain.
Also, that $1 is not lost. It’s banked in that retiree’s Social Security account and will increase that monthly payment when the retiree reaches full retirement age.
Business people don’t want to talk about the fact that most of their employees are living paycheck to paycheck on the puny wages they get. This amendment is about trying to right an obvious wrong. A working person should make a living wage.
As for the opinion statement that this type of thing should be done by the legislature rather than by amendment, I say this: “If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a Merry Christmas.”
Richard Herrema
Venice
Repealing Obamacare needed with better plan
To the Editor:
I am concerned that the true information about replacing Obamacare is never discussed.
All we hear is repealing Obamacare will result in a loss of insurance for millions.
On Sept. 24, President Trump signed an executive order stating it is now a national policy to protect patients with pre-existing conditions in any program whether it is ACA or any replacement program.
ACA needs to be replaced. The only good thing about it is the pre-existing conditions benefit.
It would not have mattered who was president when the pandemic hit … we were woefully underprepared for a disaster with policies such as “just in time” ordering of supplies and the push for outpatient services, which are integral parts of the ACA.
The push for outpatient services reduced the number of inpatient beds, staff, equipment and services available across the country. Just in time ordering prevented any one area from “stockpiling” supplies in the event of a disaster and required them to request them when a disaster struck.
Thus the scramble for ventilators.
The facilities not only had to compete with their neighbors for supplies, but other nations since we all got hit at the same time. The final point is that the parts of the ACA that are not working cannot just be replaced.
One decision or policy affects many down the line (remember Venn diagrams?) Congress has already had to pass legislation to fix the downline issues of policies that are part of ACA.
Joyce Adams
Venice
When in doubt, turn to Twain
To the Editor:
Having observed the numerous PR struggles that rookie Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod has experienced in his first year of office, I would like to kindly offer some sage advice from a renowned political observer that may be helpful going forward:
“The government is merely a servant ― merely a temporary servant; it cannot be its prerogative to determine what is right and what is wrong, and decide who is a patriot and who isn’t. Its function is to obey orders, not originate them.” Mark Twain
Robert Mc Elrath, Ed.D.
Venice
Amendment 2 hurts those it’s intended to help
Our local chambers are deeply invested in creating long-term value in our communities.
This November, voters in Florida will decide whether to amend the state constitution to require a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
The Florida Supreme Court adapted the language for the amendment last December, stating that if 60% of the voters this November vote yes, the measure will phase in an increased wage, bringing it to $10 an hour in September of 2021 and increasing it $1 per year after that.
If passed, this amendment would make Florida the first and only state in the nation with a $15 an hour mandate in its state constitution.
On the surface, this may sound like a great way to help boost low-wage workers pay, but in actuality, there will be unintended economic consequences as a result.
Entry-level jobs will be lost and simply not exist anymore. More than a half a million jobs for young people, seniors and others looking to gain new skills will be in jeopardy.
Business owners will face skyrocketing labor costs that will force many to close their doors for good. The result will be putting even more people out of work.
Businesses, employees and seniors will pay on the front end and every Floridian will pay more for goods, services and insurance on the back end.
The impact of Amendment 2 on the Florida Economy would include:
• Small businesses not being able to absorb the drastic labor cost increase, especially on the heels of a global pandemic.
• Employers being forced to cut hours and/or benefits and/or lay off workers.
• Businesses passing on these costs to consumers through price increases.
• Businesses looking to automate, thereby eliminating jobs.
• Community services (i.e., day care, assisted living) costs increasing on the back end for the consumers.
Bottom line: Vote NO on Amendment 2.
Kathy Lehner, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce
Heather Kasten, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce
Bill Gunnin, North Port Chamber of Commerce
Socialism isn’t a fix for capitalism
To the Editor:
Socialism is the gateway to communism. Who wants only one brand of toothpaste to choose from at the store? The government store.
No electricity or hot water unless you live in a big city; being afraid to speak freely about your government; earning about $10 an hour with a doctoral degree when they can earn $60 and more in America; experiencing shortages at the government store for things like concrete to simply patch a wall on the old house; not getting to vote for your leaders of choice.
Those are parts of communism I’ve heard of. Maybe we could try to fix democracy and free enterprise, but not with socialism or communism.
Joan Magine
Nokomis
Catholics believe in sanctity of life
To the Editor:
On Oct. 3, the Gondolier printed an article on the Religion page headlined, “Catholics for Choice names new president.”
The group praises itself for lifting up “the voices of the majority of Catholics who believe in reproductive freedom” and for “boldly living Catholic values of social justice.”
They purport to express “profound respect for the moral agency of other people” and explain that “Catholic tradition leads us to advocate for reproductive rights and justice.”
The article is filled with many references to their commitment to “social justice,” “respect,” “moral decisions” and “freedom.”
Never does the group mention the word “abortion” in its self-congratulatory article.
A quick Google search will show that they are the only ones who avoid the word abortion in describing their mission. Here is what the website GreatNonprofits.org has to say about Catholics for Choice:
“Catholics for choice is one of the most effective anti-Catholic organizations on the scene today. This charity is doing everything possible to support Catholic access to tax-funded abortions through 6 months, tax-funded contraception for Catholics, and to undermine Catholic teachings.”
As members of Epiphany Cathedral Parish, we are appalled that the Gondolier published this propaganda at any time. We find it most disrespectful during Respect Life month.
Catholics believe in the sanctity of life from conception until natural death. We believe in social justice for everyone, especially for the most vulnerable members of society: the aged, the oppressed and most especially, those with no voice at all, the unborn.
Beth and Rob Donofrio
Colleen and Jun Roca
Helen Flynn
Not the right mayor for Venice
To the Editor:
Recently, there was an article in the Venice Gondolier about Venice Mayor Ronald Feinsod. He stated his dislike for President Trump and Gov. DeSantis, even resorted to calling them names.
He said those who support the President are not patriots, are deluded and have joined a cult.
This immature attitude is highly unprofessional for a person in his position. Even worse, he posted a picture of violent protesters along with his quote: “The times, they are a’changin’. Hopefully this will spread across our great nation and really make America the country we thought we were before 45.”
By this statement, he is condoning this action. If violent rioters came to our beautiful little city, he would not stop them. He would probably grab a sign and march with them.
We have seen the videos of terrified people being harassed and intimidated while they are dining. It recently happened in St. Petersburg. It can happen in Venice.
A mayor who places his personal agenda above the welfare of the citizens should not be in charge of Venice. He should respectfully resign for the good of the people.
Donna Williams
Venice
