Kids learn important lessons in class
To the Editor:
Imagine my surprise when my grandson said to me, “Nana, I really learned a lot in school today.”
My ears certainly perked up as he went on to relate that Detective Sean Hammett had come and told their fifth grade class all about what tobacco, alcohol and drugs can do to a person and showed pictures that were very graphic.
I asked his teacher, Ms. Hunt, about this presentation, and she explained that this excellent program, called ADVANCE (Avoiding Drugs, Violence and Negative Choices Early) is sponsored and presented by the Venice Police Department.
The program is clear and straightforward, and concerns cyber bullying, social media safety, as well as the above subjects, and now includes vaping, which is a huge issue with teens these days.
I am very thankful that these important issues are being discussed and explained in the classrooms today, and I want to commend the Sarasota County Schools for organizing such a program.
Our young people need this information in order to make wise choices in middle school and high school. This presentation certainly made a huge and memorable impact on my grandson, as he remembered almost word for word what had been discussed about all these issues.
God bless the schools, teachers and the Police Department for addressing this subject.
Judi Igrison
Venice
Vote for policies not person
To the Editor:
Can we just put all party affiliation and political opinions aside for a few minutes, and being honest with ourselves, look in the mirror and ask a few questions, such as: Am I happy with what’s going on at the southern border with illegals and drugs pouring into our country from all over the world? Some of which will show up in our own community.
Am I happy with my government spending at record levels with total disregard as to the real need or concern for our children in the future? Am I happy that we have press conferences with serious questions going unanswered because our president says he’s not allowed to answer questions? Really? If he’s not, who is?
Am I concerned that our adversaries beginning to flex their muscle without any meaningful response by the administration?
Am I happy to watch peace in the Middle East begin to unravel? Am I happy as I watch rapid inflationary pressures begin to erode my hard earned dollars? And, am I happy that boys can now play on girls athletic teams? Other questions could be asked but these are sufficient to determine if one is happy with the current administration. If one is happy with the above, then I am getting what I voted for and feel our country is in good hands.
However, if one is unhappy with the above can he or she do the following with the next round of elections — put all hatred aside and vote for the individual with the best policies and programs for our country vs. voting for a personality.
God Bless America.
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
Airport noise needs to be managed
To the Editor:
I see in the paper that the airport wants money for a taxi runway. What they really need is someone to manage the pilot.
The flight plans are handled by the pilots. They do what they want. It is pretty bad when you need earphones to sit in your house because every 45 seconds, a plane flies overhead.
You call the FAA and ask them why they can’t fly over the Gulf and the answer is usually the wind. Well today the wind I am told by them is 5 mph. If a plane can not handle that then they don’t belong in the air.
Thanks for the unfriendly airport we have.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
‘Ridiculous’ for DeSantis to sue CDC
To the Editor:
Thanks for the article. That is absolutely ridiculous of DeSantis. A governor suing the CDC?
How many people will back out of cruising if he gets his way? So the unvaccinated could cruise, but no one will want to cruise with them. It will have the opposite effect of what he hopes to achieve.
He’s shown the opposite of common sense since the pandemic began in every move he’s made.
He needs to go.
Barbara Koestner
Nokomis
Listen to majority of voters
To the Editor:
To Sarasota County Commissioners and County Administrator:
I voted for single-member districts along with the majority (60%) of Sarasota County residents.
It is the will of the people to have a commissioner who will be responsible to the people who elected them.
Why do you (the commissioners) feel it is your right to make a change when the people have spoken.
Please remove single-member districts as a topic on the 2021 Citizen Survey.
Three districts had single-member district elections in 2020. The other two districts should have the opportunity to vote for single members in 2022. Testing the effectiveness of SMD voting cannot be evaluated in just a few months. The process should continue for at least a year or two before the need for evaluation of the effectiveness of SMD.
Sarasota County voters are intelligent enough to recognize the importance of SMD. Re-wording questions with a tone of partiality just indicates how little respect the commissions have for the voters of Sarasota County.
Involving the Charter Review Board in this discussion is just a diversion.
The SMD ballot language was clear and concise. Voter supported more direct representation, not needless upheaval, and interference.
Please remove SMD as a topic or question on the 2021 Citizen Survey.
Marcia Williams
North Port
Residents voted for single-member districts
To the Editor:
The residents of Sarasota County, without question, voted for single-member districts. This was a non-partisan issue and one that should stay that way. No one is confused. A test run isn’t needed.
How can that even be done until all of the districts have put it into effect by the November 2022 elections? I find it irresponsible for current commissioners to question its legitimacy at this time.
Voters are not “stupid” and we know this a ploy by those commissions who are afraid they may not win in the coming years. Its time to do your job commissioners. It is not to question the intelligence of those who expressed their views for supporting single-member districts.
Beverly Weltzien
Venice
Do not ignore events of Jan. 6
To the Editor:
What happened in D.C. on Jan. 6?
On May 20, I sent email messages to both Senator Rubio and to Senator Scott. I urged both of them to support the formation of a commission to investigate the riot that occurred at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 of this year.
In my opinion, the actions of Jan. 6 constituted a serious threat to this country and can not be swept under the rug and ignored.
A thorough investigation of the riot, and the organizations and individuals who planned, encouraged, facilitated, and subsequently defended that riot, must take place. That investigation should be initiated immediately and completed quickly.
The investigation is not a substitute for criminal investigation and appropriate prosecution of riot participants; but should proceed in parallel with those investigations and look at the bigger picture.
In my email to the senators, I said, “I urge you to support the legislation establishing the January 6 Commission. Do not look for excuses to defer or dilute the bill. A full public accounting of what happened on January 6th, and why it happened, is essential to preserving our democracy and the rule of law.”
I now see the news, that neither senator voted to even allow debate on the bill. If our elected representatives choose to sweep the Jan. 6 riot under the rug, I will certainly vote for a change at the next opportunity.
Gregg C. Hoge
Venice
Stop nasty messages on flags, signs
To the Editor:
North Port, Port Charlotte have some wonderful communities. My husband and I are fortunate to live on a lovely street with lovely neighbors. We see kids of all ages walking or biking to school, as well as older families walking/biking with children and four-legged family members.
I understand freedom of speech but can you understand my dismay to see flags flying in the wind that say “F---k Biden”, or a sign on a neighbor’s lawn that says “Slow the F---k down.” These are just two of many flags/signs I have seen in my tranquil neighborhood. Is this the kind of message we want to send to our children? That this kind of verbiage is OK?
Bonnie Macpherson
North Port
Child tax credit should be permanent
To the Editor:
We can cut child poverty in half — permanently.
The Biden Administration just proposed extending support for workers and families enacted earlier this year, by making permanent both an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit for younger workers and others not raising children and an expansion of the full Child Tax Credit to all low-income families. He also proposes extending the increased CTC amount ($3,000-plus per child) until 2025.
These steps are important, but Congress must make all the CTC changes permanent, including the credit increase. Columbia University estimates this new CTC will cut child poverty by 45 percent! We can pay for this by asking the wealthy and corporations to finally pay their fair share.
If you could cut child poverty in half, why would you not do it? I urge our representatives and senators to make the new CTC and EITC provisions at 2021 levels permanent in recovery legislation.
Colonel Meyer
North Port
