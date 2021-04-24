Tax collector wants to connect
To the Editor:
Mr. Paul Clause’s April 17 letter clearly communicated his frustration in trying to reach my staff to ask about his truck’s registration renewal. I am so sorry he, and many of our customers, are experiencing such long holds on the phone.
In an attempt to relieve some of the frustration we do include a message about the option to email Info@SarasotaTaxCollector.com.
We have attempted to contact Mr. Clause by phone but have been unsuccessful. If Mr. Clause is reading this, please let us know how we can best reach you by sending an email to Info@SarasotaTaxCollector.com.
To put it mildly, it’s been a challenging year. Although the doors were closed for a few weeks last year, we have always been working, processing registrations and title work behind the scenes via mail, the Internet and our drop boxes.
In May last year, in order to comply with CDC recommendations, we started taking appointments to assist customers with transactions that couldn’t be done via mail or the internet.
With appointments, we are able to maintain social distancing in our lobbies. Unfortunately, that has increased the number of phone calls and we haven’t been able to answer those as quickly as in the past.
However, we are about to launch an online appointment system which should help with the phone calls. We will continue to use appointments to ensure social distancing in our office lobbies and at the customer counter until the CDC modifies their recommendations.
My staff and I look forward to returning to a fully open office and truly appreciate the public’s cooperation during these stressful times.
Very truly yours,
Barbara Ford-Coates
Barbara Ford-Coates is the Florida Tax Collector serving Sarasota County
Wellen Park residents: Read all the facts
To the Editor:
Thank you media source — finally, a media source that is not afraid to present an idea without presenting only one-side of an issue. That is responsible reporting — something missing in mass media for a long time.
We should not be surprised that people with an opinionated interest push out only the information they want us to hear, accurate or not, and ignore any information that would challenge their narrative.
Neighbors, I urge you to get all the information on this issue when it is available — and then make up your own mind, for-or against, instead of just listening to the loud screamers. We hear enough of that in our national issues these days.
Dan Ladigoski
Venice
Bruce Dillon is remembered
To the Editor:
On Nov. 24, 2020, a man named Bruce Dillon passed quietly at the age of 68. A lifelong resident of the Venice area, the life of this man deserves much more acknowledgment than he received. Much of his life was spent working on a decades long commitment to public service. His goal was to promote citizen interaction with our elected officials and the public employees they supervise. His success is seen throughout our community.
He served as chairman of the Nokomis Revitalization Committee for years. He served as an officer on the boards of the Friends of the Legacy Trail, the Friends of Sarasota County Parks, and the Friends of Nokomis Parks. He served for many years as an officer on the boards of the Nokomis East Neighborhood Association as well as the Nokomis Area Civic Association.
He also served on the board of the Metropolitan Planning Organization and was elected by the voters to serve on the Charter Review Board of Sarasota County.
He spent thousands of hours on the phone, writing letters, circulating petitions, doing research and attending meetings. He promoted dialog between the homeowners in Nokomis and our sheriffs department which resulted in increased patrols and crime prevention in our neighborhoods. He did all of these things, and more, for no financial compensation. If you enjoy the amenities that come with living in Nokomis, think of this man.
With his passing we lost a giant of citizen engagement. Once again, his name was Bruce Dillon.
Ralph Breeden Jr.
Nokomis
Lack of info on plane crash
To the Editor:
I’m surprised at the lack of information in the story about the plane crash-landing at Pelican Pointe. However you want to minimize it, it is a plane crash in Venice, not an everyday occurrence I would think.
Who is hiding information here and why? The plane could have just as easily hit a house and cause fatalities. Was there any impropriety (maintenance, flight or training procedure, incompetence or worse)? Shouldn’t the public know?
A dog or cat story frequently gets more detail information in the Gondolier than this plane crash right in our city.
Andrew Rafalski
Venice
Lack of masks has killed people
To the Editor:
From the early beginning of this COVID-19 horror story, our leaders failed us.
The first few months we need give a pass for they knew not — but once the experts spoke up then the president and all governors became fully responsible.
Trump nor Desantis demanded we all mask up. They didn’t even suggest such. Many people died as a result.
A few uneducated (or those educated beyond their intelligence) say they have a constitutional right to not wear a mask. OK. By that same standard you have the right to not wear clothing. Now what?
In any case, we have a responsibility, an obligation, to protect our fellow man. We must mask up. Mask may not be the answer but it’s about all we have today.
Merle Tarr
Venice
State doing well compared to others
To the Editor:
Your editorial today misses a big point.
First, Florida is doing pretty well in comparison to other states and DiSantis should be commented the way he has managed the Covid 19 crisis.
Second there is an expression “too many cooks” and I will add observers in the kitchen spoil the brew.
During my time as an executive manager if I had every decision or action I made being questioned and defended, I would not have time to accomplish anything. I was judged by results.
Second, there is ample evidence that the press (60 Minutes as an example and CNN, MSNBC, etc.) are out to get him and discredit his actions. The press wants to micromanage his actions and “ankle bite” while we in Florida are much better off that most states and enjoy comparatively good employment rates, lower virus rates and freedom to move around responsibly.
We the public rate his accomplishments and screw-ups every four years and it is called an election. So please focus on results and stop micromanaging each and every issue. Yes, the press has a responsibility and right to provide sunshine on major issues of concern that affect us but stop the ankle biting.
Also it should be equal for both political parties and so far that is not the case from our president, VP, and others. Border crisis, crime out of control in major cities, and mis-representing election law changes are examples.
No wonder the press has lost the faith and trust of the American public and also is often referred to as “fake news.” So please stick to the issues that really affect us and report all the news not pointed attacks.
John Nilsen
Venice
City workers have been great
To the Editor:
In a recent local newspaper article, the president of Ringling College of Art and Design acknowledged the “creativity, flexibility and innovation” that have been used by cities around the world, in the U.S. and particular locally in Sarasota providing essential services while coping with the pandemic.
As a resident of Venice I would also like to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts that our city employees have undertaken to keep the essential service at a high quality during the stressful period of COVID-19.
I want to specifically credit the clerk’s office under the leadership of Lori Stelzer. Through her and her highly dedicated staff the ability for council, advisory board, departments to have public meetings allowing full communication between them and the community has continued without interruption.
This was accomplished while educating and training a diverse group of people on the process and protocols of virtual communications while still complying with Sunshine restrictions.
Congratulations to the clerks office and all the dedicated city employees that kept our local government to continue to provide quality service during this medical crisis.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
Revisiting recent facts
To the Editor:
Sun newspaper publisher Glen Nickerson stated, on March 27, in the Venice Gondolier that “The fight against misinformation continues, “It leaves all of us with the responsibility of carefully measuring fact from fiction, as well as differentiating news from opinions.”
The media called Jan. 6 an insurrection or coup, but by definition it wasn’t. It was a peaceful rally ending in a riot. No guns were used except one killing Ashli Babbitt in the Capitol now ruled a homicide by DC’s medical examiner. An officer, the shooter, still remains unnamed.
Finally released, Officer Sicknick’s cause of death was strokes. It’s factual that no officers were killed on January 6. However, two committed suicide.
Other facts: The CDC established by Congress is an independent, nonprofit organization, a private 501©(3) public charity. The CDC Foundation receives charitable contributions from corporations like AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Microsoft (Bill Gates), the NFL, and US government grants. Conflict of interest?
The WHO states: “Most people who get COVID-19 recover from it.” Survivability is up to 99%. Great odds. Are vaccines without long-term studies really necessary and safe?
Dr. Bhattacharya from Stanford says for children, masks are mostly harmful. Kids aren’t efficient spreaders. Developmentally kids require seeing faces with moving lips. The WHO recommends exercise with no masks.
Humid, stagnant air behind masks causes face rashes, sore throats, fungal and bacterial infections doctors are discovering. Make policies based on real science and facts not political science, fear and compliance.
A. M. Young
Venice
‘For The People’ is for federal control
To the Editor:
The For the People Act of 2021 includes the following key changes in the election process:
1. Mandates all states have same day voter registration and voting; mandates early voting in all states.
2. Prevents election officials from removing ineligible voters.
3. Bans state voter ID laws.
4. Legalizes nationwide vote-by-mail without photo ID.
5. Absentee ballot depositories are to be available 45 days prior to the election.
6. States are required to accept ballots 10 days after Election Day.
7. Requires congressional district commissions.
8. Has a provision which allows campaign donations be used for personal use.
9. Citizen’s — who contribute to nonprofit organizations — personal information will be available in a searchable government database.
10. Redefines “electioneering communications” to include letters, websites, emails, cell texts, social media messaging and other online commentary by concerned citizens and organizations which would then be subject to federal oversight.
The For the People Act of 2021 transfers the authority to administer elections from state control to federal control. In other words, this act overrides the constitutional sovereignty of the states. A more appropriate name for this voter reform legislation is ... For Federal Control of the People Act.
Have a voice before it is forever cancelled.
Pat Langston
Venice
