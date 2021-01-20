Now the GOP wants to unify?
To the Editor:
The Republicans want to unify the country. Now. Really?
Where were you last week when most of you still would not acknowledge Joe Biden won the election and allowed the attempted coup at the Capitol? Disgraceful.
Where were last month when you still said the election was stolen from Trump? Where were you in November after the election and the votes were counted and recounted and recounted again? You knew the vote was correct but were afraid to speak up.
Where were you the last eight months when Trump said the virus was under control — oh yes, he said it was a hoax — oh yes, he said we would all be fine and have tests and vaccines? He has not done anything about the virus — oh yes, he was golfing.
Where were you the last year, when he tried to stop the Black Lives Matter protest with tear gas and threats of violence toward them, with of police and riot gear? You don’t remember the Central Park Five Trial; you knew he was a problem then.
Where were you two years ago, three years ago, and so on, when he was spewing all the lies about everything? Now you want unity for our country when you stood by for the last five years letting him, watching him divide our country, to end in this chaos and suffering and death? Really?
Mary Bruning
Venice
Senators — it’s time to impeach Trump
To the Editor:
An open letter to Rick Scott and Marco Rubio:
We were all horrified as we watched the events in real time on Jan. 6.
It’s been four years coming.
Hate groups around the country have been training and waiting for an excuse to unleash their anger, racism and hatred and they were given what they wanted in the big lie that President Trump repeated and repeated over and over for weeks.
The election was not fraudulent and he knew it and you knew it. That didn’t stop the lies, it was like a poison spreading over our country, and you and all your colleagues that helped spread that lie need to take responsibility for your part in doing so.
Now we need to restore our Capitol and our country.
I implore you to do the right thing. Stand up and tell the truth.
History will remember those who lied and contributed to the death and destruction of that day and so will the voters.
Margaret Guido
Venice
Least said, soonest mended
To the Editor:
I try not to discuss highly charged subjects (politics, religion, sexual orientation) with anyone until I have a sense of where he or she might be coming from.
If we’re likely to agree, conversation might be engaging but not especially edifying. If we’re likely not to agree, conversation is usually futile.
Instead, I vote.
Least said, soonest mended.
John Warfel
North Venice
Steube complicit in violence
To the Editor:
Jan. 6 in D.C. should not be a surprise. It has been building for many years on news sites like Fox, Newsmax, OANN, Info Wars, and radio pundits Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levine.
Their spread of conspiracy theory, lies, sarcasm and references to violence have finally seen the volcano “blow.” This attack on the Capitol was well planned and promoted on social media for many weeks.
Buses of men traveled from my home area in northwest Pennsylvania to D.C. Chants of “kill Pelosi” and “Kill Pence” were echoed through the halls of Congress as they trashed offices, artwork and left urine and feces behind.
Rep. Steube’s response to this? In his weekly email he condemns violence but then goes on to blame BLM and Antifa. He condemns all the senators who did not side with Cruz and Hawley. He brags about voting against the election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Mr. Steube’s weekly newsletters are always filled with blaming the “radical left” or “radical progressives.”. He takes pride in being an anti-masker which shows he rejects science and civility. How does caring about COVID, health care, the environment, women’s rights and social justice make one a “radical?”
Mr. Steube was one of only a handful who voted against the “Violence Against Women’s Act.” Look at his voting record, it certainly is not reflective of someone who cares about all of his people. He also supports guns in schools and courthouses. How and why did he get elected?
Rick V. Summerville
Venice
Perfect ending to Trump presidency
To the Editor:
Having had time to reflect now, almost two weeks since the domestic terrorists over ran our United States Capitol while Congress was in session carrying out their duty under the United States Constitution, I’m still horrified by those images of the terrorists trying to find our elected officials inside the building to do what — lynch them?
We don’t know for sure, in spite of the gallows and noose they set up in front of the Capitol building and the terrorists chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”
I thought nothing could be more horrible than that. But, then it came.
Right after the Capitol was secured and Congress resumed its work, the president went on live television and told the terrorists: “Go home, we love you.”
We love you? What can one say when rendered speechless by that other than “perfect ending to a disastrous presidency.”
Gene Dillahunty
Venice
Biden’s plan ignores arithmetic
To the Editor:
Joe Biden’s plan to inject 100,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in his first 100 days ignores basic arithmetic.
There are approximately 330,000,000 Americans, of which about 75,000,000 are under 18 years of age. That leaves 255,000,000 people who need vaccines, each of whom will require two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines — 510,000,000 shots. At 1,000,000 shots/day, it will take 1.4 years to reach all Americans.
This is obviously insufficient, and will not bring us “back to normal” by fall, as Dr. Fauci has predicted.
Presumably, the Biden Administration will “manage the hell” out of distribution, and figure out how to inject the population efficiently. Supply is the issue. The nation needs 510,000,000 shots by fall, if not sooner. We have only 400,000,000 doses under contract, some of it arriving late in the year.
Biden needs to fix that. Does he know where the glitches are? Insufficient manufacturing capability? Insufficient ingredients available? Corporate greed trying to build up profits? How much can new vaccines provide?
We have not heard one word on this.
To save us, we need all these shots given within 6 months (about 2.7 million/day). This requires a detailed plan. Neither the current nor incoming administrations have a clue. It’s fine to blame Trump for now, but in a very short time, it’s going to be Biden’s problem. If unsuccessful, it will be his failure.
Roger Roess
Venice
DeSantis: Stop using EAS
To the Editor:
Gov. Ron DeSantis must stop using Emergency Alert System to cover up his COVID failures.
The governor’s failure to take actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Florida has lead to thousands of unnecessary deaths. Total cases: 1,488,586 — up by 11,576 in the past day. Florida deaths: 23,071 — up by 159 in the past day. There is blood on his hands.
He is now trying to cover up his failure to have a plan to implement an effective system to distribute effective vaccines with a public relations campaign — including the inappropriate use of the emergency alert system.
This system designed to provide timely and necessary information to state residents in times of Hurricanes, emergencies — and now, timely information regarding the actual availability of vaccines. Use of the Emergency Alert system for political purposes is outrageous.
DeSantis’ administration has proven to be irresponsible and incompetent. His deliberate lack of affirmative action and misuse of resources should be investigated. Sadly, we have to wait until 2022 for the voters to hold him accountable.
Saul Kilstein
Venice
Something’s amiss with vaccines
To the Editor:
I was channel surfing on Jan. 16 and ran across the Sarasota County Commission Meeting (from Jan. 13).
Charles (Chuck) H. Henry, Health Officer, Department of Health Sarasota was presenting. He stated that Manatee had received 17,400 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine; Sarasota had received 17,300 doses.
As a native Floridian and a native Leon County resident (the capital), I could not help but notice that Leon County has received 52,325 doses.
Leon County has a population of 295,507 via the 2020 census. While Sarasota County has a reported population of 439,000 population via the same source. In Leon County, via the 2020 Census, the population greater than 65 totals 13.9% (41,075 seniors), however the population of those greater than 65 years in Sarasota via the same data source is 37.3% (163,747 seniors).
Why is Leon County receiving three-times the number of vaccines than Sarasota County? Seems like something is amiss. I hope our commissioner’s will step up and question the state over this disparate vaccine distribution.
Donna Tterlikkis
Venice
Unbelievable foul-up for vaccine rollout
To the Editor:
What an unbelievable foul-up this has been. It’s been over two weeks since there were any COVID vaccine injections scheduled in Sarasota County other than the one out of the blue that Sarasota Memorial Hospital held over a weekend not that long ago.
Of course, getting onto the system to sign up was a joke, but unbelievably, I just found out you can sign up in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas or Orange counties on their Coronavirus portals, and all you have to do is give them your medical information, address, phone number, etc., and when they get their next batch of vaccines, they just contact you and give you an entry code that lets you pick a location and time to get your vaccination.
A Venice friend and his wife just did that, signing on one of those portals and they got their vaccinations up at Plant City a couple of days ago, but you sure can’t do that in Sarasota County yet.
I thought we had one of the top 50 hospitals in the nation down here, and you would think we’d also have the top people at the helm setting up a system to get our high-risk elders a coronavirus vaccination.
Looks like I was wrong about that. Unfortunately Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Orange counties proved it.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
New column is a delight
To the Editor:
What a delight to read of this welcome addition — Ron Mussleman’s column on Venice Historical Architecture, to the civil life of Venice.
Many of us love Venice, its historic nature which still exists to some extent, its parks and beaches, the Nolen plan which identifies it to City planners and architectural historians across the nation.
Sadly, we lost a 1926 Nolen era house this year, because the City found itself unable to preserve it under current land use ordinances. Destroying the house was unnecessary, as was the plan to build a two story home in a row of 1926 houses.
The Planning Commission, and later the City Council will be considering new Land Development ordinances, instead of some of the higher heights in mixed use areas, and higher density exceptions they are considering, they should make preserving Venice as we love it and as it was intended from this desecration.
May the Gondolier and its readers keep this worthy goal in the spotlight.
Ed Martin
Venice
Circus train a reminder of dark history
To the Editor:
The model of the Ringling Bros. circus train can serve as a reminder of the dark side of animal circuses’ history. The days of chaining animals and hauling them from city to city, beating them until they perform silly tricks, and tearing apart animal families and friends in the name of “entertainment” are coming to an end.
P.T. Barnum himself couldn’t convince today’s public that hurting animals for fun is acceptable.
Jennifer O’Connor
Largo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.