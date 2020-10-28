Voting was efficient, safe, at Anderson
To the Editor:
It took me about 45 minutes from arrival to departure to vote in person, on the morning of Friday, Oct. 23rd at the R.L. Anderson Administration Building in South Venice.
The process was efficient and safe. Many thanks to all those who made it so. I hope the ease of voting encourages more of us to exercise this right and duty in the future.
Lisa Hamilton
Venice
Amendment 2 does hurt you
To the Editor:
Amendment 2 hurts you.
On the surface the conversation about raising minimum wage sounds normal. What’s not normal is making the wage increase a constitutional amendment, and making it so steep.
Making it a constitutional amendment will make this nearly impossible to change again. Recently an ex-restaurant owner mentioned that having this in place would help us to increase wages for non tipped employees when in actuality it prohibits that.
If a restaurant is paying their dishwasher $11 per hour (which is the starting wage at Venice Pier Group), that individual will not see a mandatory wage increase until September of 2023, which is a lot longer than they would need to wait as we give raises out at least annually. In that same time period, the tipped employees would receive a 61% pay increase on their non-tipped wages.
The average server in our restaurants makes approximately $24-$28 per hour whereas the average non-tipped employee makes $13.50. I have a deep respect and appreciation for the person who advocated for it but they are wrong.
Beyond the facts, it is fair to say that this will increase inflation at a greater percentage than the wage increase will for minimum wage employees. Part-timers, and first-time workers will have less opportunity for jobs because those positions will be eliminated first.
Benefits for full-time employees will be reduced or eliminated along side of government assistance. In the end Amendment 2 hurts you, everyone. Vote no to Amendment 2.
Justin Pachota
Venice
Amendment 2 does not hurt you
To the Editor:
Support for Amendment 2 is not about business success, it’s about basic human needs.
At $10 an hour, a non-tipped employee in the hospitality industry cannot afford to live or work in Sarasota County.
The average area rent exceeds $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. There is no affordable housing, and now — for those without an auto — the Sarasota County bus system (SCAT) has recently decided to limit their routes.
The cost of groceries exceeds $200 a week for a family and utility costs are over $200 a month. This does not include rising insurance premiums for cars and homes, auto repair bills, health and dental insurance premiums — not to mention the cost of “staying connected,” cellphones and cable service.
Please also take into consideration that these modest incremental wage increases that are proposed are pre-tax — the employee still pays federal withholding tax, social security tax, and state unemployment tax.
For $10 per hour, the after-tax yield might be $8. Who can live on that?
Finally, remember if you don’t vote in favor of Amendment 2, you will continue to subsidize employees income shortfall through your taxes and health care expenses, whether it be unemployment benefits, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps or even subsidized housing.
This “can” should no longer be “kicked” down the road. Please use your vote to support candidates that support Amendment 2.
Greg Novack
Venice
We need Alice White on county board
To the Editor:
Alice White for Sarasota County Commissioner. We need her!
An award-winning protector of the environment and a committed community member, Alice White is the perfect choice for Sarasota County Commissioner, District 5.
This district encompasses North Port and Englewood, which has not had a resident representative to the commission since Gene Matthews was elected in 1992.
Alice has lived in North Port for 30 years and is the founder of the non-profit tree advocacy group, People for Trees.
She has devoted years of service to both North Port and Sarasota County as a whole. Please vote for Alice White, who will be an outstanding addition to our Board of County Commissioners. She cares.
Bonnie Stanbro
Englewood
Stortstrom is vital to clean water movement
To the Editor:
I am in full support of Lisa Stortstrom who is running for District 74 representative.
Lisa’s participation in the clean water movement has been vital. Additionally, she plans to address; environmental issues, human rights, health care, and public health. These areas are all interrelated, and critical to Florida’s wellbeing.
Lisa’s background as a teacher for those with special needs, makes her uniquely qualified to provide a humanistic approach to her work within the Florida Legislature.
I feel that Lisa fully understands the current neglect and destruction of Florida’s environment, it should be noted that; protracted repetition with its seductive dollar sign, will inevitably lead to a negative outcome.
The monetary gains of the few should not be allowed to negatively affect the wellbeing of the many. The degradation of Florida’s water, land, and wildlife are inexcusable. Lisa will fight for the much-needed change to the republican/ special interest dominated the political landscape.
Lisa is also in support of The Florida Climate, and Economic Defense Initiative, which supports the implementation of the environmentally-focused legislature. This initiative will help the environment while generating new forms of employment within the emerging green industry.
Florida, with its ever-expanding population of 29,271,272, the third most populous state in the nation, and as such, has a responsibility to create and implement new and innovative policies that will be of lasting value to the state of Florida and beyond.
On many levels, the upcoming 2020 elections are of critical importance.
Janet L. Fennessy
Venice
Headlines on Trump lying is an insult
To the Editor:
So now President Trump lied?
Oh I hate liars, but if memory serves it was Dr. Fauci who was telling Newsmax in January that coronavirus was nothing to worry about. And then CNN in February and March still claimed that the risk of coronavirus was low, the real risk they alleged was the flu — in efforts to smear President Trump’s travel ban.
And wasn’t it the Washington Post articles stating we should be skeptical of the quarantine? The New York Times in February claiming travel to China was safe. Even CBS had a doctor claiming that coronavirus would not be an issue on This Morning Saturday show in February.
And let’s not forget the warm invitation from Nancy Pelosi to “come to Chinatown it’s all safe” Feb. 24.
President Trump was scrambling to keep the virus out of New York with the travel ban; and challenging corporations to retrofit their equipment to make medical supplies, PPE, and ventilators; calling on military to help build hospital space and seek treatment and fast forward vaccine trials to end the virus while Democrats downplayed the coronavirus efforts and were more concerned with impeaching our president with the Clinton hoax, (the failed lies) and now the Democrats want to insult everyone’s intelligence yet again with this headline?
Sandra Gillhouse
Venice
Letter was assertions without evidence, wrong
To the Editor:
I am responding to a letter written by Patti Butzlaff that was published in the Venice Gondolier on Saturday, Oct. 17.
She makes claims about presidential candidate Joe Biden that I wish to refute.
No. 1 — 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the presidential line of succession.
Ms. Butzlaff asserts that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats want to get 78-year-old Biden elected president so that he can be declared non-competent and then Kamala Harris can move into the presidency. This assertion is without evidence.
No. 2 — Energy.
Re: Biden waffling on his views for banning fracking: Biden said Oct. 15 at the Town Hall discussion that he does not agree with banning all fracking at this moment because we need a transition period.
“The New Green Deal” or Biden’s Green Deal: “My deal is the crucial framework, not the New Green Deal,” Biden said. “The New Green Deal calls for the elimination of all nonrenewable energy by 2030 — you can’t get there. You’re going to need to be able to transition.”
Biden’s platform addresses climate change with aggressive goals, including that all power plants be carbon neutral by 2030. Energy produced by more solar and wind turbines would be added to the electrical grid.
Patricia P. Wellington
Venice
President is con artist
To the Editor:
There is an old saying “you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. A present day corollary to that saying would be the following: “You can’t make an effective leader and president out of a mediocre businessman, a marketer, a salesman, a con man, a B.S. artist, a narcissist,a misogynist, a pathological liar, a draft dodger or a person with zero experience in politics and government.
To put such an individual into the highest elected office in the nation, a position of potential world leadership, would border on insanity. It would result in confusion, chaos and corruption — exactly the situation America faces today.
I have lived through the Great Depression and am a World War II veteran. I saw the rise of Hitler and the Nazi party in Germany.
People say it can’t happen here. They are wrong.
Many right wing extremist groups are springing up around the country today. The KKK, white supremacists marching on Charleston, the Proud Boys, the boogaloo (movement) and others, dedicated to disruption and violence.
A new militia, recently formed, attempted to kidnap and harm the governor of Michigan, who is one of Trump’s favorite targets. The behavior of these groups is reminiscent of the Nazi storm troopers in Germany during the 1930’s.
They are a danger to the Great America Experiment and democracy in America.
I have observed the administrations of 16 presidents, none as outlandish and unprepared as Trump. He has set a new bar for the presidency. It now rests at ground level.
He has broken every norm of governing and his oath of office in demanding personal loyalty and subservience of all those in his orbit. No other president in American history has ever made such a demand.
As a long time Republican, I am appalled that the Republican Party has allowed Trump to destroy the party of Lincoln and all it has stood for.
He has turned Republican congressmen and women into a group of spinless, cowardly sycophants, violating their own oath of office. They are now Rinos or Trumpicans, not true Republicans.
In summary, to believe Donald Trump is fit, worthy and capable of being president is to believe in the tooth fairy. He is no more qualified to be president of this great nation than I am to be the Pope.
John Salvaggi
Venice
We must be better than this president
To the Editor:
When I was a child in rural South Carolina, I was worried about the George Wallace 1968 presidential campaign. I was horrified by the idea of someone so racist becoming our president.
My father reassured me that the most of the country did not hold the same attitudes as some of my classmates.
I am grateful in many ways that my father has not lived to see the Donald Trump presidency.
Trump has stoked the flames of racism like no other leader in recent history. Donald Trump was a huge promoter of the “Birther” lie about our first African American president.
When I was a young professional in New York in the 1980s, Donald Trump took a full page ad in the New York Times advocating the death penalty for five black teenagers wrongly accused of raping a woman jogger in Central Park. The five teenagers, known as the Central Park Five were fully exonerated and yet Trump never apologized.
He has used racial slurs according to his niece and others. He has characterized racist white supremacists as good people.
Trump thrives on chaos, hate and division.
Recently at a GOP rally in Georgia where Trump was to appear, the GOP senate candidate wanting to court Trump voters purposely mispronounced Kamala Harris’s name even though he had served on a Senate Committee with her. The crowd laughed as he mocked the name of the black woman vice presidential candidate.
We are better than this. We must be better than this. — Marsha Davis, Venice
Liberal Democrats want to work with others
To the Editor
We liberal Democrats aren’t crazy socialists or communists. We just believe that government has a part to play in out economy.
Before Trump, most Republicans agreed that some regulations are needed to make the market work better. They wanted low taxes and few regulations.
We used to be able to work things out so that both market and reasonable regulation would make for a better society. Now we hope that after Trump we can go back to getting things done in a bipartisan basis.
It worked before and it can again, but not with Trump and his allies.
Bill Wolfers
Venice
We’ve given president a chance; he failed
To the Editor:
When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Hillary Clinton said let’s give him a chance.
We did not know him well then, but only because of our system of the Electoral College in our voting system, he got his chance.
Now after four years, we know him very well.
There are three issues that alone disqualify him from any more public service, let alone the presidency: His irresponsibility regarding the coronavirus, climate change and the economy.
Yes, including the economy. As opposed to his claims, he has done nothing personally to improve it and has actually made it worse overall. He inherited a strongly recovering economy from Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Our best and brightest economists, including Nobel Prize winners — Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Krugman, with Robert Reich and Jared Bernstein, have noted that the economic conditions that Trump inherited from Barack Obama were historically the perfect conditions to start reducing the national debt.
Instead he has greatly increased it.
The graphs in https://tinyurl.com/y2svk5pp show that after he became president, the economy just kept on the same track when Obama and Biden saved the country from a depression. Joe Biden had a major role in that.
Brad Hardin
Venice
President, supporters contribute to COVID deaths
To the Editor:
Donald Trump and his supporters have contributed to the 220,000 deaths in our country. Yes, supporters of the president bear part of the blame by not wearing masks, not social distancing and not avoiding crowds — even though science says they should.
The number of American deaths is equivalent to those killed by four atomic bombs of the Nagasaki and Hiroshima type. It is also more than the total of all combatants killed in the following wars combined: World War l, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, and the War on Terror.
It is as if we had two 9/11 attacks every week since our first COVID-19 death.
The citizens of many other countries have kept their death tolls low by simply following science. Japan has had only 1,680 deaths within a population one third the size of ours.
If Japan had our population, their death toll would be 5,040 compared to our soon-to-be one-quarter million deaths.
Had Trump and his supporters followed the advice of scientists, more than 200,000 lives could have been saved.
They claim to be pro-life but it seems they are really pro-death.
Trump and his advisers are now considering “herd immunity” (which Trump in his ignorance has called “herd mentality”). However, herd immunity will result in 1 to 2 million more deaths according to the scientists.
For perspective: That is the equivalent of Trump bombing us with 20 — 40 of the previously mentioned atomic bombs. Pro-death for sure.
Follow science.
Arnold Eick
Venice
‘Herd immunity’ is not a strategy to defeat COVID
To the Editor:
President Trump has referred to “herd immunity” as a strategy to defeat COVID-19 in the United States. The strategy is to protect the most vulnerable, abandon COVID-19 precautions for the rest of the population and welcome the large scale COVID-19 Infection and natural immunity that would ensue.
Through Trump’s words (“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem” and “Don’t let it (Covid) dominate your life” and through his actions (conducting dangerous crowded meetings and rallies without masks and pushing to unsafely open everything up) he is promoting this apocalyptic strategy.
If widely embraced, it would result in a massive surge of COVID-19 infection, the elderly and the vulnerable could never be adequately protected in this setting and they would be sacrificed in vast numbers, probably in the millions.
In addition, hospital capacities would become quickly overwhelmed, urgent care would be widely denied and still more unnecessary deaths (COVID and non-COVID) would result.
Trump’s strategy of “herd immunity,” whether explicitly or implicitly promoted, is the only way he can justify his outright defiance of established public health strategies to control COVID-19 right from the beginning, explain away over 215,000 COVID-19 deaths and endanger us all.
Arthur Pitchenik
Miami
President fits all DSM-4 characteristics of narcissism
To the Editor:
A recent letter prompted me to look up the characteristics of a narcissist in the DSM-4 diagnostic manual used by psychiatrists and other therapists to classify the mental health of their patients.
Satisfying five of the nine traits is considered serious and of need of therapy. According to DSM-4, Donald Trump satisfies all nine of the listed criteria:
(1) Conceited, boastful, snobbish, self-assured,self-centered, pompous,impatient, arrogant, thin skinned,
(2) Disdainful, exploitative, irresponsible, socially facile but without empathy, uses others to indulge himself or herself,
(3) Cognitive expansiveness and exaggeration, focus on images and themes, takes liberties with facts, persistent and inflexible,
(4) Self-confidence, narcissistic rage,
(5) Parental injunction: “Grow up and be wonderful for me,”
(6) Special looks, talents, or “promise,” early and exceptional language development,
(7) “I am special and unique, and I am entitled to extraordinary rights and privileges” whether I have earned them or not,
(8) “Life is a banquet table to be sampled at will. People owe me admiration and privilege. Therefore, I, will expect and demand this specialness,”
(9) Illusion of specialness, disdain for others’ views, entitlement, underdeveloped social interest and responsibility, self- absorption and reinforcement of narcissistic style.
In my humble opinion as a retired social worker, this description fits Donald Trump to a T.
Sal Salorenzo
Venice
Americans need information about Social Security
To the Editor:
When people consider Social Security, most think about how it keeps retired and disabled Americans out of poverty. There’s no question that it is a critical part of the fabric of our social safety net, which provides basic income to retirees like me, persons with disabilities and others.
Lately I’ve been thinking about the COVID-19 recession and the vital role Social Security plays in times like these. Thank goodness we have Social Security to bolster our economy.
For most of the Great Depression, we didn’t have Social Security. It wasn’t enacted until 1935; it didn’t send out its first retirement check until 1940. But every economic recovery since then has been helped by Social Security payments.
In economic downturns, Social Security benefits mean dollars spent in local communities where thousands of workers lack jobs and paychecks. Social Security recipients continue to use their monthly checks to buy food, pay rent, and put gas in their cars, supporting businesses in those communities.
Why isn’t the media reporting on the critical role of Social Security in the current recession? Reporting would remind Americans of the importance of Social Security at a time when President Trump is threatening the future of employee payroll contributions, which help fund the system.
In contrast, Joe Biden wants to improve and secure benefits for everyone. I know because his plan is on his website. Americans need to know facts like this so they can make informed choices in the Presidential election. I urge your paper to provide its readers with the information they need about the role of Social Security in our economy in these trying times.
Larry D. Patton
Venice
What’s in it for you?
To the Editor:
WIFM — What’s in for me
I have seen several letters to the editor recently along the lines of “I despise everything Trump is, what he is doing and everything he stands for but I feel I need to vote for him because I’m worried about my business (or my health care, security, whatever)”.
Don’t let Trump scare you.
I have successfully run businesses under Democratic and Republican administrations. The Democrats have a long history of improving the economy and creating economic stability while also improving health care, job opportunities, wages, security, you name it.
One last thing: Some people brag that Trump will run the government like a business. Look at how companies get forced into bankruptcy. They pile up debt until they drown. Have you looked at what has happened with our debt under this administration (pre- and post-COVID)?
Don’t think that our national debt doesn’t affect you. It does and more importantly, your children and grandchildren are saddled with it. It’s not a pretty picture.
I repeat, do not get scared into voting for the wrong candidate.
Bruce Kelling
Venice
Want to trust GOP to handle climate change?
To the Editor:
Scientists tell us that climate change poses such a grave threat that it endangers all human life on this planet. Such an existential threat far outweighs the threat to human life being posed by the COVID-19 pandemic now underway.
Do we really want to trust a Republican administration that has proven itself so inept with COVID-19 to remain at the helm during the next four years, and after which it may be too late to alter the devastating march of climate change?
John Huber
Sebring
Just make America solvent again
To the Editor:
Lately, I’ve heard people say that the poor simply need to budget their money so they don’t need handouts.
Maybe this is meant to be helpful but right now people are hanging on by a thread because they’re out of work, standing in food pantry lines, and being evicted from their homes.
If Donald Trump had handled the coronavirus head on from the beginning, we would have avoided having so many fatalities, and we could have been spared the economic crisis we find ourselves in.
But even before the pandemic, Trump’s economy primarily benefited the rich, big business, and those who could invest in the stock market.
On top of everything, the US will be digging out of the economic disaster for years because the national debt has skyrocketed due to Trump awarding exorbitant tax breaks to the wealthy before the stimulus bailouts increased the national debt exponentially.
Trump supporters often name the economy as the primary reason they support him but I hope they are rethinking that position based on what we know now.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
