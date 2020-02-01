Your vote matters now more than ever
To the editor:
We live in perilous times. Our democracy is under attack from the man who would be king.
Using the favorite tactic of dictators, he has been clocked with more than 16,000 lies since taking office, echoed by his enablers, supporters and personal TV network. A quote attributed to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda explains it like this.
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
If that sounds familiar, it will only get worse as we proceed further into the crucial 2020 election season.
There is one way you can stop this. Your vote will matter more now than at any time in modern history. Use it wisely, the future of our democracy depends on it.
Edward White
North Port
Are area residents becoming geographically challenged?
To the Editor:
I have been a Venice Gondolier subscriber for over 20 years. I have noticed an alarming increase in letters from what I can only describe as geographically challenged residents.
The most recent example is the responses your paper has published concerning the new Amazon facility.
The new mayor of the city of Venice was not treated very kindly by the letter writers concerning a project that is not in the city of Venice. Apparently many of your subscribers either do not own a map or do not understand the difference between the corporate boundaries of the city of Venice and a postal addressing designation from the USPS.
In the interest of offering some easily recognizable clarity to these geographically challenged residents I can offer a simple method to help them determine where they live. Did you receive a new recycling bin recently? If so please look at this new container as it holds a very big clue as to where you live. If it doesn’t say Venice Florida City on the Gulf you and your comments belong in unincorporated Sarasota County regardless of what you mailing address may say.
Another clue that is regularly available would be the color of the sanitation truck that visits you twice weekly. If the truck is not blue then most likely you don’t live in the city of Venice.
As an alternative, and a service that was provided by previous editors of your paper, would be the inclusion of a note of correction to the end of these misguided comments to correct the geographical error so that this misinformation would not be spread further among the geographically challenged
Just saying.
Jack Stevenson
Venice
President Trump did nothing wrong; just a hoax
To the editor:
To Robin Noland: You are so correct the mass fake media the socialist, the communist liberal party needs to start telling the truth our President Donald John Trump did nothing wrong according to our Constitution.
This entire political scam was a complete hoax on the part of the liberal Democratic Party that was perpetrated on the very day of our president’s swearing in ceremony and was a corrupt undertaking from the start if this text is even printed I predict the impeachment scam will be finished and President Trump will be pronounced not guilty.
God bless our president
Bruce Farley,
Venice
Simple solution would help fight any flu, illness outbreak
To the Editor:
The federal government, the states and cities in this country should see that hot water is available in bathrooms throughout the country.
All of the thousands of people who have spent time from work, visits to doctors and taking care of family and friends could be helped by this simple action.
Companies who have dealings with government contracts should be obligated to provide this simple action.
This is not going to prevent the deaths that have occurred but it certainly would help alleviate some of the problems we are facing. — Pat McDonald, Venice
