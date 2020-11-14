Stephen Shull was
To the Editor:
It is with sadness that we at Venice Aviation Society acknowledge the passing of Sheriff Aviation Pilot Stephen Shull.
Stephen gave a presentation to our group last year explaining the helicopter operation in and out of the Venice Airport. He volunteered to give this presentation at our evening meeting after working his regular schedule that day.
His presentation helped all the pilots at Venice Airport understand the Sheriff Aviation Unit’s operation and the capabilities of their helicopters.
Stephen was a patriot, veteran, and professional aviator, and all the pilots at Venice Airport appreciate his contribution to our flying community. To “Fly West” is a flight we must all make for a final check with our maker, we’re sure Stephen passed with flying colors.
Dave Wimberly
President
Venice Aviation Society Inc.
Venice
President has lied, alienated Americans
To the Editor:
I was amazed to read Jim Jennings’ Letter to the Editor commenting about “your relentless publication of hate and anger for the person who Quote: “Has done the most positive things for Americans in more than 100 years” Unquote.
I wonder what planet Mr. Jennings has been living on, because that person he alludes to has alienated us from all of our allies worldwide, lied to the American public for more than 26,000 times.
By executive orders, he has pulled us out of the Paris Climate Control Agreement, stuck tariffs on Chinese goods claiming China was paying for the tariffs when in fact it’s American businesses who actually are paying for those tariffs…another lie…and it is you and me and yes even Mr. Jennings who are paying for that in higher prices all over the place.
And then that person who he believes supposedly has done more for Americans is sitting in the White House as I write this while we have the worst pandemic in over a century and daily infections are hitting well over 140,000 every single day and that person sits there and does absolutely nothing because he just gave up on the virus.
Don’t you remember “It is what it is” Mr. Jennings?
As of this morning, 77,941,177 American citizens said no and elected Joe Biden to get this whole mess that your president dropped the ball on under control.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
States have not yet certified votes
To the Editor:
First off, may I congratulate Ms. Semon for an objectively written article in Wednesday’s edition.
The main point being, some states have not yet certified their vote counts. We must wait until every legal vote is certified and counted. A transparent process is the only way to reassure Americans that elections are fair.
The news media proclaiming a winner prior to certified voting results was wrong and indicative of their bias.
Dennis Rodriguez
Venice
Take prayer to heart, America
To the Editor:
God’s blessings and favor, His protection and prosperity cannot be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and truth which God Himself has ordained.
When America departed from the godly precepts on which it was founded, declared them to be an offense and struck them down, we forfeited God’s protection and blessings on our country.
But He does say, when pestilence is sent against His people, if they will pray and seek His presence and turn back from their evil ways, that He will forgive and heal their land.
May we take this to heart, America.
Jody Aldrich
Venice
