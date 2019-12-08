Death of civility is just Democrat projection
To the Editor:
A dozen or more people were waving Trump 2020 flags at the corner of Jacaranda and U.S. 41 last night.
It was a convivial scene, with drivers honking and waving and smiling ... all but one.
That driver drove through the intersection screaming curses at the top of his lungs. The flag-wavers just laughed.
It was a “teachable moment.” Democrats complain about the death of civility in this country, but based on what I saw in that intersection, that’s just Freudian projection.
Bart Rhoten
Venice
Shame on Congress, Moscow Mitch
To the Editor
Shame on Congress and more shame on Moscow Mitch. He has let too many bills that would leave a true paper trail for our most important right, voting.
I am taking bets on who’s going to spend the most money and time on fake news adds or — even worse — hack our voting machines.
China has good reasons to see a democratic presidential candidate win so does Iran.
Putin wants things to stay the same and we have people at Facebook willing to take their money.
Call or write your senator today demanding a paper trail. It’s your right to vote. Don’t give it one of the top three: China, Iran or Russia.
Edward F. Hibler,
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.