Measles outbreaks are inexcusable
Editor:
A measles outbreak is inexcusable! Why? Lazy, uncaring parents/guardians!
A few years ago, measles were declared eradicated in our country.
In my opinion, the parents/guardians whose child who is not vaccinated for measles when starting school should be charged with child abuse and fined!
Start doing this today!
Gerald McIlmoyle,
Venice
Annexing 500+ acres a bad plan
Editor:
Dear Mayor and Council Members,
We are strongly opposed to the plan to annex 500+ acres in north Venice.
Concerns include soaring taxes and a myriad quality of life issues.
It should be extremely difficult to change zoning, yet we see your board constantly involved in reviewing and accommodating residential development in non-residential zones.
A Venice citizen survey regarding planning was overwhelmingly concerned with maintaining our “small town character.” This data should’ve been extrapolated into a comprehensive plan, (the whole point of the survey) but is either unknown or ignored.
Unchecked overdevelopment not only affects infrastructure. Schools, hospitals, police, fire, and emergency planning are resources impacted by this dilemma. Crime soars, just look at Fort Myers and Naples.
Venice High renovations were completed a couple years ago. The school is already 300 students overcapacity when school renovations should carry a community through a 15-20-year period.
Wayne Daltry, Southwest Florida Regional Planning executive, has warned against overdevelopment stating among other things, our water supply is in jeopardy. Sarasota County Commissioners instituted “Florida Overpopulation Week” shining a light on its downside and need for change.
Related concerns:
• Refusal to answer questions at meetings under the guise of being a “quasi-judicial body” appears intellectually dishonest and is antithetical to the transparency required in a democracy.
• Venice City engineer presenting proposals for developers is a glaring conflict of interest.
• Best Management Practices are absent from planning.
• “Smart Growth Policies” are foreign concepts.
• The structure and financial relationship of the city of Venice, Venice beyond the city limits and Sarasota County seems nebulous and convoluted at best.
Empirical data shows that new taxes never pay for the burden on resources. For proof, we need look no further than our dramatic tax increase over the past 10 years.
Robert Wedge,
Venice
