Computer changing votes makes no sense
To the Editor:
So the conspiracy theory is that Venezuela, Cuba, China (you name them) ran a massive program (sponsored of course by the Democrats) to change computer counts of Trump votes to Biden votes.
My questions are, if they were able to do this, why didn’t they do it so completely by such wide margins that there could be no question about the results? Why did they do such a marginally poor job if they had such massive capability to change votes on a large scale? Why did they leave some states so close there could be recounts?
Oh, maybe they got caught by a Trump poll watcher before they finished the job and had to abandon the process before they were done?
I think we would have heard loud and clear from such a poll watcher. How did they expect to deal with a paper ballot recount exposing the massive computerized changing of votes, since computers couldn’t change the paper ballots?
In Georgia, the paper ballot recount agreed with the computer count within 99.99%.
Gene Dillahunty
Venice
Election 2020 synopsis
To The Editor:
As a simple man of few words, I would like to offer a synopsis of Election 2020:
Elections have consequences.
The more Washington changes, the more Washington stays the same.
Be careful what you wish for.
Bob McElrath, Ed.D
Venice
Facts incorrect on Connecticut race
To the Editor:
Joseph Wachtowski wrote about the 2010 and 2014 Connecticut gubernatorial elections. His facts are incorrect.
Both elections were between Dannell Mallory (D) and Thomas Foley (R). There was controversy because in 2010, 12 precincts in Bridgeport ran out of ballots. A judge ruled they could remain open for two additional hours.
There were not “thousands of ballots” arriving two days later, all supporting Mallory.
Foley conceded six days later, saying, “It was a conclusive victory for Dan Mallory, and this result should not be questioned.”
Mr. Wachtowski claims that the same events happened in 2014. In reality, there was no controversy in 2014. Mallory won with 51.4% of the votes. Foley conceded the next day.
Allen Black
North Port
Newspaper responsible when letters lack facts
To the Editor:
I believe that everyone has a right to their opinions, no matter how wrong they might seem to me. But I also believe that when opinions are based on facts asserted in letters, those facts must be within at least hailing distance of the truth.
I also believe that it is the obligation of newspapers to recognize when the “facts” stated in Letters to the Editor are demonstrably untrue. Either such letters ought not be published or newspapers must point out the discrepancies between the claimed “facts” and the easily verifiable truth. Without such clarifications, newspapers fail their obligation to the community.
This is the case with a letter published in the Nov. 25th edition claiming that Democrats stole the gubernatorial elections in Connecticut in 2010 and 2014. The writer claims Republicans won both elections until fraudulent ballots from Bridgeport, all for the Democratic candidate, overturned the results. He also seems to believe a similar fraud has just occurred across the U.S. in the 2020 presidential election.
I searched for information readily available through a simple Internet search. In 2014, the Democrat candidate won by more than 28,000 votes.
The 2010 election was closer, won by the Democratic candidate by about 6,500 votes.
It was this election that had controversy about votes from Bridgeport. It seems Bridgeport ran out of ballots during Election Day, having printed only 21,000 ballots for 69,000 registered voters. A court ordered voting hours be extended in the city so that additional ballots could be printed and made available.
The initial statewide voting results, which did not include Bridgeport whose ballots were still being counted after extended voting hours, showed the Republican candidate with a lead. Final results including the votes from Bridgeport produced the Democratic victory. In the end, the Republican candidate acknowledged his defeat saying that “this result should not be questioned.”
The Gondolier has the obligation to correct the misrepresentation of facts contained in the recent letter. This goes beyond a difference of opinion to outright distortion of the truth which can be easily verified. This correction should be a fundamental obligation of the newspaper, lest it be a source of false information presented to your readers. In the future, such corrections should be published along with letters which blatantly distort the truth to serve a political agenda.
Robert McDonnell
Venice
Don’t print false statements in Gondolier
To the Editor:
Facebook and Twitter are trying to stop false and offensive statements. Why don’t you do the same?
The letter from Sandra Gillhouse of Venice should not have been printed. Give us factual letters about our local issues and we will be happier readers.
Sara Ornstein
Venice
Editorial cartoon in poor taste
To the Editor:
While I know editorial cartoons are a reflection of daily events, the Thanksgiving cartoon of serving COVID on a dinner platter was in poor taste.
Our nation has had a rough year and Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for our many blessings and seek positivity for our futures — sadly your selection simply reinforced more negativity when we sorely need a break from that.
Disappointed you missed the opportunity to lift people up and encourage thankfulness.
Barbara Pifer
Venice
Be aware of behavior now
To the Editor:
Between now and when the vaccine is distributed, folks should be on their best conscious-aware virus behavior.
John Kerry, Vietnam vet, said before a Senate subcommittee: “How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?” Who wants Mom or Dad, believing in politicians, to lie, alone, gasping for breath, when a likely cure is almost here.
We can’t undo the Thanksgiving collective lapse. Science will save us — if we allow it to happen. In the meantime...?
Mike O’Leary
Venice
You can help Georgia campaigns
To the Editor:
For those who do not feel comfortable donating online to political campaigns, I found an address for anyone interested in donating to the campaigns of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for senators from Georgia.
Fair Fight
1270 Caroline Street
Suite D 120-311
Atlanta, GA. 30307
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
‘Greedy geezers’ hurt Venice
To the Editor:
Greedy geezers. A phrase a Wyoming senator once coined. It aptly describes about one-half of the city’s voting population.
After they arrive from up north, they decide no one else should be allowed in paradise. They will vote for anyone they believe is anti-growth. Qualifications don’t matter.
Venice is a victim of its own urban sprawl. Bob Daniels and Bill Willson are its latest rejects.
Bob Vedder was right. California here we come.
Donald O’Connell
Venice
Compliments to B&B Theater
To the Editor:
We attended the soft opening of the B&B theater. We also attended another showing this past Thursday. Our compliments to the ownership and management of the new theater! It is stunningly beautiful.
New, trendy, comfortable, food items available, clean and an asset to our community.
We strongly recommend you try it. Well worth the wait of having it completely remodeled from top to bottom.
Bill and Belinda Aubuchon
Nokomis
Support shopping local
To the Editor:
As a youngster in the 1950s, I was a printer’s devil for a small town newspaper and job printing house. In addition to working in the pressroom, I sold advertising, going around weekly to local businesses.
What I took away from that experience, in addition to the friendship, support and encouragement the business owners and employees gave me, was an appreciation of three characteristics that the local businesses provide for the community.
One is how hard these people work every day in providing their services, with even more stress during the holidays. For instance, I saw this in visiting numerous stores at Christmas, candy makers at Easter, Florists on Decoration Day — and so on.
Second, how much these local stores and services give back to their community financially, providing jobs for people and taxes for schools and other local needs.
And third, how great the loss is when local businesses are forced to close because of competition and local citizens withdrawing their support. The once vibrant community can then became a shell of its former self, with loss of jobs, including jobs for young people; loss of medical and other services — and loss of community spirit.
An added bonus for shopping local is the past experience pointed out by our daughter. She has found it to be enjoyable to visit our Venice stores for gifts and other items and getting to know shopkeepers.
Paul Cline
Venice
Presidential temper tantrums
To the Editor:
Having lived through the Great Depression, World War II and observing the administrations of 16 presidents, I never thought I would see a 74-year-old president exhibit the temper tantrum of a child, endangering the national security of the nation he took an oath to defend.
This will be Trump’s legacy.
He has destroyed Lincoln’s party and turned congressional Republicans into cowardly, spineless sycophants who continue to enable him.
Let me remind the two letter writers in support of No. 45 in the Wednesday, Nov. 11 Gondolier edition that allegiance should be to America, not to an individual nor political party. Anything less is unpatriotic. The call to deny and resist the incoming duly elected president borders on insurrection. If that person feels so strongly, he could move to a country that supports autocratic rulers.
The fealty displayed by 70 million voters toward as seriously a flawed person as Trump is deeply disturbing. They actually believe the thousands of lies and false statements made in the past four years. I have witnessed the rise of Nazis and Hitler; the parallels are alarming.
They say it can’t happen in America. They are wrong. Many Germans thought the same in the 1930s.
Trump’s claims of voter fraud exist only in his warped mind. His refusal to give the incoming president a proper transition, as was accorded to him in 2016, is vindictive and unAmerican.
He has no shame. Would you expect anything different from a charlatan?
John Salvaggi
Venice
Enjoy the good life
To the Editor:
I for one am very thankful we have a governor that does not control and restrict our constitutional freedoms so we may enjoy our great restaurants, and shops in this beautiful paradise.
I can tell by the influx of heavy traffic many of you are as well.
But being as it is high traffic time again, I thought It might be a good time to remind everyone of a few safe rules. For instance, if you must walk on the road remember to walk facing the traffic so you can see what is coming. Bikers on the other hand should always travel with the traffic, abide by all traffic signs, use flashers, and hand signals to make lane changes.
I would also like to remind bikers that sidewalks are not their special roads. If you come upon a walker, they are not obligated in any way to step off onto the grass (and sometimes fire ants) to allow you to pass. However, they may do so sometimes and that’s thoughtful.
One last tip for those of you that simply can not slow down to the “allowed” speed limit. I have noticed many times, that although I try to stay within a 2 mile range of it, we both arrive at the same red light. The strange thing is I never have to wait as long for the green as you did. Drive safe and arrive alive.
Sandra Gillhouse
Venice Florida
