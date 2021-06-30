Henderson either ignorant or negligent
To the Editor:
Regarding Joe Henderson’s “Questioning America isn’t Hating America,” Joe was ignorant of a growing orthodoxy in public institutions or Joe was purposely vague and negligent.
This orthodoxy is commonly referred to as critical race theory. In current form, CRT consciously pushes identity politics and “stand-point” theory. CRT divides people into groups by race, with the dissolution of the individual in favor of group identity.
CRT focuses on perceived power dynamics between the “oppressed” and the “oppressors.”
CRT believes racism is everywhere and promotes three concepts: race essentialism, collective guilt and neo-segregation, which violate the principles of equality and justice.
CRT’s philosophy is 180 degrees opposite Martin Luther King’s liberal teachings about color blindness, content of one’s character, equality of opportunity and the neutral principles of constitutional law.
CRT disciples are pushing for “antiracism.” To achieve “antiracism,” their tool of choice is discrimination, now and in the future. Discrimination against anyone not believing this orthodoxy and against non-POC.
This brings up the significant difference between “equality” and “equity”. For CRT proponents, the way to achieve “equity” is through discriminating against one group in favor of another. So, for CRT, “equity” means discrimination.
According to Ibram X Kendi, a prominent apostle of CRT, “In order to be truly antiracist, you also have to be truly anti-capitalist.” So, CRT orthodoxy is broader than just racial issues; it has a macro-economic component as well. And, the word “equity” not only relates to discrimination; it also relates to CRT’s anti-capitalist policy agenda.
Read Kendi for yourself.
Jack Gehring
Venice
Lack of Black history in U.S. history
To the Editor:
Republican lawmakers are obsessed with a non-existent “critical race theory” at a time when we should decry the absence of presenting the history of Black people in our educational system.
The omission of events such as the hostility and racism evident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921 and other similar events, shine a light on white privilege.
We should be sharing stories about the resilience and fortitude of Black Americans and the occasions when, working together, Americans of different races have achieved remarkable results such as the founding of the NAACP and creation of the Underground Railroad.
These are inspiring stories of Americans drawing strength and courage from one another. It is only in celebrating our strengths as well as acknowledging our faults that we can hope to survive as a nation.
We can’t bring back the lynching victims of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. We can ingest, however, their lives with meaning by teaching children about the society in which they lived.
These stories help students understand the nature of racial prejudice, the way society transmitted such biases, and the optimistic lesson that knowledge brings insights that help people change. This type of instruction can bring three timeless education verities to schoolchildren: truth, understanding, and compassion.
It is up to school districts, teachers, and professors to ensure that the events of racial injustice get the attention they deserve in the classroom. It’s not “critical race theory.”
Francis Dance
Englewood
Don’t force vaccine on us
To the Editor:
It is my understanding that, under the Code of Federal Regulations, any experimental vaccines may not be forced upon Americans.
Coercion of any kind to take an experimental vaccine is also illegal. As an added note, citizens must be informed in everyday language about possible side effects or adverse reactions that could occur as a result of taking an experimental vaccine.
In addition those under the age of consent must have permission of an adult guardian/parent before given an experimental vaccine.
“Our body Our choice” is still a viable option in America when it comes to legal alternatives. I urge all Americans to do their research with regard to their rights.
Theresa Ullmayer
Venice
Fight racism; make D.C. a state
To the Editor:
Right now, the hundreds of thousands of people living in the District of Columbia are being denied congressional representation.
And this denial is no accident. D.C’s status as a district and its lack of voting power and representation is deeply rooted in racism. After the Civil War, white men in power didn’t want Black men to build power for Black communities by voting, so D.C.—a place where the majority of the residents are people of color — became too much of a threat in their eyes.
So Congress stripped D.C. of its ability to self-govern.
The District’s residents couldn’t participate in presidential elections at all until the 23rd Amendment was ratified in 1961—just 60 years ago. And it took until 1970 for Congress to give D.C. a delegate in the House of Representatives, but this person doesn’t have the ability to vote on legislation. Now, in 2021, residents still can’t control their own laws or their budgets through the local representatives that they elect.
We can change all of this by making Washington, D.C. the 51st state. It would finally give D.C. long overdue representation in the halls of Congress, allow its residents to self-govern, and begin to unravel the harmful, racist laws of our country’s past and present.
I’m urging my senators to support making D.C. a state as soon as possible.
Lillian Gorfain
Venice
Cruises safer with vaccines
To the Editor:
My wife and I typically go on a cruise annually. We are vaccinated but will not be signing onto any cruise that does not require, with few exceptions, passengers and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
While vaccinated there are still risks of contracting COVID, albeit in a more minor form. More importantly, even though we would be mostly protected, non-vaccinated passengers would not be and their infections could lead to ship quarantines or unanticipated port calls for seriously ill patients.
In case you haven’t been following COVID statistics, nearly all COVID hospitalizations and serious illness occurs among the unvaccinated.
Mike McCarter
Englewood
What is number of vaccinations?
To the Editor:
Does anyone care, what the correct number is?
Wow, I just read an editorial from the Washington Post that stated 37.8% of Americans have received both doses of the vaccine. The nightly news on ABC, fluctuates between 52% to 58% daily. Well, I won’t even go to CNN or MSNBC.
The percentages reported change back and forth. Is the CDC, running a crap shoot?
“Come on, man!”
Theodora Repose
North Port
Stop rewarding bad behavior
To the Editor:
Today, our president presented his ideas for reduction of crime. Gun elimination by newer controls received the greatest emphasis. It seems that the elitist political class can only suggest that which allows them to control everything we do. They believe only the elite government should have all of the guns despite the wisdom in our constitution!
The so-called “progressive” elitists have passed laws which have caused a great increase in crime including shootings and murders.
The worst of these laws require the taxpayers to pay for rent of apartments for girls who have a baby as long as the man involved does not live there. Free rent, free food, free, etc. A girl can get her own place by getting pregnant.
We have “progressed” to a point where the majority of children are born to unwed mothers.
Fathers are needed in the home. They offer guidance and are role models. Most of them encourage planning for a future life.
Instead of eliminating guns and other tools of violence, why not be “progressive” and refrain from rewarding bad behavior.
I would like to suggest that the government require both parents to live in any place where rent assistance is provided by the taxpayers. Even better, why not require the parents to be married. Wow, a real conservative idea!
I believe we shall find that the vast majority of gun-toting murderers grew up in homes without a father present.
Reduce crime by simply quit rewarding bad behavior.
Fremont Thompson
Englewood
Don’t be gullible
To the Editor:
“We all know” or some variant thereof, is the earmark opening gambit of a letter that’s about to make some unverified claims or, more to the point, spew outright nonsense.
Some deluded writers have jammed the following claims under the rubric “We all know”: the last presidential election was stolen, the last president was competent and honest, the CDC is putting out false information about the pandemic (as opposed to the unassailable medical information promoted by the My Pillow guy), and that President Biden oversees a global cabal determined to sexually exploit children, fill our cities with murderous, slavering immigrants and to take away “are” freedoms.
Facts, verification and objective reality mean nothing to these pitiful people. If they believe it, then it’s a fact. Doesn’t work in math or science, but apparently it does in the Trumposphere.
I’m over being appalled by the willful ignorance and gullibility of some of these mushy-brained Trumpaholics. They live in an world that neither I, nor anyone with a lick of sense, recognizes.
I would request some of whatever it is they’re smoking, but I don’t think it would be an enjoyable high.
John R. Butler
Port Charlotte
Free fruit not good enough?
To the Editor:
I am somewhat annoyed and disappointed with the people who cry they can’t find food for their families while unemployed or underemployed (due to COVID?) but they are unwilling to take the trouble to pick free fruit when offered.
I have a tree producing delicious Jamaica cherries and I can’t keep up with them myself. I have told people I meet and left word with a church food program but nobody is willing to pick the fruit for themselves.
How can you claim you are “desperate” to feed your family due to unemployment but you can’t pick free fruit for yourself?
I also offer greens and a limited supply of home-grown sweet potato or Seminole pumpkin. Aside from what I have picked and delivered to the church programs, no takers. This kind of makes me a little cynical.
Michael Knowlton
Englewood
Losing our democratic republic
To the Editor:
As our nation celebrates Independence Day, we must take heed of the autocratic legislators who are dismantling the democratic republic set up by our founding fathers who fled such oppression.
In Florida we have a governor who promotes gun violence while stripping away our right to assemble and the electoral process. A wealthy senator Medicare scammer who denied federal funds for Medicaid expansion to help medical costs for Floridians. A congressman-insurrectionist supporter who voted to stop the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election, then voted no for Congressional medals for the very Capitol police that protected him on Jan. 6.
A senator who said “CRT (critical race theory) is Marxism.” Critical thinking is the gathering of information to make an educated decision, God forbid we should have that happen in our schools.
Knowledge is power, and obviously he doesn’t want any free and independent thinkers, only taught the biased and bigoted hatred his ideology promotes.
A congressman charged with sex trafficking and exploiting women. A disgraced U.S. general, guilty of accepting money from dictators to spread their propaganda here, also a Qanon conspiracy theorist who supports violent white supremacy militia, and now involved in the fraudulent audit in Arizona.
Don’t need to say more, their words and actions speak for themselves. This is not the America our founding fathers envisioned. We are a democratic republic, if we can keep it. We must stop these oppressors while we still have time. Support our free press, stay educated and informed.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
Ignoring Biden’s bad news
To the Editor:
Well, I guess the good news for the Biden administration is that there is no border crisis, and Hunter Biden is not in any trouble, since none of the mainstream media, including print and network TV, are reporting it.
Wouldn’t it be nice if all world problems could be resolved so easily.
Just don’t cover it.
Raymond Allain
Port Charlotte
Oil independence hurt
To the Editor:
I, among others are trying to understand the letter claiming Trump supporters do not make sense.
You seem to believe that it is hunky-dorey for Biden to shut down the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office, which kills thousands and thousands of Americans jobs? All oil goes to refineries, so we should not work cooperatively with the country next door to America? We can send money to Russia, l who you lefties have excoriated for years as our country’s biggest enemy?
You do realize that all monies that the “government” has come from United States taxpayers? Why stop good paying American jobs and take taxpayer money and give to ensure we will be dependent on oil from those who pray for “Death To America.” We have been finally become energy independent and now we are supporting those who are not allies.
Is that what makes sense to you Lefties?
Jan Crooks
Englewood
Biden ruining U.S.
To the Editor:
I’m so totally disgusted I cannot really believe what Biden has done in just five months he and his squad of incompetent idiots just don’t care about our country. How dare that miserable group allow what that they do?
First the disrespect Harris and Biden have shown to our great military is sickening. Biden is a liar and as far as I’m concerned a real corrupt politician. Shameful. Our military deserves better.
Now the idiots want to teach our children about masturbation in school. I have great-grandchildren and and most certainly don’t want them to hear the stuff that is going on. What a shame.
But of course Hunter is free to do crack and make money with his father and the Russians. All the countries are laughing at us. They look at this idiot and just keep doing what ever they want.
We had a great president in Trump. Please God, I pray that he runs again and all the morons that voted for Biden realize what a terrible mistake they made.
Pray for our country please.
And then they want to defund the police. My God how stupid can they be. Crime is out of control.
Wake up America. Vote these Dems out.
Maria Danesi
Port Charlotte
