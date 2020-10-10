Draw a line in the sand on historic homes
To the Editor:
Next week, on Oct. 13, the City Council members will vote on 233 Pensacola St. Why was this little house so important now? Why push respected homeowners to not be allowed to do what they want to their own property?
These were some of the thoughtful questions we were asked.
Because the homeowners purchased the property several years ago, knowing that it’s part of the Nolen Plan historic district. They allowed it to go into disrepair. And for that, they will be allowed (probably) to tear it down and build a home that doesn’t fit this side of the street.
Does it matter that they own property and an empty lot a block away? Not in the eyes of the law.
I was asked,” Well, why not buy it?” We offered cash fair market value and to move the home at our cost. That was not accepted. Again, that’s the owners’ right.
This home has to be a line in the sand. So, if it is demolished, the city government, Council members and other boards must create guidelines and laws so the homes and businesses that brought you to Venice are not destroyed anymore. The beauty and uniqueness of a small community filled with history is in peril.
There’s a new Facebook site for Nolen Plan homes and businesses — Venice FL Historic Homes. Take a look. Share your favorite pictures of Venice architecture of the 1920s and ‘30s.
Thank you for all the wonderful support.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Repealing Obamacare needed with better plan
To the Editor:
I am concerned that the true information about replacing Obamacare is never discussed.
All we hear is repealing Obamacare will result in a loss of insurance for millions.
On Sept. 24, President Trump signed an executive order stating it is now a national policy to protect patients with pre-existing conditions in any program whether it is ACA or any replacement program.
ACA needs to be replaced. The only good thing about it is the pre-existing conditions benefit.
It would not have mattered who was president when the pandemic hit … we were woefully underprepared for a disaster with policies such as “just in time” ordering of supplies and the push for outpatient services, which are integral parts of the ACA.
The push for outpatient services reduced the number of inpatient beds, staff, equipment and services available across the country. Just in time ordering prevented any one area from “stockpiling” supplies in the event of a disaster and required them to request them when a disaster struck.
Thus the scramble for ventilators.
The facilities not only had to compete with their neighbors for supplies, but other nations since we all got hit at the same time. The final point is that the parts of the ACA that are not working cannot just be replaced.
One decision or policy affects many down the line (remember Venn diagrams?) Congress has already had to pass legislation to fix the downline issues of policies that are part of ACA.
Joyce Adams
Venice
Amendment 2 hurts those it’s intended to help
To the Editor:
Our local chambers are deeply invested in creating long-term value in our communities.
This November, voters in Florida will decide whether to amend the state constitution to require a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
The Florida Supreme Court adapted the language for the amendment last December, stating that if 60% of the voters this November vote yes, the measure will phase in an increased wage, bringing it to $10 an hour in September of 2021 and increasing it $1 per year after that.
If passed, this amendment would make Florida the first and only state in the nation with a $15 an hour mandate in its state constitution.
On the surface, this may sound like a great way to help boost low-wage workers pay, but in actuality, there will be unintended economic consequences as a result.
Entry-level jobs will be lost and simply not exist anymore. More than a half a million jobs for young people, seniors and others looking to gain new skills will be in jeopardy.
Business owners will face skyrocketing labor costs that will force many to close their doors for good. The result will be putting even more people out of work.
Businesses, employees and seniors will pay on the front end and every Floridian will pay more for goods, services and insurance on the back end.
The impact of Amendment 2 on the Florida Economy would include:
• Small businesses not being able to absorb the drastic labor cost increase, especially on the heels of a global pandemic.
• Employers being forced to cut hours and/or benefits and/or lay off workers.
• Businesses passing on these costs to consumers through price increases.
• Businesses looking to automate, thereby eliminating jobs.
• Community services (i.e., day care, assisted living) costs increasing on the back end for the consumers.
Bottom line: Vote NO on Amendment 2.
Kathy Lehner, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce
Heather Kasten, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce
Bill Gunnin
North Port Chamber of Commerce
When in doubt, turn to Twain
To the Editor:
Having observed the numerous PR struggles that rookie Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod has experienced in his first year of office, I would like to kindly offer some sage advice from a renowned political observer that may be helpful going forward:
“The government is merely a servant — merely a temporary servant; it cannot be its prerogative to determine what is right and what is wrong, and decide who is a patriot and who isn’t. Its function is to obey orders, not originate them.” Mark Twain
Robert Mc Elrath, Ed.D.
Venice
Socialism isn’t a fix for capitalism
To the Editor:
Socialism is the gateway to communism. Who wants only one brand of toothpaste to choose from at the store? The government store.
No electricity or hot water unless you live in a big city; being afraid to speak freely about your government; earning about $10 an hour with a doctoral degree when they can earn $60 and more in America; experiencing shortages at the government store for things like concrete to simply patch a wall on the old house; not getting to vote for your leaders of choice.
Those are parts of communism I’ve heard of. Maybe we could try to fix democracy and free enterprise, but not with socialism or communism.
Joan Magine
Nokomis
Catholics believe in sanctity of life
To the Editor:
On Oct. 3, the Gondolier printed an article on the Religion page headlined, “Catholics for Choice names new president.”
The group praises itself for lifting up “the voices of the majority of Catholics who believe in reproductive freedom” and for “boldly living Catholic values of social justice.”
They purport to express “profound respect for the moral agency of other people” and explain that “Catholic tradition leads us to advocate for reproductive rights and justice.”
The article is filled with many references to their commitment to “social justice,” “respect,” “moral decisions” and “freedom.”
Never does the group mention the word “abortion” in its self-congratulatory article.
A quick Google search will show that they are the only ones who avoid the word abortion in describing their mission. Here is what the website GreatNonprofits.org has to say about Catholics for Choice:
“Catholics for choice is one of the most effective anti-Catholic organizations on the scene today. This charity is doing everything possible to support Catholic access to tax-funded abortions through 6 months, tax-funded contraception for Catholics, and to undermine Catholic teachings.”
As members of Epiphany Cathedral Parish, we are appalled that the Gondolier published this propaganda at any time. We find it most disrespectful during Respect Life month.
Catholics believe in the sanctity of life from conception until natural death. We believe in social justice for everyone, especially for the most vulnerable members of society: the aged, the oppressed and most especially, those with no voice at all, the unborn.
Beth and Rob Donofrio
Nokomis
Colleen and Jun Roca
Helen Flynn
Venice
Not the right mayor for Venice
To the Editor:
Recently, there was an article in the Venice Gondolier about Venice Mayor Ronald Feinsod. He stated his dislike for President Trump and Gov. DeSantis, even resorted to calling them names.
He said those who support the President are not patriots, are deluded and have joined a cult.
This immature attitude is highly unprofessional for a person in his position. Even worse, he posted a picture of violent protesters along with his quote: “The times, they are a’changin’. Hopefully this will spread across our great nation and really make America the country we thought we were before 45.”
By this statement, he is condoning this action. If violent rioters came to our beautiful little city, he would not stop them. He would probably grab a sign and march with them.
We have seen the videos of terrified people being harassed and intimidated while they are dining. It recently happened in St. Petersburg. It can happen in Venice.
A mayor who places his personal agenda above the welfare of the citizens should not be in charge of Venice. He should respectfully resign for the good of the people.
Donna Williams
Venice
