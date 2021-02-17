Vaccine system rigged against us
To the Editor:
My wife and I were totally shocked to read the Gondolier’s Saturday morning headline announcing “VACCINES ARRIVE IN VENICE.”
Who besides County Commissioner Ziegler and state Sen. Gruters knew in advance that Gov. DeSantis would be delivering vaccine on Wednesday. Obviously, only insiders knew since the local newspapers made no mention of it.
It is obvious that the system is rigged toward insiders making it impossible for the average citizen to navigate.
The mention that appointments were set through the departments registration system is a complete farce. When are the citizens of Florida going to realize that the GOP party only represents themselves.
Gabriel Tatay
Venice
You can’t impeach private citizen
To the Editor:
United States Constitution, Section 4, Article 2 states: The President, Vice President and all Civil officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Connection of, Treason, Bribery or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.
As we all remember, or should remember, from our civics and government classes, the termination of the presidency occurs at noon on Jan. 20 following the election.
At that point, President Donald J. Trump became private citizen Donald J. Trump and therefore does not fall under the purview of the Congress and Senate. Section 4, Article 2 is for currently sitting elected officials and is for removing them.
Constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who’s only been slightly successful, contends that, according to the Constitution, there can be no impeachment. Unless of course, Congress wants to change the rules. This is nothing more than a witch hunt and our “representatives’, once again, wasting our time and our money in pursuit of making sure Trump can never again run for president.
And that’s what it’s really all about; they’re scared of him and he might run again. Smarten up people and smarten up your representatives and senators. Time to move along.
Bruce Cameron
Venice
Read the NCAA’s Trans-Gender handbook
To the Editor:
In regards to Judith Sheehan’s letter to the editor concerning President Biden’s executive order pertaining to transgender athletes, I respectfully suggest that she read the NCAA Inclusion of Trans-Gender Student Athletes handbook that is published by the NCAA Office of Inclusion.
There, you will find, the facts.
Claire M. MacFayden
Venice
Soul of GOP in trouble with vote
To the Editor:
Two for Donald John Trump; zero for the Republic.
The recent Impeachment action in the U.S. Senate gives DJ Trump permission to continue to attempt to overthrow our Republic. Enabler in Chief Mitch McConnell, in his schizophrenic final statement after his “not guilty” decision on the merits of the case, states that Trump is clearly guilty of “insurrection”and dereliction of duty on Jan. 6, 2020.
This simply indicates that the soul of the Republican Party has been overtaken by insurrectionist DJ Trump. Any senator or representative with a conscience and belief in democracy is simply overrun and drummed out of the party. Everyone in Congress and any candidate for same, is now clearly vulnerable and rightfully fearful of Trump’s extreme right who attacked on Jan. 6, 2021.
Yet our senators voted to allow Trump’s seditious behavior to continue.
The Republicans who voted “not guilty” will rue the day they supported the most dangerous man in America. It is clear that Trump will throw anyone under the bus. He did it to Mike Pence and he will do it to anyone. Trump’s desire to be dictator consumes him.
Jan. 6, 2021 was a sad day for our democracy, yet democracy survived … by the skin of its teeth.
Feb. 13, 2021 is the day that our democracy’s survival was clearly placed in real jeopardy. Wake up Republicans. Stand up to the extremists who continue to follow and support DJ Trump and his seditious beliefs.
Margaret McLaughlin
Venice
Teach Constitution like Sister Ansteva
To the Editor:
On Presidents Day in 1966, Sister Ansteva, SSND, inflicted a most egregious form of mind control on an unsuspecting class of 38 fifth-graders at Immaculate Heart of Mary School.
For the next 40 school days, she mandated that this elementary school civics class read the U.S. Constitution at least three times.
Then to add insult to injury, this non-negotiated form of corporal mind control was further manifested when she required all these students to not only take, but to actually pass, a 20-question test on the U.S. Constitution with a 90% degree of proficiency.
All passed.
As a simple man of few words…I would be glad to email this 56-year-old civics test from Sister Ansteva’s fifth-grade civics class, to every elected politician. The only problem is that Sister Ansteva still has the answer key.
Robert Mc Elrath
Venice
Escape to Venice for relaxation
To the Editor:
Has the pandemic got you weary; political rancor making your head spin and there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel? Well neighbor, wait no longer… Escape to the island.
Venice Island, that is. There is no plane or hotel reservations necessary, no suitcases to pack, but simply a short ride in the family car to Venice Island. Those who have discovered this escape already will agree that Venice Island offers a multitude of activities on a relatively small land mass.
Starting at the north end of Venice Island you have the South Jetty.
Every day visitors are entertained by boats of all sizes and shapes, wildlife and fishermen competing for that tasteful catch, surfers competing for the “big wave” and last, but not least, the docile manatee makes an appearance.
Just a hop, skip and jump from the Jetty is Venice Beach that offers not only sun, sand, and the Gulf of Mexico, but live music entertains during scheduled hours.
Taking Harbor Drive South, you come upon the famous Venice Pier, whose boardwalk was completely renovated after damaging winds from Hurricane Irma. Not only will you enjoy the Pier, but you will encounter two of Venice’s fine dining restaurants, Sharky’s and Finns.
Eager staff are ready to satisfy your dining experience and offer one of the best sunset views on the Gulf Coast. If that is not enough, within walking distance of the Pier and restaurants is Maxine Barritt Park with amenities that include picnic tables, a pedestrian walkway, and restrooms.
Next to Maxine Barritt Park is Brohard Paw Park a doggy park that enables pets and their owners to frolic together on the beach and enjoy the warm waters.
Continuing one mile on Harbor Drive South you come upon Caspersen Beach.
This is one of the most enjoyable shelling beaches in the area. If sun and surf are not your pleasure, what is offered next is sure to please the most discerning shopper.
Arriving on the Island from East Venice Avenue you are immediately in the center of the downtown Venice experience. The Venice Area Beautification team embarked on a two-year project that resulted in a complete redo of the roadway, sidewalks, designated crosswalks for pedestrian safety and landscaping that rivals similar communities nationwide.
Your camera and smartphone will be busy snapping photos of the beautiful flowering bushes, hanging baskets and decorative creations. All are maintained by a cadre of volunteers we call ambassadors.
You may spot them at any time of day wearing a bright shirt, water can in hand and traversing the downtown area quenching the thirst of plants. Special irrigation techniques were also installed to provide water to those hard-to-reach areas.
Unique retail stores and restaurants line the entire street and are eager to meet your shopping and dining wishes. On select dates, you will be serenaded by music emanating from Centennial Park that hosts a variety of entertainment throughout the year.
By the end of a busy day and having felt your spirits raised, why not make a phone call to your neighbor. Many of us have elderly or home bound neighbors that, for reasons beyond their control, may not have the opportunity to experience a day like we had. A kind voice on the other end of the phone simply saying “hi, how are you” is bound to lift their spirits.
Mike Clukey
Venice
Wellen Park people want to live in Venice
To the Editor:
I really enjoy reading about the drama in Wellen Park. It used to be called by another name, which I have already forgotten. According to the lawsuit, it is about tax dollars. It is not about tax dollars, it is about what city they live in.
Their postal address says Venice and they want to live in Venice, except everything else says they live in North Port. In our area it is very easy to find out where you reside. What is the name on your trash can. If you live in Deep Creek your postal address is Punta Gorda, but your trash can says Charotte County. That means you live in Port Charlotte.
If you live in Wellen Park your trash can says North Port. If you are that worried about which city/county you live in please do us all a favor and figure that out before you move in.
Mike Wilson
Port Charlotte
DeSantis has priorities out-of-wack
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis has made clear what his No. 1 priority is for the coming legislative session and it’s a doozy.
He wants a bill to punish Amazon, Apple, Facebook Google and Twitter for what he claims is discrimination against conservatives.
This is wrong on so many levels.
First of all, the legislation is a solution in search of a problem. According to a study by researchers at New York University, no anti-conservative bias exists. Quoting from that study, “The claim of anti-conservative animus is itself a form of disinformation: a falsehood with no reliable evidence to support it.”
Of course, with a pandemic raging and the economic havoc it has wrought on our neighbors struggling to make ends meet, one has to wonder why the governor doesn’t have any legislation that he considers a higher priority.
Finally, if DeSantis truly has it out for large profitable international corporations like Apple, Google and Amazon, perhaps he might consider removing the generous provisions of the state’s corporate income tax code that allow these companies to pay a pittance in support of Florida’s families, communities and economy.
With strong support from leaders in Florida’s House and Senate, this legislation is likely to move quickly toward passage. Just another example of the perverse priorities of Florida politics. Hopefully, Democrats in the Legislature’s minorities will be able to steer legislative action to measures that will benefit the majority of Floridians rather than appeal to the irrational fears of a few.
Mady Byrne Pennisi
Englewood
Buchanan, Gruters: Vote against Fine bill
To the Editor:
Yet again, Rep. Fine wants to punish newspapers, for the third year in a row, for their perceived negative coverage of him. He has again proposed a law removing legal notices from newspapers.
The fact is that many Floridians do not have access to the internet. While that is an issue that should be addressed in itself, those people would be unaware of tax increases, zoning changes, and other valuable information about their community should this law pass.
A 2019 poll indicated that 83% of Florida residents support keeping the requirement to post legal notices in newspapers. There is not a single citizen that is lobbying for this change. This is at Mr. Fine’s behest alone.
Luckily, this bill has not been passed in prior years. Why does it continue to be re-introduced, especially in light of these facts? The true answer is to attempt to deliver a blow to what Mr. Fine sees as his enemy — a free and open press.
I request that my legislators, Sen. Gruters and Rep. Buchanan, vote against this measure.
Jason Cachia
North Port
Rigged election a repeated lie
To the Editor:
The “election is rigged” is a long-standing Trump gambit. He first used it in the election of 2012 when Obama won a “rigged” election.
In early September 2016 Trump raised the “rigged” subterfuge again. It continued throughout the campaign. It was part of every campaign speech, accompanied by raucous cheers from his adoring, but unwitting, fans.
Little did they know they were being conditioned like Ivan Pavlov’s dogs. Like the ‘brainwashed” Manchurian candidate they responded to mind embedded stimuli. They heard “election,” they thought “rigged.” They were played like a Stradivarius
It continued right up to the last minute. On the evening of the day before Election Day, when it seemed that he was going to lose the election, Trump called it a “rigged” election.
Trump won a “rigged” election. Evidently the election was “rigged” so that Trump would win.
Early in the 2020 campaign before a single vote was cast, Trump returned to his tried and true ploy. He banged away on the “the election is rigged” drum from September to the day before Election Day. He said it every day, many times a day.
On Trump’s unsubstantiated say so many people came to believe the election would be “rigged” is the truth. It was all part of Trump’s machinations. His fans ate it up. They did not and do not realize, to this day, they have been duped.
He told a big lie and repeated it often.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
