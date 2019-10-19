Bombarded by Tallahassee mailings
After being bombarded with Tallahassee-generated mailings supporting and opposing several local candidates running for election here in Venice, one might wonder about the aims and objectives of those behind the mailers.
Could it be some altruistic group that is searching for squeaky-clean candidates who fall all over themselves to ensure good government? Or could it be an attempted to keep the status quo and undermine the attempts of Venice residents to put the brakes on unfettered development?
Does anyone wonder where these funds and mailing actually come from? And if one wonders where and why, does anyone seriously believe it will lead to better, cleaner government?
Elections have consequences and this election might, just might, change the culture of the city of Venice if the residents reject the attempts of dark money to preserve the status quo.
Clifford Dodge
Venice
Venice hospital ‘completely different facility’
Just a few years ago, the Venice Hospital — known today as Venice Regional Bayfront Health — was plagued by physical problems inherited from the previous owners. At that time, many people were reluctant to seek treatment or surgery there.
Today, the hospital is a completely different facility. I know. I’ve been there recently for a highly sophisticated cardiac operation.
At 6 a.m. Aug. 27, 2019, after several days of careful and thorough examinations and testing, tightly scheduled and coordinated by a specialist cardiac nurse practitioner, including a screening for MRSA bacterium, I reported to Bayfront Health for a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVAR). I was promptly and carefully prepared for surgery by a very well trained, careful and dedicated team of specialty nurses.
By 8 a.m. I was in the hands of a team of specially educated, trained and experienced cardiologists. The replacement of the aortic valve by way to the heart through the body’s main artery usually takes two-to-four hours. Mine was accomplished in just under two hours by the exceptional surgical team at Bayfront Health.
After careful monitoring and close observations that day, overnight and part of the next day, I was released from the hospital and on my way home at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 with no pain and only minimal discomfort in my groin where the catheters were entered.
During my time there, Venice Regional Bayfront Health was shipshape, immaculate and organized. I was able to observe because I was transported during my recovery hours to all floors and the basement for follow-up tests.
By the doctors, nurses and other stiff, I was treated with respect, consideration, care and close attention. My overnight nurse and my daytime nurse treated me like a mother treats an ill son.
My care and treatment at Venice Regional Bayfront Health was equal or better than I would have received as a patient if I were not retired but still on active duty as a commander in the U.S. Navy in a Navy hospital.
Paul Bradtmiller
Venice
Should president be named Plutonium Donny?
Plutonium, symbol Pu, is radioactive producing alpha, beta and gamma rays which are all highly ionizing (deadly). Acute or long term exposure carries serious health outcomes including death — the danger increases with the amount of exposure.
A researcher once told me about a plutonium experiment. A sample of plutonium was placed on a stick about six feet above the ground in a small dish-shaped valley several hundred yards in diameter. It was left in place and the radiologic effects observed.
Within several weeks, all the plants within in a 10-foot circle turned brown.
Within several months, the brown circle was had expended to double the size.
The circle of death increased and by the end of the year, all the plants within a 100 yards of the sample were dead and nothing grew to replace the dead plants.
Donald Trump, deadly as plutonium, should be called “Plutonium Donny” as everything around him dies. Plutonium Donny has “killed off” most of those closest to him, including most of the Cabinet and his advisers.
Can the country survive...? I wonder.
Jack Beale
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.