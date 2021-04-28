IslandWalk resident has a perspective
To the Editor:
It seems there is more emotion than facts on the subject of whether Wellen Park should become its own governmental entity or remain under North Port.
In 91 years, I have learned the anticipated result of a decision rarely turns out to be what was desired, especially when there are more assumptions than facts.
For years I purchased commercial real estate for my own portfolio and found the best of assumption often go sideways. Wanting to leave North Port for economic reasons makes sense, but only if the assumption for reaching the conclusion is feasible.
The proponents of breaking away use arguments that may or may not occur and the developer fails to detail the specific cost to that each homeowner will incur.
From my perspective, neither side has made a compelling argument.
Wellen Park probably represents 10%-15% of North Port’s population and yes, Wellen Park residents financially support agenda items of North Port their residents will never use.
However, 85% of North Port resident support service for Wellen Park they will never use.
Wellen Park, when a separate governmental unit, will pay 100% for those service for which they are now only paying approximately 15%. Common business sense tells me the $1,000 tax saving touted by those that want to de-annex from North Port will soon be absorbed by the residents to pay for the lost service and the legal cost of breaking away.
There is the old adage, “If something ain’t broke don’t try to fix it.” The base price of my home in Island Walk has increased $100,000 in three years. So, I have to ask myself, “Is it worth changing the status quo.” I vote for letting “Sleeping dogs lie,” enabling the developer and builders to continue on their current course which appears to be phenomenally successful.
Bob Pape
Venice
Voters have approved county balloting
To the Editor:
The Venice Gondolier editorial headline says it would be good to hear how voters feel about this.
Where has the Gondo editorial board been? The voters approved after petitions gathered, lots of public interest and a referendum. Why do we need to hear again, no one is complaining but the politicians.
These same politicians who changed District One in their political favor, who now are talking about avoiding waiting for the actual census.
The Gondo, needs to stop listening to nonsense. You have heard what the people want. Now you are hearing what incumbents want.
The election did them no harm, but candidates could afford to run in one district.
Sounds like democracy to me.
Ed Martin
Venice
Don’t remain silent on racist behavior
To the Editor:
The recent column by Chris Anderson in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune details a litany of racial insults aimed at a black Venice police officer while on duty protecting some of the very citizens who have hurled these despicable words.
This coupled with the allegations that various members of the Venice Police Department acquiesced and joined in this horrendous conduct leave me ashamed of the town I called home for 40 years.
If you as a citizen of Venice remain silent you in effect condoning this abhorrent behavior.
Tell your City Council and Venice Police Department that you are sickened by this treatment meted out to another human being.
Geoffrey Morris
Sarasota
Revisiting recent facts
To the Editor:
Sun newspaper publisher Glen Nickerson stated, on March 27, in the Venice Gondolier that “The fight against misinformation continues, “It leaves all of us with the responsibility of carefully measuring fact from fiction, as well as differentiating news from opinions.”
The media called Jan. 6 an insurrection or coup, but by definition it wasn’t. It was a peaceful rally ending in a riot. No guns were used except one killing Ashli Babbitt in the Capitol now ruled a homicide by DC’s medical examiner. An officer, the shooter, still remains unnamed.
Finally released, Officer Sicknick’s cause of death was strokes. It’s factual that no officers were killed on January 6. However, two committed suicide.
Other facts: The CDC established by Congress is an independent, nonprofit organization, a private 501©(3) public charity. The CDC Foundation receives charitable contributions from corporations like AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Microsoft (Bill Gates), the NFL, and US government grants. Conflict of interest?
The WHO states: “Most people who get COVID-19 recover from it.” Survivability is up to 99%. Great odds. Are vaccines without long-term studies really necessary and safe?
Dr. Bhattacharya from Stanford says for children, masks are mostly harmful. Kids aren’t efficient spreaders. Developmentally kids require seeing faces with moving lips. The WHO recommends exercise with no masks.
Humid, stagnant air behind masks causes face rashes, sore throats, fungal and bacterial infections doctors are discovering. Make policies based on real science and facts not political science, fear and compliance.
A. M. Young
Venice
State doing well compared to others
To the Editor:
Your editorial today misses a big point.
First, Florida is doing pretty well in comparison to other states and DiSantis should be commented the way he has managed the Covid 19 crisis.
Second there is an expression “too many cooks” and I will add observers in the kitchen spoil the brew.
During my time as an executive manager if I had every decision or action I made being questioned and defended, I would not have time to accomplish anything. I was judged by results.
Second, there is ample evidence that the press (60 Minutes as an example and CNN, MSNBC, etc.) are out to get him and discredit his actions. The press wants to micromanage his actions and “ankle bite” while we in Florida are much better off that most states and enjoy comparatively good employment rates, lower virus rates and freedom to move around responsibly.
We the public rate his accomplishments and screw-ups every four years and it is called an election. So please focus on results and stop micromanaging each and every issue. Yes, the press has a responsibility and right to provide sunshine on major issues of concern that affect us but stop the ankle biting.
Also it should be equal for both political parties and so far that is not the case from our president, VP, and others. Border crisis, crime out of control in major cities, and mis-representing election law changes are examples.
No wonder the press has lost the faith and trust of the American public and also is often referred to as “fake news.” So please stick to the issues that really affect us and report all the news not pointed attacks.
John Nilsen
Venice
City workers have been great
To the Editor:
In a recent local newspaper article, the president of Ringling College of Art and Design acknowledged the “creativity, flexibility and innovation” that have been used by cities around the world, in the U.S. and particular locally in Sarasota providing essential services while coping with the pandemic.
As a resident of Venice I would also like to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts that our city employees have undertaken to keep the essential service at a high quality during the stressful period of COVID-19.
I want to specifically credit the clerk’s office under the leadership of Lori Stelzer. Through her and her highly dedicated staff the ability for council, advisory board, departments to have public meetings allowing full communication between them and the community has continued without interruption.
This was accomplished while educating and training a diverse group of people on the process and protocols of virtual communications while still complying with Sunshine restrictions.
Congratulations to the clerks office and all the dedicated city employees that kept our local government to continue to provide quality service during this medical crisis.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
Disappointed in art reporting
To the Editor:
For your information, I was also chosen for this project, and two of my photographs will also be featured in the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital — Venice.
Did I get the photo of me and my art taken by your reporter at the art center included in the big, half-page space? No. Did I even get my name mentioned in the article? No. Very slipshod reporting. Very disappointing.
John Hintz
Venice
‘For The People’ is for federal control
To the Editor:
The For the People Act of 2021 includes the following key changes in the election process:
1. Mandates all states have same day voter registration and voting; mandates early voting in all states.
2. Prevents election officials from removing ineligible voters.
3. Bans state voter ID laws.
4. Legalizes nationwide vote-by-mail without photo ID.
5. Absentee ballot depositories are to be available 45 days prior to the election.
6. States are required to accept ballots 10 days after Election Day.
7. Requires congressional district commissions.
8. Has a provision which allows campaign donations be used for personal use.
9. Citizen’s — who contribute to nonprofit organizations — personal information will be available in a searchable government database.
10. Redefines “electioneering communications” to include letters, websites, emails, cell texts, social media messaging and other online commentary by concerned citizens and organizations which would then be subject to federal oversight.
The For the People Act of 2021 transfers the authority to administer elections from state control to federal control. In other words, this act overrides the constitutional sovereignty of the states. A more appropriate name for this voter reform legislation is ... For Federal Control of the People Act.
Have a voice before it is forever cancelled.
Pat Langston
Venice
‘For The People’ prevents future tyrants
To The Editor:
The American people have found themselves in a precarious position — Democrats, who have won a trifecta, seem powerless to enact much of their agenda.
We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority, and Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to entrench their rule over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections.
Even now, following historic voter turnout by Black and brown voters in states like Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to accessing the ballot box.
That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people — before it’s too late.
We need Congress to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections and much more. These reforms to our democracy are pivotal to preventing future tyrants. The Democratic House passed H.R.1 last year, with every Democrat voting yes. It’s time for them to do the same and for the new Democratic majority in the Senate to do the same.
Americans took the first step to heal our democracy by overwhelmingly voting Trump out of office. Now Congress must do its part to fix our badly broken democracy and pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
Patricia DeLuca
Venice
Lawmakers, developers work together
To the Editor:
Developers, Southwest Florida is open for business.
In December 2020, the federal EPA handed over the golden key for water permitting to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida DEP to manage.
Without federal oversight, Florida DEP is planning to rubber stamp submitted permits ASAP, in less than two days.
They plan to help you, build, build, build. Despite the fact that saltwater is creeping into the Floridan Aquifer, that Florida rivers are brackish, the springs are drying up and the Everglades are flooding, Governor Ron DeSantis wants to keep on building. Florida residents be damned. In 20 years Florida won’t have any fresh drinking water anyway, so let the building roll on.
Developers, don’t worry about those pesky impact fees, either. Sen. Joe Gruters has your back. He and the Legislature are planning to cap fees at 3%, during the 2021 session, regardless of what municipalities pay to provide schools, roads, parks and fire stations, etc. for the tens of thousands of new homes that you are building. SB 750/ HB 337 are right on track to get developers off the hook and let Florida residents pay the bills.
And developers, don’t worry about the voters, they keep electing the same politicians into office year after year. Your pals. Just keep building. Florida is open for business.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.