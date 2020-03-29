Life would be normal if it wasn’t for media, internet
To the Editor:
If it weren’t for the “crisis” news media and the “gossiping” internet, life would just be going on as usual today.
Just look what overreaction has done the economy — and lives as a whole. It’s a “few-day bug” like man has dealt with for centuries. There has been more still-births and daily hunger than serious illness from this “crisis.”
Do you know anyone who knows anyone who knows anyone who ever knows anyone who is down with this? Me neither...
If you want to see just how ridiculous this has gotten, drive south down Casey Key Road toward the North Jetty.
Toilet paper is the biggest crisis and your grandparents used newspaper, the Sears catalog, old rags and corn cobs.
For the most part, this kind of shows how mankind has morphed into over-privileged spoiled brats.
Wheew, they closed off Snake Island. That should now put a stop to the spread of this dreaded disease that is effecting each and every one of us, unless of course you live within the borders of the state of N.C. Last I heard, no reports of this devastating pandemic in N.C.
Tony Spahn
Venice
We’ve been loyal to president; he needs to be loyal to us
To the Editor:
My wife and I have loyally flown a Trump flag on our house for the last four years. But now we have strong doubts about his loyalty to us.
He said he thinks of himself as a wartime president, but he has tread lightly in fighting the pandemic so that he could protect the successful economy he has crafted.
He understates the COVID-19 threat by presenting a rosy outlook that ignores the crisis.
Now, rather than being bold and using the Defense Production Act to force businesses to produce the war materials we need for health care workers, he hesitates in order to minimize the risk alienating his powerful friends.
He cannot be friends with American CEOs and the premier of China.
Our front line warriors need massive amounts of ammunition, but every day the White House says masks are on their way. Not good enough, I say.
There are numerous suppliers not supplying only because he refuses to force them.
If Trump is to keep the loyalty of the American people, he must be decisive right now and choose to protect the public.
Larry Wilson
Venice
School district now failing hungry students in need
To The Editor:
Sarasota County School Board, you excel again.
Twenty-three elementary schools. 43,000+ students in public schools. 32,000 meals served each day. >50% of students on free or reduced meals. And now you open five! That’s five schools in the county to feed any who can find a way to get there.
All students, grades K-12 from Laurel, Nokomis, Venice, South Venice, Englewood Elementary: you must find a way to Garden Elementary School to pick up a lunch and breakfast… and do that for the duration of the school closings.
Homeless kids? Too bad. Families with no transportation? Families with an adult lucky enough to still have a job and can’t take off an hour and a half to wait in line? Tough luck.
School Board Members, you have just perpetuated the stereotype you promote on your website: Sarasota is rich, upper income, and without need. Our county has its share of those who can weather this time. But... your job is to ensure that the thousands of children and families in need during the school closures have your support.
You are late in addressing the issue and are sorely lacking in understanding and effective solutions.
Jan Moore
Venice
Computer donations needed for students
To the Editor:
I’m reaching out to see if anyone has old unused (working or not as I can fix them or use the parts) laptops or computers that they would like to donate so that I can refurbish (erase hard drive and clean up) and pass them on to school children that will be needing them in the coming weeks.
As you may have heard all Sarasota County Schools are closed until at least April 15 and classes are being moved online.
Some local families do not have access to a computer and those families will be receiving the refurbished systems so their children can communicate with their teachers and finish up the fourth quarter of school.
Please contact me at (941) 966-1356 if you are able to contribute and feel free to pass this message around. Thank you. — Claire Emanue, Venice
A different viewpoint on COVID-19
To the Editor:
I have a different viewpoint about (COVID-19). I think it’s here for a good reason … kind of a planetary housekeeping.
We as a world have become so driven with the advent of technology oh so long ago. Every year I know the pace cannot become faster, but it does. Talking to one another is like trying to grab fleeting syllables as they fly by. We seem to have left the spiritual, grounded side of life by the wayside.
We’ve experienced some pretty horrific times like 9/11, the 2008 recession, but nothing stopped us dead in our tracks until now. We are being forced to stop, look inside, re-assess, find who we really are without the spin of daily life.
It’s an incredible time that I have looked forward to my entire adult life. Yes, it has loss and death and pain but we only get it with this type of emotional turmoil.
I hope humanity is able to encompass this great gift that is before us. I hope we can go inside and find what has been hidden for so long and revive it. That we can remember what quiet and soft and sweet is like.
The penetrating warmth of a hug from a loved one or even a new friend, now that touching has been replaced by a 6-foot void.
The voice inside that knows why we are on this Earth and how to access its amazing gifts. Are we up for it? Only time will tell. — Marilyn Sullivan, Venice
