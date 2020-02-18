Councilman attacks resident’s right to free speech
To the Editor:
New Councilman Joe Neunder demonstrated his sensitive underbelly and clear partisanship with his decision to remove Fred Fraize from consideration for a position on the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
Apparently, Mr. Fraize stated in a social media post and I quote Mr. Neunder “critical in vulgar terms of President Donald Trump and the Republican senators.”
I never read his exact post, and I don’t intend to. My problem is that Mr. Neunder is attacking Mr. Fraize’s right to free speech.
Mr. Neunder, do you really believe that the social media post critical of our national status should really be used as a tool to determine Mr. Fraize’s fitness for a position on a Municipal Board of Adjustment? Partisan politics at the municipal level will serve partisanship, but certainly not the good people of Venice.
Robert Conover
Venice
Denying Fraize board seat is ‘absolutely pathetic’
To the Editor:
This is about as lame as it can get. The Venice City Council denies Fred Fraize an opportunity to serve on a citizen board because of his personal views, expressed on his personal social media account, on a subject that has absolutely nothing to do with the city of Venice.
Deny a former city councilman who has given years of honorable service to the city just because, in his personal life, he expresses objections on a political subject.
Have you forgotten our precious right to freedom of speech? What are we coming to? Pathetic.
Absolutely pathetic. Guess I better watch out what I say next time I’m sitting at a Venice lunch counter. I might be denied service for what I say.
Make America great again? Yeah, right.
Bob Clark
Venice
President deserves a swift kick back to Trump Tower
To the Editor:
Well, we all saw Donald Trump throw a tantrum when handing Pelosi a copy of his State of the Union speech and then refuse to shake her hand as all past presidents have done. He ignored the fact that the president is invited to present the State of the Union speech in the House chambers by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
He then proceeded to turn the speech into a pep rally, with the childish senators reacting like high school students cheering for the team.
His behavior was appalling. Just right for a 75 year old immature man who was spoiled from birth. His grab for power fits his behavior as the vindictive, playground bully.
He has now taken on the roll of monarch with his strings being pulled by sycophantic congressional Republicans, Attorney General Barr, the DOJ and FNC, the Fake News Channel (Fox TV).
What he really needs in addition to the hard kick, is to be sent back Trump Towers, along with his Romanov family.
John Salvaggi
Venice
Replace Australian pines with native Florida trees
To the Editor:
According to University of Florida, there are three species of Australian pines (Casuarina) in Florida and each species is classified as invasive.
A photo presented at the Jan. 30 City Council meeting clearly shows the many, many saplings that must be mechanically mowed to prevent the park from being overtaken by the Australian pines — extensive maintenance in an era of low maintenance native landscaping.
Yes, they provide habitat for various bird species including hawks that prey on other birds and creatures; such birds also inhabit other areas around the island and beyond.
With their shallow roots, Australian pines are hazardous in high winds, one reason for other municipalities removing and replacing them with native species; it’s not just Venezia Park.
Shade, beauty and habitat can be provided by native trees, several examples of which were provided in the meeting, including Legacy Park where many Australian pines were replaced with native trees. — C. Pilkin, Venice.
With Trump, democracy is in serious trouble
To the Editor:
Wake up, Americans!
Our democracy is in very serious trouble. It is threatened by an emboldened Donald John Trump.
He clearly did not learn his lesson, as several Republican senators claimed after they found Trump not guilty in the so-called U.S. Senate impeachment trial.
Trump’s latest interference in his friend Roger Stone’s sentencing shows there is no limit to which Trump will go to dictate what happens in our already imperiled justice system. This is what despots and dictators do.
Chief Justice Barr is not America’s attorney general. He represents Donald John Trump and only Donald John Trump. America’s attorney general’s mandate is to represent American justice for all. Barr does not represent you or me or American justice as we knew it before Trump.
Take notice Americans.
In the next nine months this may be the least of what Trump’s dictatorship will do.
Trump’s message is: If you disagree with this president, you will be next.
Wake up citizens! World history shows that if you don’t take notice and action, you will soon be living in a dictatorship. — Margaret McLaughlin, Venice
History: Socialism is as American as apple pie
To the Editor:
I’ve heard the word “socialism” used by some as a swear word. The intention is to discredit Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. It is also used to smear liberal ideas like the Green New Deal, suggesting a connection between socialism and communism. Yet when the Soviets seized power in Russia in 1917, their initial victims were not the capitalists, it was the Socialists they hunted down first.
I wonder if many of these critics know the history of socialism in America. How socialism gave us the eight hour work day, the five day work week, the 40 hour work week, overtime pay, collective bargaining, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Are these things dangerously un-American? Who wants to eliminate them now? Who thinks these programs are wrong-headed European nonsense?
I wonder if these critics know some of the greatest presidents of the 20th century promoted socialist programs, including Teddy Roosevelt (national health care), Franklin Roosevelt (Social Security and collective bargaining), Lyndon Johnson (Medicare and Medicaid) and Barack Obama (who finally gave us national health care). How many “real Americans” in retirement are willing to give up their Social Security and Medicare out of their sense of moral outrage over socialism? Not me, I’m grateful for these things. Don’t let fear and anger overtake your sense of what is fair and good for all of us.
Finally, those who are concerned about socialism in America should consider that many believe our current president is a Russian puppet, at least since 2001 when Putin gave a bankrupt Trump $6 billion to keep his buddy afloat (source: The New Republic for July 13, 2017). Russia, while no longer promoting the broken-down religion of communism, remains a corrupt dictatorship led by murderous oligarchs.
Is pandering to a murderous dictator like Putin more American than socialism? — Dennis Higdon, Venice Gardens
Reasons not to support Trump presidency
To the Editor:
The reasons why I do not support Donald Trump’s presidency:
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what my parents stood for and did on a daily basis.
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what my faith directs me to stand for and do on a daily basis.
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what true leadership instructs me to stand for and do on a daily basis.
How we see ourselves and our role in society is how we will judge Donald Trump’s presidency.
Bishop Sheen stated “Civilization is always in danger when those who have never learned to obey are given the right to command.” — Ronald Courtney, Venice
