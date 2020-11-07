Epilepsy needs to be recognized
To the Editor:
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States, after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s Disease. In fact, 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
Here at Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, our goal is to assist in the process of empowering our patients toward self-management with a goal of being able to lead as close to a normal life as possible.
ESSWFL is celebrating over 50 years of providing uninsured patients with low or no cost medical, prescription and case management services. These services include access to consultation with neurologists, diagnostic testing and assistance accessing medications. Additionally, we offer prevention and educational programs to the community at large.
Please visit our website, www.epilepsy-services.org to learn more about epilepsy, seizure recognition, and first aid or to make a financial contribution. To schedule a training for your workplace, school, or social club, please contact Barbara Coleman, Community Outreach Coordinator, at bcoleman@esswfl.org.
Kevin Lindberg
Executive Director Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida
Why do we need Daylight Savings Time?
To the Editor:
Here we go again! Change the clocks back one hour...
Cut 6 inches from the top of your blanket and sew on the bottom.
Trick or treat?
Steve Juracka
Englewood
President fits DSM-4 narcissism classification
To the Editor:
A recent letter prompted me to look up the characteristics of a narcissist in the DSM-4 diagnostic manual used by psychiatrists and other therapists to classify the mental health of their patients.
Satisfying five of the nine traits is considered serious and of need of therapy. According to DSM-4, Donald Trump satisfies all nine of the listed criteria:
(1) Conceited, boastful, snobbish, self-assured,self-centered, pompous,impatient, arrogant, thin skinned,
(2) Disdainful, exploitative, irresponsible, socially facile but without empathy, uses others to indulge himself or herself,
(3) Cognitive expansiveness and exaggeration, focus on images and themes, takes liberties with facts, persistent and inflexible,
(4) Self-confidence, narcissistic rage,
(5) Parental injunction: “Grow up and be wonderful for me,”
(6) Special looks, talents, or “promise,” early and exceptional language development,
(7) “I am special and unique, and I am entitled to extraordinary rights and privileges” whether I have earned them or not,
(8) “Life is a banquet table to be sampled at will. People owe me admiration and privilege. Therefore, I, will expect and demand this specialness,”
(9) Illusion of specialness, disdain for others’ views, entitlement, underdeveloped social interest and responsibility, self- absorption and reinforcement of narcissistic style.
In my humble opinion as a retired social worker, this description fits Donald Trump to a T.
Sal Salorenzo
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.