New way to win a City Council seat
To the Editor:
There are many ways to win a City Council seat but this year witnessed the most unusual one.
Here is how this one worked. First you want to take on a veteran candidate who is very involved in the community and has been for decades. He is actively involved in many prominent organizations, past president of at least six and even once served on council and other city boards.
It also helps not to have been in town many years unlike your opponent who has been here decades.
Then make sure you go to only a couple of early forums to find out how you do and learn you can’t answer the questions very well.
So then you miss most of the rest of the forums so the citizens can’t see that you don’t know your stuff.
It is also best not to have many signs or any ads.
That is a sad commentary on how well the people vet their candidates.
Bob Vedder
Venice
Hate for Trump in newspaper is tiresome
To the Editor:
So as all citizens of America await an outcome of the 2020 election, your paper finds yet another (resident) in Venice intent on sharing a “Trump Derangement Syndrome” opinion.
As a long-time resident of Venice where President Trump got a majority of votes for re-election, I find it tiresome for your relentless publication of hate and anger for the person who has done the most positive things for Americans in more than 100 years.
Some time ago, you published your call for civility, but here you go again with irrational hatred for the person preferred by most of your audience.
The trickle of valid information may just not be worth the endurance of mendacity in your opinion pages.
If you can’t do like Fox Network and at least pretend to seek “fair and balanced,” I am afraid I will need to resign from your product. Stop the garbage.
Jim R. Jennings
Venice
Time to resist Biden, Democrats
To the Editor:
After four years of putting the president of the United States Donald Trump though every possible fake investigation the Democrats could come up with, Joe Biden comes on television and wants everyone to come together and cooperate.
No. Not going to happen.
He is not and never will be my president. Remember the resist movement. Shoe is on the other foot. Resist. Now.
John Dean
Englewood
It’s time to move forward
To the Editor:
I would like to extend a message of peace and move past the “you lost, get over it” philosophy of four years ago. While I acknowledge the disappointment and anger of Trump supporters, I am excited to move forward.
I have volunteered extensively, often in the western states.
In 2017, I had a conversation with a friend who surprised me by stating that she and many others compared President Obama to the devil. Naively, I thought Obama was viewed positively by most. I concluded that friends and media sources shape our belief system.
We have been asked to move past the fear, hate, and lies of the Trump administration and cultivate hope, unity, compassion, and love. These are action words which connote we make changes.
Habits are moldable as we are open-minded, occasionally watch different television stations, admit that different opinions are not “fake news,” serve all with compassion, and look for opportunities for unification.
If you are serious about progressing from the strife and turmoil we have felt, get into action.
Dyan Hale
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.