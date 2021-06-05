Commissioners push is disturbing
To the Editor:
The efforts to change a law voted on fairly and legally by the citizens is beyond disturbing.
It is insulting, to say the least, to the intelligence of citizens who most certainly do understand what they voted for.
The arrogance of these people, who were elected to serve the will of the voters, has once again risen as they attempt to undermine the rule of law. We do not need such self-serving people in government.
Nancy S. Ceci
North Port
Commissioners are being arrogant
To the Editor:
I am sick and tired of the blatant arrogance and “might makes right” attitude of our Sarasota County Commissioners.
They don’t like the outcome of something that thousands of people voted on in 2018, well, they’ll just use all of the power and channels ( i.e. the Charter Review Board) that they’ve got to change a good thing.
Excuse me. Are they even remotely aware that this is not in their job description?
Their job is to represent, defend, and protect what the people of Sarasota County want.
County Commissioners: Leave your narcissistic hands off of a perfectly good and fair outcome that voters decided.
All five districts need the opportunity to see the benefits of single member districts. Districts 1,3, and 5 had successful elections in 2020. Districts 2 and 4 will have their chance in 2022.
Stop trying to rig elections and sway voters with biased surveys and slanted ballot language.
Monica Balicki
North Port
Congress can’t be trusted to investigate
To the Editor:
There has been widespread dismay that Senate Republicans have used the filibuster to block a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
There is a more fundamental question: Why allow Congress to investigate anything?
The clear truth is that Democrats just want to investigate Republicans, and Republicans just want to investigate Democrats. The entire process is politicized, and “truth” is the most frequent victim to emerge.
During the Obama years, Republicans led investigations into “fast and furious,” the IRS scandal, Benghazi and other hot-button issues. The Democrats screamed “witch hunt.”
Under Trump, Democrats not only investigated almost everything, but proceeded with two impeachments. The Republicans screamed “witch hunt.”
Now Democrats are all excited about investigating the Jan. 6 attack, but want to know nothing about Hunter Biden’s now infamous laptop. Do you sense a pattern here?
In the current environment, Congress is unwilling and unable to conduct a “fair” or “bipartisan” investigation into anything. A Congressional Commission on Jan. 6 will not lead to any information that is not already known from ongoing criminal investigations and prosecutions.
More than 450 people have been charged. The FBI knows who participated and knows the “organizations” that may have been involved. No politically based commission will add anything of value, except heat.
Roger Roess
Venice
Filibuster is not a part of Constitution
To the Editor:
There’s so much being written about the filibuster these days, but in all the articles I read I feel like this important point gets lost: The filibuster isn’t mentioned in our Constitution. Not even one time.
Despite what some in the Senate might imply, the filibuster is just a procedural measure that can be changed at any point, like when Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump put Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.
That’s why it’s so ridiculous that the filibuster still stands in the way of almost every single progressive priority on Democrats’ docket. The Biden-Harris administration clearly has their eye on passing necessary reforms, like comprehensive climate legislation and raising the minimum wage, but the threat of the filibuster continues to throw the future of their legislative agenda into question.
Luckily it doesn’t have to be this way.
I’m putting my faith in the Senate to get rid of the filibuster as soon as possible. We can’t let a minority of senators continue to block the progress a majority of Americans voted for.
Robin Noland
Sarasota
Stop nasty messages on flags, signs
To the Editor:
North Port, Port Charlotte have some wonderful communities. My husband and I are fortunate to live on a lovely street with lovely neighbors. We see kids of all ages walking or biking to school, as well as older families walking/biking with children and four-legged family members.
I understand freedom of speech but can you understand my dismay to see flags flying in the wind that say “F---k Biden”, or a sign on a neighbor’s lawn that says “Slow the F---k down.” These are just two of many flags/signs I have seen in my tranquil neighborhood. Is this the kind of message we want to send to our children?
That this kind of verbiage is OK?
Bonnie Macpherson
North Port
Governor right on cruise lines, vaccines
To the Editor:
I disagree with your editorial.
Gov. DeSantis is absolutely right to not require vaccinations for Florida residents to board cruise ships.
First of all, it’s a person’s right not to take it if they don’t want it.
Secondly, shouldn’t a negative COVID test 24 hours before you board suffice?
If a person is naturally immune to COVID – they have a right to cruise too. And they should have the right not to get a vaccine injection.
Physicians say it will be years before we know why some people are immune to the disease. Passengers can choose to wear masks and social distance while cruising too.
You are outside in fresh air most of the time.
Nita Cole
Englewood
Tulsa shows we have a long way to go
To the Editor:
After seeing the events that occurred in Tulsa 100 years ago on CBS and which were also taught to me by a well known African-American named Hyman Lewis, I see we have a long way to go.
Professor Lewis was in the initial spy agency located in the White House. Unlike Theodore Roosevelt, the FDR Administration had African-Americans go in the back door so it was with Hyman Lewis.
I am appalled by racial slurs and these voting changes. I am still bothered by the rants of Trump on a August takeover, and the traitor General Flynn on his proposed government takeover.
The South and characters in the North have been sold a bag of lies. My family fought for the North in the Civil War. I remember them. DeSantis with his blind eye to racial issues and I accepted views on Civil Rights is swinging the other way. Sadly, he is running for president.
One lesson learned from a Japanese professor is that reparations are long overdue.
Bill Weightman
North Port
How many people have been vaccinated?
To the Editor:
Does anyone care, what the correct number is?
Wow, I just read an editorial from the Washington Post that stated 37.8% of Americans have received both doses of the vaccine. The nightly news on ABC, fluctuates between 52% to 58% daily. Well, I won’t even go to CNN or MSNBC.
The percentages reported change back and forth. Is the CDC, running a crap shoot?
Theodora Repose
North Port
UFO photos from jets so fuzzy
To the Editor:
In a day when even Smart phones have cameras that can take high resolution, slow motion videos and then separate the video images frame-by-frame, and when NASA can transmit clear images of the surface of the moon and Mars, when spy satellites in orbit can focus on people and vehicles in the desert in Iran and Iraq, I find it very questionable and hard to understand given this high level photographic technology that visual evidence of suspected UFO’s reported by commercial airline pilots, Air force pilots, and our Naval fleet consist of fuzzy images that are out of focus or in dark shadows that make it is impossible to clearly identify what the object actually may be.
I cannot believe that our military Air Force jets and our naval ships are not equipped with state-of-the-art photographic technology. Can anyone offer an explanation as to why we cannot get a clear, close-up photograph of one of these so-called UFOs?
David Pavesic
North Port
