Sen. Gruters: Trump is not president
To the Editor:
State Sen. Joe Gruters, who represents the Sarasota area and is Florida GOP chairman, has sent out a message announcing a Trump rally on July 3.
In the message, Gruters refers to the former president in the following way: “President Donald J. Trump is hosting a rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on July 3rd and you’re invited!”
Memo to Sen. Gruters: Joe Biden is the U.S. president, not Donald J. Trump. The senator should be ashamed.
The 2020 election is over. Joe Biden won, Trump lost. To continue to lie – despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary – that the outcome was otherwise, does not serve the country or Sen. Gruter’s fellow Floridians.
Catherine Baxter
Port Charlotte
Vaccines and red tide
To the Editor:
In response to Theresa Ullmayer’s opinion, June 30, 2021: to suggest the COVID 19 vaccines are “experimental” is not correct. After rigorous testing, the manufacturers submitted their vaccines to the FDA. The FDA vetted and approved the vaccines. As a result, our vaccines are safe and effective.
Red Tide
Chemicals applied to your lawn in the morning are washed into the watershed with the afternoon rain. Not only are you wasting money, but if you contract for monthly chemical application you are directly contributing to, and responsible for, Red Tide. If you have a well, you are also poisoning your water supply.
Nancy Policastro
Venice
Vaccines are not ‘experimental’
To the Editor
I’d sure like to know who Theresa Ullmayer believes is being forced to take any “experimental” vaccines.
If she is referring to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, she should have done a bit more research and read the www.reuters.com article titled: Fact Check-COVID-19 Vaccines, because she would have found out that those statements about “experimental” vaccines have been proven to be false.
Those companies did not skip the required initial research trials and standard safety testing the CDC and FDA requires of all vaccines before they are ever released for use by the public. Those companies did all of those required tests before they were allowed to release those vaccines, so those vaccines are not considered to be “experimental.”
I also hope she doesn’t believe it is wrong for hospitals to require all of their employees to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines, because that’s done for our safety, Theresa’s, as well as yours and mine, and having just been in Sarasota Memorial Hospital over the last three days with a blood-stream infection, I can tell you I sure felt a lot more comfortable knowing that those doctors, nurses, orderlies and other employees all had been vaccinated so they didn’t transmit something to me and I didn’t transmit something to them.
So to Theresa, all I can say is you might want to make sure that what you are saying is actually true before finding out that it isn’t.
Keeps you from having to admit you were wrong.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Show the flag on Fourth of July
To the Editor:
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if on the Fourth of July we show love of our country and our freedom by displaying our American flag.
We will be doing our part and encourage as many residents as possible to do the same. Happy Independence Day to all.
Kathryn Lanza
North Port
Donate to help veterans
To the Editor:
If you would like to do something different and patriotic this year, then take half of your fireworks fund and stop by your local VFW post and drop it in one of the jars or ask what is needed.
One hundred percent of that money will be used for our local veterans. Half of the noise is very helpful for some of our veterans. The pets will also be helpful.
Harry Thomas
Port Charlotte
Losing our democratic republic
To the Editor:
As our nation celebrates Independence Day, we must take heed of the autocratic legislators who are dismantling the democratic republic set up by our Founding Fathers who fled such oppression.
In Florida, we have a governor who promotes gun violence while stripping away our right to assemble and the electoral process. A wealthy senator Medicare scammer who denied federal funds for Medicaid expansion to help medical costs for Floridians. A congressman-insurrectionist supporter who voted to stop the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election, then voted no for Congressional medals for the very Capitol police that protected him on Jan. 6.
A senator who said “CRT (critical race theory) is Marxism.” Critical thinking is the gathering of information to make an educated decision, God forbid we should have that happen in our schools.
Knowledge is power, and obviously he doesn’t want any free and independent thinkers, only taught the biased and bigoted hatred his ideology promotes.
A congressman charged with sex trafficking and exploiting women. A disgraced U.S. general, guilty of accepting money from dictators to spread their propaganda here, also a Qanon conspiracy theorist who supports violent white supremacy militia, and now involved in the fraudulent audit in Arizona.
Don’t need to say more, their words and actions speak for themselves. This is not the America our founding fathers envisioned. We are a democratic republic, if we can keep it. We must stop these oppressors while we still have time. Support our free press, stay educated and informed.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
Biden ruining U.S.
To the Editor:
I’m so totally disgusted I cannot really believe what Biden has done in just five months he and his squad of incompetent idiots just don’t care about our country. How dare that miserable group allow what that they do?
First the disrespect Harris and Biden have shown to our great military is sickening. Biden is a liar and as far as I’m concerned a real corrupt politician. Shameful. Our military deserves better.
Now the idiots want to teach our children about masturbation in school. I have great-grandchildren and and most certainly don’t want them to hear the stuff that is going on. What a shame.
But of course Hunter is free to do crack and make money with his father and the Russians. All the countries are laughing at us. They look at this idiot and just keep doing what ever they want.
We had a great president in Trump. Please God, I pray that he runs again and all the morons that voted for Biden realize what a terrible mistake they made.
Pray for our country please.
And then they want to defund the police. My God how stupid can they be. Crime is out of control.
Wake up America. Vote these Dems out.
Maria Danesi
Port Charlotte
Prayers answered for Kobe
To the Editor:
I was overjoyed when I saw the article in the paper “Cancer-Free.”
Sweet Kobe Washington has been in my prayers since I first saw his picture in the newspaper and his need for a stem cell match.
Unable to find a perfect match, it is an amazing miracle that his dad was only a 50% match and it cured Kobe.
God bless Kobe and his family and may they praise God for this miracle. God is good. Have a wonderful 10th birthday, Kobe.
Mary Brown
Englewood
Give Venice Regional an A+
To the Editor:
A few days ago, I had the misfortune of spending 6 hours in the emergency room.
The good news is it was Venice Regional Medical Center’s ER. From the the moment I entered, I was treated with compassion and received excellent care by everybody.
The “A” rating for patient care that’s posted on the hospital needs to be changed to A+.
Alan Carter
Venice
Fuccillo was great for community
Editor:
There are times when people of diverse professions shine and, I feel, need a little recognition.
“You either loved him or hated him,” as I recall was proclaimed of the car dealer Bill Fuccillo, who recently passed away.
Huuuuge, in his sales pitch gained him notoriety; a handle that apparently caused people to connect with his dealerships. Sales of 500 cars in one day and over 2,000 in one month might be the envy of any competitor who would be overjoyed with those results, maybe even for a year’s sales.
Yes, we endured the pitches of “free car for a half-court basketball shot” and “cruise with Huge.” Arrogantly domineering in his commercials, but a gentleman when he shook my hand at an outdoor restaurant setting in Buffalo. His obituary addressed him as a giving, generous man, donating to local causes and food banks.
The news is full of chest-beating “lifetime politicians” and how well they have served and benefited their constituents, albeit with taxpayer dollars. Seldom acknowledging the Bill Fucillos — business driven, job provider, entrepreneur and huge corporate, real estate and tax base payer.
Charles Woodworth
Englewood
Don’t be gullible
To the Editor:
“We all know” or some variant thereof, is the earmark opening gambit of a letter that’s about to make some unverified claims or, more to the point, spew outright nonsense.
Some deluded writers have jammed the following claims under the rubric “We all know”: the last presidential election was stolen, the last president was competent and honest, the CDC is putting out false information about the pandemic (as opposed to the unassailable medical information promoted by the My Pillow guy), and that President Biden oversees a global cabal determined to sexually exploit children, fill our cities with murderous, slavering immigrants and to take away “are” freedoms.
Facts, verification and objective reality mean nothing to these pitiful people. If they believe it, then it’s a fact. Doesn’t work in math or science, but apparently it does in the Trumposphere.
I’m over being appalled by the willful ignorance and gullibility of some of these mushy-brained Trumpaholics. They live in an world that neither I, nor anyone with a lick of sense, recognizes.
I would request some of whatever it is they’re smoking, but I don’t think it would be an enjoyable high.
John R. Butler
Port Charlotte
Ignoring Biden’s bad news
To the Editor:
Well, I guess the good news for the Biden administration is that there is no border crisis, and Hunter Biden is not in any trouble, since none of the mainstream media, including print and network TV, are reporting it.
Wouldn’t it be nice if all world problems could be resolved so easily.
Just don’t cover it.
Raymond Allain
Port Charlotte
Oil independence hurt
To the Editor:
I, among others are trying to understand the letter claiming Trump supporters do not make sense.
You seem to believe that it is hunky-dorey for Biden to shut down the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office, which kills thousands and thousands of Americans jobs? All oil goes to refineries, so we should not work cooperatively with the country next door to America? We can send money to Russia, l who you lefties have excoriated for years as our country’s biggest enemy?
You do realize that all monies that the “government” has come from United States taxpayers? Why stop good paying American jobs and take taxpayer money and give to ensure we will be dependent on oil from those who pray for “Death To America.” We have been finally become energy independent and now we are supporting those who are not allies.
Is that what makes sense to you Lefties?
Jan Crooks
Englewood
Free fruit not good enough?
To the Editor:
I am somewhat annoyed and disappointed with the people who cry they can’t find food for their families while unemployed or underemployed (due to COVID?) but they are unwilling to take the trouble to pick free fruit when offered.
I have a tree producing delicious Jamaica cherries and I can’t keep up with them myself. I have told people I meet and left word with a church food program but nobody is willing to pick the fruit for themselves.
How can you claim you are “desperate” to feed your family due to unemployment but you can’t pick free fruit for yourself?
I also offer greens and a limited supply of home-grown sweet potato or Seminole pumpkin. Aside from what I have picked and delivered to the church programs, no takers. This kind of makes me a little cynical.
Michael Knowlton
Englewood
Support your local police
To the Editor:
Lawlessness, gun violence, and other violent crime are spiking throughout our nation. We are bombarded with daily reports of drive-by shootings, road rage shootings, and random attacks on innocent people and business establishments.
Could this all possibly correlate with the defunding of police doctrine that is being pushed by the Left?
This attack on law enforcement is not the norm; it is being pushed by BLM, MSM, and the Left. What we are experiencing is the result when police power is curtailed while hostile citizens express hatred toward them. It is an escalation of violence.
Contrary to what we are told about the bloodbaths occurring in many of our urban centers.
Protests, demonstrations (albeit, mostly peaceful), and riots encouraged by BLM, Antifa, and many Democratic controlled urban centers continue to undermine the authority of law enforcement.
The Black Lives Matter movement may have been a good concept at first. Then they received funding and donations. The leaders bought themselves homes and luxuries while doing little for their own people.
Communities throughout the country are now minimizing the consequences of committing crimes in the name of racial justice. In an attempt to appear neutral, many of our prominent public figures remain silent as this crime wave soars.
America has always had the least biased justice system in the world. Proactive policing can help prevent crimes. Want to stop crime? Enforce the law.
Support our police.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
