Australian pines aren’t a problem at Venezia Park
To the Editor:
I feel I must respond to the recent letter by C. Pilkin concerning the Australian pines in Venezia Park. This seems to one more case of dis-information regarding this tree and the park I frequently visit.
While Australian pines are classified as “invasive” in the case of Venezia Park, it’s a moot point, as the park is surrounded by roads on all sides, preventing any invasion outside the park.
The variety in the park are a sub-species glauca, which only spread by roots, so there is no issue of seeds drifting. There is reference to saplings needed to be “mechanically mowed” to prevent the park from being overtaken, referring to it as “extensive maintenance.”
This mechanical mowing is no different than what is done in every city park to keep the grass mowed and is hardly extensive, as it is only done every three weeks or so in this park.
There is also an issue mentioned of their shallow root system making them hazardous in high winds. I walked through the park immediately after Hurricane Irma, and not a single tree had come down.
There were branches down, but no trees.
This is the only park in the area that provides this type of thick shade, a welcome relief on hot summer afternoons.
People drive from all over Venice specifically to this park because of the shade. Even Blalock Park, with its abundance of trees, provides only pockets of dappled shade, not the thick dense shade a stand of Australian pines provide.
David Ortins
Venice
Please be careful when driving in area
To the Editor:
With most of our “Snowbirds” still here ...I have just a few questions to ask: Where you live in the off season does your state allow rolling stops at a red light or a stop signs? Does your state allow you to drive 15-20 or more mph over the posted limit?
I know 30 and 35 is slow in town but it is posted.
So on I-75 what is the speed limit anyway? Is 70 a mere suggested speed we are to drive?
Since when is it proper/legal to pass on the right anyway? I musta missed that in drivers ed . Do they allow you to “bob and weave” in traffic so you can get there “faster?”
Do you normally ram into people’s legs at a store with your shopping cart because you are in such a “hurry?” Do you have any idea what it means to take your turn while in line?
Yes, us locals have our faults! It just seems that this time of the year brings out poor behavior and short fuses. Especially in parking lots. We need the “Birds.”
What we really need is for the Birds act and drive like they actually care about “others.”
Philip Frincke
Venice
Democrats trying to delegitimize president
To the Editor:
Game over. What a waste of time. Once again, Democrats participated in a political self-flogging, to try and delegitimize the Trump presidency.
We are a nation in which the government derives its just powers from the consent of those who are governed, the electorate...through the ballot box. Instead, the Democrats impeachment attempt was just a maneuver to take down our president, and another failure.
All they did was to further radicalize their base, boosting Bernie Sanders, weakening Joe Biden, alienating any moderate voters, and raising Donald Trump’s approval rating to an all-time high. Thanks.
Now, they have awoken a sleeping giant, again. Trump supporters are more galvanized than ever, rallying to his side and helping to build his war chest. Many of these are the same supporters who choose to remain silent, and are not captured by any of the polls.
Remember 2016? Sorry.
This was all about “impeached forever,” but no president has ever been removed from office via impeachment. And, Trump will be the first impeached president in our history to be re-elected. Congratulations.
But alas, those who signed the articles will have those pens from the House Speaker as their participation trophy. And Trump supporters? Four more years. Priceless.
Bill Bittay
Venice
Saturday letters were fact-free rants, whinny
To the Editor:
There were a couple letters Saturday that have Kool-Ade spilled all over them.
First you have the short fact-free rant from B. Farley, that reads like a cross between FOX propaganda and a drug addicted Trump, who holds inane rallies where truth leaves the building upon his entry.
Then there’s the whiny letter from MaryAnn Novak, asking people to stop telling the truth about her messiah, and it sure ain’t pretty. She talks of dishonoring the office of the president, but fails to see that Trump has been violating the very same office since Day One.
You can’t have it both ways, reality is what it is, whether you choose to believe or ignore it. The reality is we have a dictator in the White House, no better than Putin or Kim Jong Un. He breaks every law that gets in his way, abetted by the most corrupt GOP Senate and attorney general in history.
Trump and his lackeys are traitorous cowards who can and will end democracy, coddle the 1% and put the screws to everybody else, including those mentioned above. Seniors- your Social Security and Medicare are on the chopping block by these thieves (see 2017 tax scam — don’t sugar coat it).
If you vote for it, you deserve it.
Robert Caiello
Venice
Might want to check on who has a 401k
To the Editor:
MaryAnn Novak concluded her letter by saying, “To all the Trump haters/bashers…how’s your 401k doing?”
According to the Pew Charitable Trust, 35% of Americans don’t work for a company that offers a 401(k). For Ms. Novak to dismiss those millions of people exemplifies the “money, money” attitude of many GOP leaders.
I don’t hate President Trump, but I deplore many of his actions. I hate the fact that he lies, over 16,000 times thus far. I hate the fact that over 1,000 children who were detained at the border are still “unaccounted for”. I hate the fact that he’s obsessed with the personal appearance of his opponents.... they’re “ugly”, “short”, “fat” etc. I hate the fact that his policies have given us dirtier air and water. I hate the fact that he tried to deny health care to LGBTQs. I hate the fact that he’s unable to admit fault or apologize for any of his actions.
I hate that he’s an embarrassment to our country. Whether Republican or Democrat, we’re Americans first. We deserve better.
Allen Black
Venice
Reasons not to support Trump presidency
To the Editor:
The reasons why I do not support Donald Trump’s presidency:
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what my parents stood for and did on a daily basis.
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what my faith directs me to stand for and do on a daily basis.
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what true leadership instructs me to stand for and do on a daily basis.
How we see ourselves and our role in society is how we will judge Donald Trump’s presidency.
Bishop Sheen stated “Civilization is always in danger when those who have never learned to obey are given the right to command.”
Ronald Courtney
Venice
