Remember to care about your community
To the Editor:
As we usher in a new administration, can we please, as a nation, stop acting like a sweaty stalker whose sole focus is one man: Donald Trump. Life continues for me and you, largely unchanged, on Jan. 21.
Your future, and the future of our families, town, and state largely are dependent on you. No one person will usher in your salvation or damnation. We have elevated the presidency to a near cult of personality and federal politics to our national religion.
Do you wonder why we all are so crazy and angry: it is because we place our faith and hope not in an ideal, God, or virtue, but federal politics.
And it is important! But you know what else is? Your city council, your hospital boards, your local chamber of commerce, your churches, and your schools.
Alexis De Tocqueville wrote about America’s obsessiveness with politics in the 1800s. Do you know the difference? It was community politics. People hardly knew who the President was, let alone hung on his every word. They understood good governance starts in our communities — not in a humid marshland known as Washington D.C.
So please, care about federal politics. But care about your communities more. Care about your families even more. And care about God most.
Our national motto does not hail a king or salute a leader: but puts our trust in God. Take a moral inventory. We must get our priorities straight — for all our sake.
Atticus Frank
Venice
Stop using political terms for people
To the Editor:
What I would really like to see is for both political sides to refrain from using the terms right wing, conservative, left wing or liberal. I would like to see Republican or Democrat. The terms are becoming to harbor such bad connotations and both sides abuse them. I really feel this possibly could bring about better feelings. I don’t know but it is worth a try. It is probably too simplistic or idealistic.
Dianne Plough
Venice
Something’s amiss with vaccines
To the Editor:
I was channel surfing on Jan. 16 and ran across the Sarasota County Commission Meeting (from Jan. 13).
Charles (Chuck) H. Henry, Health Officer, Department of Health Sarasota was presenting. He stated that Manatee had received 17,400 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine; Sarasota had received 17,300 doses.
As a native Floridian and a native Leon County resident (the capital), I could not help but notice that Leon County has received 52,325 doses.
Leon County has a population of 295,507 via the 2020 census. While Sarasota County has a reported population of 439,000 population via the same source. In Leon County, via the 2020 Census, the population greater than 65 totals 13.9% (41,075 seniors), however the population of those greater than 65 years in Sarasota via the same data source is 37.3% (163,747 seniors).
Why is Leon County receiving three-times the number of vaccines than Sarasota County? Seems like something is amiss. I hope our commissioner’s will step up and question the state over this disparate vaccine distribution.
Donna Tterlikkis
Venice
Unbelievable foul-up for vaccine rollout
To the Editor:
What an unbelievable foul-up this has been. It’s been over two weeks since there were any COVID vaccine injections scheduled in Sarasota County other than the one out of the blue that Sarasota Memorial Hospital held over a weekend not that long ago.
Of course, getting onto the system to sign up was a joke, but unbelievably, I just found out you can sign up in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas or Orange counties on their Coronavirus portals, and all you have to do is give them your medical information, address, phone number, etc., and when they get their next batch of vaccines, they just contact you and give you an entry code that lets you pick a location and time to get your vaccination.
A Venice friend and his wife just did that, signing on one of those portals and they got their vaccinations up at Plant City a couple of days ago, but you sure can’t do that in Sarasota County yet.
I thought we had one of the top 50 hospitals in the nation down here, and you would think we’d also have the top people at the helm setting up a system to get our high-risk elders a coronavirus vaccination.
Looks like I was wrong about that. Unfortunately Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Orange counties proved it.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
New column is a delight
To the Editor:
What a delight to read of this welcome addition — Ron Mussleman’s column on Venice Historical Architecture, to the civil life of Venice.
Many of us love Venice, its historic nature which still exists to some extent, its parks and beaches, the Nolen plan which identifies it to city planners and architectural historians across the nation.
Sadly, we lost a 1926 Nolen era house this year, because the city found itself unable to preserve it under current land use ordinances. Destroying the house was unnecessary, as was the plan to build a two-story home in a row of 1926 houses.
The Planning Commission, and later the City Council will be considering new Land Development ordinances, instead of some of the higher heights in mixed use areas, and higher density exceptions they are considering, they should make preserving Venice as we love it and as it was intended from this desecration.
May the Gondolier and its readers keep this worthy goal in the spotlight.
Ed Martin
Venice
Circus train a reminder of dark history
To the Editor:
The model of the Ringling Bros. circus train can serve as a reminder of the dark side of animal circuses’ history. The days of chaining animals and hauling them from city to city, beating them until they perform silly tricks, and tearing apart animal families and friends in the name of “entertainment” are coming to an end.
P.T. Barnum himself couldn’t convince today’s public that hurting animals for fun is acceptable.
Jennifer O’Connor
Largo
