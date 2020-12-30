Time to change politicians, again
To the Editor
According to the latest Real Clear Politics poll average (11/5-12/15) , only 21% of Americans approve of the performance of the current U.S. congress (House and Senate). Reference: RealClearPolitics — Election Other — Congressional Job Approval.
As a simple man of few words, I would like to offer an insightful remedy courtesy of Mark Twain:
“Politicians and diapers must be changed for the same reason.”
Bob McElrath
Venice
Supreme Court failed voters
To the Editor:
Here is another perspective.
If any American was denied the right to vote due to racism, the Supreme Court would fall all over itself to restore that right.
However, if hundreds of thousands of voters had their ballots canceled due to fraud or corruption the court won’t even give them a hearing.
Those who claim there is no evidence of fraud are either ignorant, in denial or both. Many hate Trump more than they love our country.
Our “living” Constitution is dying. Americans have a right to have free, fair, equal, honest, timely and secure voting. The justices should all re-read our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Paul Carlson
Venice
Electoral College is good
To the Editor:
You recently published a letter from a person who condemned the Electoral College. He stated this system makes us “look like a nation of fools.”
Fortunately, our founders of the Constitution were cognizant of the need to insure balance for our states and formed the Electoral College.
Nothing could be further or more disastrous for our nation than to use his recommendation. Should we use only the popular vote California and New York would elect all future presidents and the rest of the states votes would be useless. God forbid that should happen.
Be thankful to our founders for their foresight. Let’s keep America great and respected in the world.
Cliff Stiles
Venice
Circus was cruel to animals
To the Editor:
Kim Cool’s recent article states that Gunther Gebel-Williams “loved his animals and they loved him back.” In his book, The Circus Kings, Ringling Bros. founder Henry Ringling noted that tigers and lions are “chained to their pedestals, and ropes are put around their necks to choke them down. … They work from fear.”
While neither Ms. Cool nor I nor anyone can know exactly what an animal is thinking or why they do what they do, it seems more likely that animals perform tricks not out of love, but because they know failure to do so will lead to future beatings.
In nature, bears don’t ride bikes or wear tutus, tigers don’t jump through flaming hoops, and elephants don’t tumble in unison, twirl in tight circles, or perch on tubs.
The November/December 2011 issue of Mother Jones Magazine featured an article titled “The Cruelest Show on Earth: Bullhooks. Whippings. Electric shocks. Three-day train rides without breaks. Our yearlong investigation rips the big top off how Ringling Bros. treats its elephants.”
Extensive evidence (USDA reports showing violations of the Animal Welfare Act, whistleblower accounts, undercover videos, etc.) of what I consider to be routine and systematic animal abuse inflicted is well-documented. I encourage readers to check out this article, it is available online.
I admire Ms. Cool’s passion for our community and our history, but creating an alternative reality regarding how Ringling treated animals is ignoring the elephant in the room.
Stewart David
Venice
Walmart failing customers
To the Editor:
Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart:
I am finished with Walmart. You started out strong, requiring everyone entering your stores to wear masks. Smart. It worked. It held the virus at bay.
Now, as the virus is ravaging the country and has now killed over 315,000 Americans, you just let every one of your employees be exposed to this insidious disease. Shameful!
I went to your Venice, Florida location yesterday, and it was packed with shoppers getting ready for Christmas, and so many people were unmasked, my wife and I had to leave. We will not return.
I am quitting your business and will not return after patronizing it for decades.
You are obviously not cut from the same cloth of patriotic Americans that love and protect Americans. You are the breed of greedy privateers that put your wealth before the health and safety of others.
Sam Walton valued his customers and owed them respect, as they gave him his success. You are only interested in these same people as income streams. Sad...
Good riddance Doug. I hope you can sleep well at night, while swaddling in your millions of blood money that receive for the killing of your fellow human beings.
John R. Munn
Englewood
Open the bank lobbies
To the Editor:
Since COVID, certain banks have closed their lobbies in favor of drive-thru transactions.
Maybe I’m missing something here, but how can using a dirty vacuum canister — handled by hundreds of drive-thru customers — be safer than entering the bank, passing a check under a window and getting some cash or receipts back?
And how are the tellers safer by handling potentially tainted canisters? Has anybody thought this through?
William Hoffer
Venice
Giving and receiving
To the Editor:
Just wondering if it might be possible, after all essential workers and nursing home recipients are vaccinated, if it could be possible to allow phlebotomists to draw blood and or platelets AND administer the COVID-19 vaccine?
Seems like a win/win situation.
Our blood banks could get badly needed blood while citizens could get badly needed vaccines. Much better than a free T-shirt or movie pass?
...just saying.
Sunny Seabrook
Venice
Septics are bad for us, environment
To the Editor:
Conventional septic systems have long been pointed to as a cause of water quality degradation in Florida, given they only reduce 30% of total nitrogen from domestic wastewater before releasing the wastewater to the environment.
Nitrogen pollution from conventional septic systems can contribute to harmful algal blooms including red tide. Having lived in Nokomis most of my life, I know how detrimental these red tide events can be. They impact our ecosystem, our fisheries, our local economy, and our health.
It is important that we look for ways to reduce the nitrogen load we are contributing to our coastal waters.
The Alligator Creek watershed in South Venice would be a good place to start. This watershed was first developed starting in the 1950s and consists of over 6000 homes served by conventional septic systems. Considering these septic systems’ age, high density, and proximity to the coast, they are likely a major contributor of nitrogen to Alligator Creek as well as Lemon Bay.
An engineer study from 2002, paid for by Sarasota County and conducted by Hazen and Sawyer, recommended connecting the Alligator Creek watershed to a vacuum sewer system. This study estimated the cost for each household to connect to a vacuum sewer system to be $12,587.
Alternatively, septic systems capable of enhanced wastewater treatment were estimated to cost between $13,310-$15,336. These options cost roughly 30-35% more than a conventional septic system but reduce more than double the nitrogen from wastewater before it is released to the environment.
Joe Molenda
Nokomis
Thanks for Santa assistance
To the Editor:
We at Home Instead in South Sarasota County would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in and contributed to the Be a Santa to a Senior campaign this holiday season. This year more than ever, it means so much to needy seniors in our community.
In a year when seniors have been more isolated than ever, the South Sarasota County community stepped up and 1,020 gifts were collected for 1,020 area in need seniors. Those gifts carry with them something even more valuable — the cheer Be a Santa to a Senior brings deserving seniors during the holidays.
We would also like to thank the individual donors, and especially our community partners who were instrumental in the success of the program including Beall’s Outlet Centers, Water Treatment Warehouse, Talon Bay Community and Alvaros Family Restaurant.
Be a Santa to a Senior is a nationwide program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors. Home Instead partners with local non-profit and community organizations to identify seniors for a gift because they might not receive one otherwise. Be a Santa to a Senior relies on the generosity of our community and local volunteers. Since its inception in 2003, more than 65,000 volunteers have helped distribute 2.1 million gifts to more than 750,000 deserving seniors.
Again, thank you to all those who made this year’s Be a Santa to a Senior possible.
Mike Levine
Venice
Merry Christmas to our debt
To the Editor:
Merry Christmas. Now for the bah humbug.
Our representatives vote to keep the flow of funding so another vote to press such to occur to keep the government open.
Our nation continues to accept debt. Years ago, it was indicated that such does not matter. How so? If I acquire debt, it is deemed not acceptable situation reflects irresponsibility, affects credit and purchasing availability.
Would not the same apply to this nation?
As a nation, the expenses are more than what is required in many households. Most individuals have little cushion in that financial area and that debt continues.
Another factor, the extensive salaries of many associated in government and the bail out of various institutions or in transportation areas while CEOs and commissioners pocket great funding amounts.
So the government votes to float more money to remain open yet restricts businesses after forcing closure and dependence for assistance.
More people become dependent on some assistance that path for socialism-communism widens. Shame on us for doing such to a fine nation.
So bah humbug — Merry Christmas.
Sheryl Armstrong
Sarasota
U.S. headed for misery
To the Editor:
I have written to you many times but this time I can honestly say that a Biden/Harris admin scares me to death. I think about what will happen to America and her people just makes me shake inside and I think at my age that I should not have to feel so terrified.
Why would anyone vote for them? What people think amazes me. Now I am one of those persons who sees someone as being too short of a dozen and then that leaves Harris. I only know two people who voted for them. How could Americans been so fooled?
You may think Trump as bullish but he put America and us first before anything else. For once we had someone who was proud of us.
He made this country great until COVID hit. To have a president proud of us and fight for us was a first. Please tell me the next four years will be good? The future of this country is in peril now. I feel it is headed for misery and tears.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
80 million people say Trump is a loser
To the Editor:
To quote Gabriel Sterling, a top election official to the Secretary of State’s office in Georgia, “a 20-year-old contractor who worked for the voting machine called Dominion in Georgia has received death threats. The 20-year-old had a noose image saying he should be hanged for treason.”
You have a Trump campaign lawyer saying the “ex cyber chief should be taken out at dawn and shot.”
Now Trump is going to announce his 2024 election rebid on the day that Biden will be inaugurated.
Biden won the election with 80 million votes — 80 million people do not want Trump in the office.
Give it up Rudy and Trump. Quit trying to incite violence. Trump you are a loser and 80 million people said so.
Karen Bourland-Whyte
North Port
How will President Trump exit?
To the Editor:
Could the following be final episode of Trump’s four year “reality show?”
Shortly after Jan 1, 2021, President Trump resigns, citing election fraud of monumental proportions that without question rigged the result. Vice President Pence takes the office of president until Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan 20, 2021, pardoning Mr. Trump from any and all possible future indictments by the U.S. Justice Dept.The result:
1.) Mr. Trump never has to concede.
2.) Mr. Trump does not have to appear at Joe Biden’s inauguration.
3.) Mr. Trump appears to be a patriot and hero in the eyes of millions of his followers for highlighting a need to reform our corrupt election procedures.
4.) Gives Mr. Pence an opportunity to show his undying loyalty to Mr. Trump, while becoming (albeit briefly) the president of the United States.
5.) Only jurisdictions other than the United States could ever take Mr. Trump to court.
End of drama. Lights fade. Curtain closes
Don’t rule this out. In the words of Donald J. Trump, “Let’s wait and see.”
Robert N. Philips
Englewood
Let’s define conspiracy theory
To the Editor:
The phrase of the year — conspiracy theory.
The people who throw them out there know they are lies.
The people who believe them are gullible and naive.
The result is the biggest division in the democracy of this country.
Nobody ever uses the words conspiracy fact.
Two definitions of the word theory:
a) A system explaining something based on principles independent of the facts.
b) the sphere of abstract knowledge or speculative thought.
If people spent less time believing this garbage and more time looking at fact check perhaps the loud and vicious rhetoric would calm down and the people of this country could come together.
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
Did illegal residents vote in election?
To the Editor:
If you are in this country illegally, you have no right to vote and tell us what to do. Yet, you are, because of your vote. Illegals who do vote are telling us indirectly how to run our country because you will have a voice on who is elected.
Politicians spend billions of dollars to get our vote and that includes the illegals. That is like someone else is running our country instead of just our citizens. I’m sure this illegal vote has a lot to do with winning or losing an election and they have no right to have a say in who runs this country.
Out politicians should be limited and each equal in what they spend. They spend billions and whoever raises or collects the most money wins the election. If they couldn’t raise that kind of money maybe e would be able to get honest people running for office.
Not all politicians are dishonest. We know a lot of honest ones, so let’s see we get all those that are honest putting America first and not their pockets or special interest people. Let’s keep America great.
Anna Spielhaupter
Port Charlotte
Disappointed in Trump supporters
To the Editor:
Disappointed and irate. People are still believing this self-centered jerk.
Republican he is not. I understand the need to stick up for party. This man is a con artist and proven liar. Really, hundreds of thousands of dead people voting, 10s of thousands votes hidden under a rock (big rock?), machines flipping votes. Conspiracy without proof.
Democrats are not evil. They are not anti-American nor “socialists.” They are your brothers, sisters, neighbors, friends. They love America just as much as you. We disagree and that’s OK, we debate and compromise. Yes compromise, we don’t all get what we want. Trump just wants it all his way. That’s a dictatorship and socialist.
Trump has been taking you down this road for four years. Shutting out Congress, trying to shred the Constitution’s checks and balances. Trying to create oligarchs, to keep power.
Trying to overturn a fair election by trying to order governors and legislators to change the outcome by throwing out votes he does not like. With bribery? Trump is using Putin’s playbook.
Just think about what he has done. Yes, he has thrown a few bones to the party, but look further past all the lies. He’s only out for himself always will be. He was not kidding when he said he would be president for the next 15 years.
Can it be that the 49% that voted for Donald, is themselves just self-centered, self-important people, that they can’t wear a mask? They only care about themselves. Disappointing.
Jeff Gram
Port Charlotte
Trump never cared about you
To the Editor:
Many think that fraudulent votes were cast only for President-elect Biden; none for soon-to- be ex-President Trump.
Recounts deliver unanticipated results. One Michigan county recount had Biden gaining 17 votes; Trump losing five.
“You Don’t Always Get What You Want “ (The Rolling Stones).
A basic principle of propaganda: If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. They don’t realized they have been propagandized.
Sir, did you get tired of winning?
Every time Rudy the rug rat opens his mouth, he drives another nail into Trump’s coffin.
What is Trump’s endgame? He would prefer to be the victim rather than the loser that he is. He wants to get his hands on the $200,000,000-plus he is raising.
Trump joins the ranks of the other 23 one-term presidents, an ignoble band of mediocre incompetents.
No Mount Rushmore for him.
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs while 2,000 Americans a day die from the coronavirus. He couldn’t care less.
Imagine an administration leaving office, not with honor, but with pardons.
Joe and Jane America do you think Trump cares about you. He doesn’t. He despises you.
Don’t you get it yet?
John J. Marshall
Englewood
Biden doesn’t face tough questions
To the Editor:
Trump haters and the bias media touted Trump’s “heel spurs” to incite vets, yet ignored the fact Biden dodged the draft during Vietnam era. Instead, he was able to coast into a lifetime of mediocre politics, always toeing party line and becoming a multi-millionaire in the process.
His campaign consisted solely of blaming Trump for all the ills of the China virus from his teleprompter. The media never questioned him about a platform and censored shady dealings with son, Hunter. Neither Obama, Hillary, or Harris thought him fit to run, but ironically, he had to take as a running mate the one who had criticized his racist past to sway Black voters. His cabinet consists of lobbyists and has-been swamp creatures. He is merely a puppet that dances to strings pulled by a radical left for a socialist tax and spend agenda and if he stops dancing enough, they will quickly replace him somehow, with their darling, Harris.
Surely, he will try and take credit if warp speed vaccine works, if not, it’s Trump’s fault. He thinks he got a mandate because about half the voters opted for him (must be many “I voted” stickers on tombstones). The other half voting proved an old adage that you can fool some people, some time, but not all the people, all the time.
Ernest Swanson
Port Charlotte
If you care, wear a face mask
To the Editor:
I wanted to write a letter to you expressing my concerns regarding wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a health care employee, I have witnessed many situations where people are still in denial that face masks help prevent the virus spread.
I have seen many patients suffer from this disease and unfortunately pass due to someone that was not following the safety guidelines. I have seen many people not wear face coverings or wear them in various styles: dangling from one ear, pulled down below the nose, or resting below the chin. These common mistakes decrease the effectiveness of masking and increase the wearer’s risk of catching and spreading the disease.
Many people who have COVID-19 don’t show symptoms but can still spread the virus through droplets that escape from the mouth when speaking, sneezing, and coughing. Scientists have proven that masking lowers COVID-19 cases, even in the long term.
It is crucial to protect not only yourself but everyone else around you. Wearing a mask is imperative to stop the spread of COVID-19. With the reasonable and prudent actions of 6-foot social distancing, wearing facial coverings, and exercising good hand hygiene, we can keep each other safe. We all have the responsibility and a role to play in controlling this disease.
Jannyre Diaz
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.