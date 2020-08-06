President inherited good economy, is hurting it
To the Editor:
When President Obama took office in 2008, our nation was facing the largest recession since the great depression.
The economy was in free fall, the Dow Jones was steadily going down and unemployment was soaring. Before the Economic Recovery Act kicked in, the Dow had fallen to under 7,000 and unemployment was approaching 10%.
Under the last Democratic administration, the stock market, measured by the Dow increased to 17,000, a gain of over 140%. Starting in 2010, the unemployment fell by almost 1 full percentage point per year for the next 6 years. Bringing unemployment from 10% to under 5%.
Granted the national debt almost doubled, from $10.6 trillion to $19 trillion, but our country was successful in avoiding a great depression.
President Trump claimed that he was going to eliminate the $19 trillion debt. Instead, due to tax cuts and erratic economic policies, the debt has steadily increased to $26 trillion and is climbing.
Before COVID-19, the Dow Jones had gained almost 55% under the Trump administration which is good but only peanuts compared to the over 140% growth under the last administration.
Also, unemployment had gone down 1 percentage point in the last 2 years, which is also good, but that doesn’t hold a candle to lowering it over 5 points during the last Democratic administration.
President Trump brags about the great economy he has created but, in reality, he has merely reaped the benefits of the good economic programs handed to him by his predecessor.
Bruce Kelling
Venice
Work against COVID needs to continue
To the Editor:
At the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, government officials estimated more than 2 million Americans could succumb to COVID-19 if no action was taken.
Our country took hard action: travel suspended, businesses shut down, classrooms closed, life halted. Based on current data, we beat initial death estimates by 90% — a feat to celebrate.
All life is precious, from womb to grave, and we acted to avoid catastrophe.
This is why it is disheartening to see continued scolding and demeaning from neighbors, media and elected officials.
Any coach, spouse, or parent knows the stick only carries you so far. You don’t degrade a child when their effort comes up short, and you don’t belittle your spouse when they make a mistake. You won’t cross the goal line by telling your team they are failures.
Millions of Americans are out of work and thousands of businesses will never return. Churches closed, funerals missed, graduations upended, weddings postponed, and life in disarray.
Depression, fear and anger have spiked.
Have we been perfect? No, and there is work to do. But we, as Americans, deserve more than constant belittling. We deserve hope.
Churchill delivered the infamous “Fight Them on the Beaches” speech following the failure of British troops — and successful evacuation at Dunkirk.
The American people must continue to fight COVID-19, but we also need and deserve hope after taking on the challenge and sacrificing much. Thank you to my neighbors for continuing the fight. Be strong and courageous. We will succeed, with God’s help.
Atticus Frank
Venice
Concern about School Board candidates
To the Editor:
The Gondolier had a letter by Pat Wellington recently pointing out a concern regarding science teaching in school considering the extremely large donations being made to Eric Robinson and Karen Rose.
Those donations must raise the issue of what is expected in return? They obviously are being made by powerful and wealthy people.
Are some of those donors opposed to having meaningful course material in elementary and high school about the oncoming devastating effects from climate change? This is an issue that we should all be concerned about.
I am, and that is partly while I will vote for Tom Edwards and David Graham for the Sarasota County School Board on Aug. 18.
Laura Curtis
Venice
Recommendation leads to questions on candidate
To the Editor:
Your editorial (on Karen Rose) led me to examine who was supporting this candidate, who surprisingly, for a teacher, has contributed tens of thousands of dollars to her School Board campaign — more than $20,000 at quick scan.
I found a number of $1,000 contributors from real estate, builders, PAC manager Eric Robinson, etc. This raises the question the Gondolier should have asked, how would a School Board member attracts such donors. Future construction? Coincidence?
Here are a few from the public files at Election Office, available to public and editorial board.
Eric Robinson, 2/17/19. $1,000.
D.G Miller, Real Estate Investment 2/18/19. $1,000.
Highland Property Real Estate, 2/18/19. $1,000.
PAC, Protecting our Students, $1,000.
Martin, R. LLC. property Management, $1,000.
Perhaps that is enough to make the point. You have recommended a candidate with strange backers. Why? Did you not do your homework? — Ed Martin, Venice
Mail-in voting will not end in chaos
To the Editor:
The Herald-Tribunehad a letter in the Opinion section by Kenneth Lakich. The title was “Widespread mail-in voting will result in chaos.” Ridiculous.
His letter attempting to justify voters going to the polls as usual and not using mail-in voting is completely erroneous and nobody should be taken in by it. It is surely clear to readers of the Tribune that Donald Trump is only promoting the same falsehood to suppress the vote of people that he thinks are not going to vote for him.
First, in spite of what Mr. Lakich and Donald Trump say, there is absolutely no difference in absentee voting and mail-in voting. They are one and the same.
Second, after years of experience with mail-in voting in many states in the country, the number of problem votes has been minuscule, less than 1 bad vote in 10 million.
Aside from the huge importance of avoiding contact with other people on Election Day, the additional significant advantages for using mail-in voting are too many to list here, just one of which is that as soon as your ballot is received, you will stop getting robocalls. Won’t that be nice. — Brad Hardin, Venice
