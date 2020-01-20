EMTs, Venice emergency room provided excellent care
To the Editor:
I would like to tell the Venice community about the excellent care I received from the Sarasota County EMT’s and Venice (Regional) Hospital ER.
I am an octogenarian who has lived in Venice for over 30 years. I have several health conditions but had not been to a hospital recently.
When I fell in my home New Year’s Day, I was able to get up, but experienced severe pain. My friend, who was with me, convinced me to call 911.
The EMTs were so kind and courteous that I agreed to be transported to the Venice Hospital ER where I was cared for way beyond my expectations.
I received prompt attention, and was supported and encouraged by caring staff who saw me through many tests, including a CT scan.
Luckily, no bones were broken, I was just severely bruised, with large lacerations on my arm. The attending nurse somehow managed to put all pieces of my torn skin neatly back in place with dressing and bandages, and I was discharged with arrangements made for a Home Health nurse to visit me for check up and changing dressings.
I am pleased to share my experience and encourage everyone in the Venice community to use and support our local Venice Hospital ER for good medical care.
Myra Silverstein
Venice
Blalock Park lights captured meaning of Christmas
To the Editor:
I have to say “bravissimo” to all who created the magic of Blalock Park for Christmas 2019.
This year is the most enchanted I have ever seen. Thank you to all who captured the meaning of Christmas: “Jesus is the light of the World.”
You all announced his birth with the beauty of lights bringing exquisite joy to all of us in Venice. Great job. Thank you.
Marie Puma
Venice.
State must stay out of our business
To the Editor:
Living on the coast, I value two things, my safety and my environment. We should not have to pick one or the other when we vote at any level.
Write to our state and federal reps and senators, don’t let the corporate lobbyists be the only people they hear from. And watch the legislative websites for bills.
In keeping an eye on the state Legislature, I have noticed that home rule is being eroded. Preemptive bills and laws include things like occupational licenses, impact fees and fertilizer.
Keeping county occupational licenses would ensure we know who is coming into our homes. Don’t lower impact fees for water and sewer for low income housing, use existing buildings instead. And why can’t we stop the sell of fertilizer in the summer, because the state preempted all of these things. What happened to the most effective government is the government closest to the people?
Ellie Decker
Englewood
American kids grow up in lawless society
To the Editor:
This letter refers to the article “Teacher arrested after removing (disruptive) student from class.” The teacher was arrested. What’s wrong with this picture?
Once upon a time America had standards. Disruptive kids would be sent to the principal’s office to be dealt with, resulting in a paddling, suspension or expulsion. Lesser offenses were handled by the teacher, and they were not questioned or arrested for their actions; they were instilling needed fear and discipline into the heads of students who weren’t receiving discipline or guidance at home.
Obscene language was rarely uttered and never tolerated. Unfortunately, today we live in a liberal PC world, where students are undisciplined, do what they want, use foul language, disrespect their teachers, their parents or anyone in authority. Who taught them this?
Self-serving, corrupt politicians are changing laws, releasing felons onto our streets, ignoring people who steal under $950 worth of merchandise (California), the homeless and rampant drug problems; they protect illegal aliens while disregarding the safety of our citizens. We are teaching our younger generation to disrespect authority, do what they want, and break laws without penalties.
Our nation is rapidly becoming a lawless society and we are allowing it to happen. In the case of the unruly disruptive foul-mouthed student; the actions of this undisciplined child appear to represent a consequence of a cancer that is swiftly spreading across our nation. America needs to wake up; is this what you want? Your votes put these idiots in office.
Frederick V. Fuller
North Port
