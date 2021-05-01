World Laughter Day 2021
To the Editor:
With so much to be concerned about in our world these days, I would like to invite one and all to take a break to feel happy again — for the fun and health of it.
Sunday, May 2, is World Laughter Day and thousands of people around the world will be laughing for inner peace and world peace.
Please plan to add your laughter to this annual event.
There are two free events that Laughter Yoga Venice will be participating in and you are invited to laugh along.
1) Will be participating on Zoom in the Laughter Yoga USA.org event from 3-4 p.m. so please go to that website to register to get the Zoom link for that fun event where you get to laugh and laugh and laugh.
2) And then, from 6:30-7 p.m. join us at Venice Beach in Venice for a physically distanced laughter event where your giggles, guffaws, chuckles, and good vibes are needed, wanted and desired.
We plan linger with the Drum Circle for sunset and hope you can, too.
There is no fee or registration for our events in town or for our zoom sessions.
Just show up ... the address for your GPS is: 101 Esplanade N., Venice, FL 34285
For more info, go to www.LaughterYogaVenice.com.
Cathy Grippi
Laughter Ambassador, CHP
Venice
Story was bias against deannexation
To the Editor:
I am very disappointed in the blatantly obvious bias reporting done by the Venice Gondolier, and specifically Craig Garrett regarding his front-page article “Deannex hearing slated for Thursday.”
The first sentence by itself identified Craig’s lack of impartiality, “Could have devastating consequences, according to North Port city staff.”
What a surprise that would be the position coming from the city of North Port. The remarks attributed to North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison regarding “a drastic reduction of law enforcement presence” is both unfounded and nothing more than pure scare tactics.
Further, Craig’s apparent self-statement “it could mean possible abandonment of a Wellen Park police and fire complex now under construction” is both unfounded and, again, more scare tactics.
The land that the “under construction” substation is located on, was donated by developers, so there is no claim against homeowners. Issues regarding building going on Route 41 has no bearing on individual homeowners, but would affect the developers.
It’s disappointing that the article’s main points are all from North Port city perspective. Craig appears to have done research with the city of North Port personnel, i.e. the comment “North Port’s Public Works and its planning staff had similar gloomy outlooks in its filings” but hasn’t bothered to either review or actually spend any time talking to any one of the many residents supporting the deannexation effort.
Specifically, Craig, please take the time to impartially report this or any news story.
David Johnson
Venice
Editorial seems to OK new height policy
To the Editor:
While the editorial theoretically endorses full discussion, it has clearly leaned toward the proposed policy, rather than “emotional protests.”
In my 28 years, no 45 foot high buildings have been granted downtown by the “exception.” All of the original buildings are one and two story, except for the three story Nolen hotel, now a retirement center.
Some years ago, Council did not favor an addition of an apartment on top of a building. It would have been 44 feet. It was withdrawn.
The suggestion allows for 10 feet above the 39. The concern is with the current look, charm and history of downtown.
The change provides an incentive to tear down the one and two story buildings and replace them.
There are hearings before the Planning Commission, and then later the Council. Is your point citizens should not alert their elected officials to their concerns and wishes?
The Planning Commission reports to the Council. You may know that so far the Planning Commission has seemingly ignored concerned citizens, not even asking one question, or making any reply. One member criticized the public for expressing their views.
Venice appears on several lists of Florida’s “nicest,” “most charming” cities. The articles specifically note the attractiveness of the historic downtown. I am not aware of any economic analyses which suggest higher buildings are needed to keep downtown successful. Are you?
I have researched five other cities on “The Nicest Lists” so far. They all have a 35-foot limit, one has 20-foot limit on its waterfront.
I hope you will consider supporting protecting the economic and aesthetic success of Venice, built on historic and low-rise charm.
Ed Martin
Former mayor of Venice
Editorial wrong on building heights
To the Editor:
It’s rare for a newspaper to lament that there’s too much public engagement on a local issue, as claimed in Wednesday’s editorial, “Make fight over building height downtown a fair one.”
Clearly, the dozens of citizens who have already written and showed up to speak before Venice city officials to oppose increasing downtown building heights have touched a nerve among the pro-development crowd.
Venice Avenue downtown is the charming, vibrant town center so many visitors and residents enjoy because of the current regulations. The Planning Commission now proposes to change those regulations for a variety of reasons listed in the editorial that all boil down to making it easier for builders to erect modern construction and harder for City Council to review such projects.
And the Gondolier Sun goes on to patronize citizens for not having all the facts before weighing in, while trying to obfuscate the issue by throwing out red herrings about protecting Venice from unregulated cupola heights and the like.
The editorial left out one very important issue that concerns many of us: such a move could incentivize the teardown of historic buildings to make way for taller ones, ones out of character with downtown Venice’s appealing small-town scale.
And that’s a fact.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
GOP has a trifecta in Florida
To the Editor:
Welcome to Florida.
Given several recent readers letters in regard to the benefits of living in Florida and it’s political persuasion, I thought it would be civic-minded to point out the factual make up of the governing body of the Florida state Legislature.
The Legislature has been a Republican trifecta since 1998, meaning that one political party has held the governorship and majorities in both chambers of the Legislature ... i.e., House and Senate. This is significant because the state legislature is responsible for redistricting.
With Gov. DeSantis winning in 2018, he had the opportunity to appoint three justices to replace those that were more progressive, who had often been part of the majority that ruled against then former Gov. Rick Scott and the GOP controlled Legislature.
Thus, any further redistricting efforts by the Democrats will surely fail, as constructive control of the state Supreme Court will no longer provide a check on the Legislature.
With DeSantis appointing those three justices, now all seven justices have been appointed by Republican governors. So as of September 2020, the Legislature is now a Republican trifecta plus, meaning there is a working majority of the state’s highest court that tends to support the political leaning of the party in power. Those new justices will serve for six years, subject to merit retention.
With a single-party government, plus the state’s highest court in his favor, DeSantis will have unfettered power.
Will you stay, or will you go ?
Bill Bittay
Venice
‘For The People’ is for federal control
To the Editor:
The For the People Act of 2021 includes the following key changes in the election process:
1. Mandates all states have same day voter registration and voting; mandates early voting in all states.
2. Prevents election officials from removing ineligible voters.
3. Bans state voter ID laws.
4. Legalizes nationwide vote-by-mail without photo ID.
5. Absentee ballot depositories are to be available 45 days prior to the election.
6. States are required to accept ballots 10 days after Election Day.
7. Requires congressional district commissions.
8. Has a provision which allows campaign donations be used for personal use.
9. Citizen’s — who contribute to nonprofit organizations — personal information will be available in a searchable government database.
10. Redefines “electioneering communications” to include letters, websites, emails, cell texts, social media messaging and other online commentary by concerned citizens and organizations which would then be subject to federal oversight.
The For the People Act of 2021 transfers the authority to administer elections from state control to federal control. In other words, this act overrides the constitutional sovereignty of the states. A more appropriate name for this voter reform legislation is ... For Federal Control of the People Act.
Have a voice before it is forever cancelled.
Pat Langston
Venice
‘For The People’ prevents future tyrants
To The Editor:
The American people have found themselves in a precarious position — Democrats, who have won a trifecta, seem powerless to enact much of their agenda.
We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority, and Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to entrench their rule over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections.
Even now, following historic voter turnout by Black and brown voters in states like Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to accessing the ballot box.
That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people — before it’s too late.
We need Congress to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections and much more. These reforms to our democracy are pivotal to preventing future tyrants. The Democratic House passed H.R.1 last year, with every Democrat voting yes. It’s time for them to do the same and for the new Democratic majority in the Senate to do the same.
Americans took the first step to heal our democracy by overwhelmingly voting Trump out of office. Now Congress must do its part to fix our badly broken democracy and pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
Patricia DeLuca
Venice
Lawmakers, developers work together
To the Editor:
Developers, Southwest Florida is open for business.
In December 2020, the federal EPA handed over the golden key for water permitting to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida DEP to manage.
Without federal oversight, Florida DEP is planning to rubber stamp submitted permits ASAP, in less than two days.
They plan to help you, build, build, build. Despite the fact that saltwater is creeping into the Floridan Aquifer, that Florida rivers are brackish, the springs are drying up and the Everglades are flooding, Governor Ron DeSantis wants to keep on building. Florida residents be damned. In 20 years Florida won’t have any fresh drinking water anyway, so let the building roll on.
Developers, don’t worry about those pesky impact fees, either. Sen. Joe Gruters has your back. He and the Legislature are planning to cap fees at 3%, during the 2021 session, regardless of what municipalities pay to provide schools, roads, parks and fire stations, etc. for the tens of thousands of new homes that you are building. SB 750/ HB 337 are right on track to get developers off the hook and let Florida residents pay the bills.
And developers, don’t worry about the voters, they keep electing the same politicians into office year after year. Your pals. Just keep building. Florida is open for business.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
