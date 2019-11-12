Public hearing about redistricting set for everyone
This public hearing is for all of us.
Are you going to the public hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 on redistricting Sarasota County in 2019?
It will be at the County Commission chambers of the Administration Building, 1660 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota.
Why should we be concerned in Venice? Because our District 5 is up for election in 2020, along with Districts 1 and 3.
With all the information that has come to light about flawed data and questionable maps used in this process, I hope the Commissioners will decide after all not to rush to redistrict the county this year, and wait for the population numbers that will come out in the 2020 census.
That would make the most sense, save taxpayers’ money, and help restore trust in the County Commission.
Matt McHugh, Venice
Congress, GOP needs to stand up to president
To the Editor:
Every week, news leaks that some Republicans are privately shocked and outraged by President Trump’s behavior. I am urging those representatives to stand up in public and actually do something about it by supporting his impeachment and removal.
Thanks to a whistleblower complaint and witness testimony from the House’s impeachment inquiry, we know that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to help him in the 2020 election by investigating one of his potential opponents. In fact, that’s now been confirmed by at least seven witnesses. Soliciting a foreign government’s help in American elections is an impeachable offense on its own, made worse by the fact that Trump threatened to withhold critical military aid unless Ukraine complied. Trump leveraged taxpayer-funded resources for personal gain, plain and simple.
It’s far more important to confront Trump’s open threat to our democracy than adhere to party lines. Republicans can’t sit idly by while Trump acts with impunity. The evidence is simply too egregious to ignore. It’s time for members of the GOP to support impeaching and removing Donald Trump.
Sincerely,
Fran Grenon, Rotonda West
President betrays country for his personal gain
To the Editor:
The sheer amount of criminal evidence unearthed by the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump marks an unprecedented moment in American history. It is time for Republican lawmakers to join Democrats in supporting drafting articles of impeachment.
GOP representatives want to be remembered for upholding justice, the rule of law, and protecting our democracy -- but that is impossible while they continue to protect the criminal in the White House. Do they really want to be standing on this side of history?
Every day, new evidence comes to light pointing to Donald Trump's abuse of the power of the presidency. For example, Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 election by digging up dirt on a potential opponent and then went to great lengths to cover up the evidence that would expose his illegal actions.
Sworn depositions from the impeachment inquiry have affirmed over and over again that Trump is willing to betray our country for his own personal and political gain. Not only is this a clear and open threat to the integrity of our elections -- it is a "high crime" impeachable offense. No one is above the law in the United States, including and especially its President. Now is the time for GOP reps to choose country over party and support Trump’s impeachment.
Sincerely,
Karen Fisk, Rotonda West
