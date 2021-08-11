Against Local Journalism Sustainability Act
To the Editor:
How very sad it was to read the prominent editorial on Aug. 3, urging reader support for Congress to pass the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
This legislation would take money, forcibly collected from taxpayers, and give it to privately owned, for-profit businesses that claim to objectively report news and information, including the actions of Congress itself.
Readers should Google or research Adams Publishing Group, owner of the Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier, to see what vast business holdings they control, from coast to coast, in the U.S.
Also read the well documented report in the April 3, 2021 issue of the Economist, the prestigious world news magazine, about the concentration of ownership of newspapers by leading world billionaires, including, of course, Jeff Bezos, the richest man on earth, and proud owner of the Washington Post newspaper. How many U.S. tax dollars should Congress send him?
Paul Hyatt
Englewood
Steube newsletter has inaccuracies
To the Editor:
In a recent email to constituents, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube makes several points, none of which were factual. Let’s review a couple of them.
He states that Biden is not investigating the coronavirus source. In fact, on May 26, Biden ordered a 90-day review by 18 American intelligence agencies of what the White House said was an initial finding leading to “two likely scenarios,” an animal-to-human transmission or a lab leak.
Next, the congressman suggested, as has Gov. DeSantis, that immigrants are causing the spike in the virus. There is no factual evidence to support this claim, but it is certainly a lie that could be popular with many Floridians.
Rather than promote inaccuracies, it would help if Steube would advise his constituents to follow CDC guidelines by masking up and getting vaccinated.
Another meritless assertion is that increased crime is caused by discussions of “defunding police.” President Biden has said publicly that he is not in favor of “defunding” police. He, and many Democrats, support the notion of increasing funding so law enforcement can better serve the community, e.g. additional mental health resources. There is no evidence to support the claim that “defund the police” discussions have had any impact on increased crime.
If Steube wants to take a shot at those opposing law enforcement, he should look in the mirror at the man who joined a small number of other representatives to oppose legislation recognizing the heroism of Capitol officers on Jan. 6.
Kathy Kuryla
Englewood
Red tide reruns through region
To the Editor:
Waterline’s main article by (Josh) Olive on Aug. 7 was a rerun of an article he wrote from October 2, 2012 on red tide.
Nothing has changed.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Welcome to Florida.
One day nature’s bounty won’t recover and it will be too late. Greed has no boundaries.
Guess our leaders must think we all like swimming with dead sea creatures and fecal matter in the water. Guess they think Florida tourism will exist no matter what happens to the gulf.
Our beautiful Gulf of Mexico is gradually becoming a hazmat zone. Next step is inclusion on the EPA superfund list which is list of insanity to begin with since nothing ever gets done with the sites on that list. Talk is cheap.
Michael Wojnowski
Venice
Republicans are following a fool
To the Editor:
Let me preface this letter by saying that I once ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Ohio as a Republican.
The Republican Party has been hijacked by a bombastic fool. He is a pathological liar, he is racist, he is a misogynist, he is a bully. He mocks the disabled and Gold Star mothers. He lost me when he stated, “I know more than all the generals,” and again when he stated, “I am the only one who can fix it.” I would not allow this person in my house. Yet our two senators, governor and unknown numbers of Republican Florida congressmen suck up to this loser.
He has alienated our friends and emboldened our enemies. He loves dictators and would like to become one.
His running dogs have taken up the job of making it harder for minorities to vote using the pathetic whimper of the fool that the election was rigged. Any thinking person knows that Biden won the election. But these laws will not deter us. We will get our people out to vote. We will get them to the polls and we will see that they are not hassled by prejudiced Republican “poll watchers.”
Insurrection: The act or an instance of open revolt against civil authority or a constituted government. Sound familiar?
This nation will never allow the fool to dictate to us again.
Roy Ault
Englewood
COVID comes home
To the Editor:
I recently received the following Facebook message from my brother. I hope it will give those who haven’t had their COVID vaccines a wake up call.
“OK my Facebook friends and family, you non-believers about the COVID virus need to take this seriously. I’m 74 years old and I’ve had several colds and flus in my lifetime, plus a heart transplant. I can tell you now; none of them came remotely close to when I had COVID. I never had pneumonia, shingles nor been in a coma for two weeks, all of which I had with COVID.
I have never been so close to death that I was put under hospice care, and went home to be with my family when I passed. The doctors didn’t think I would make it from the hospital to my home. This virus doesn’t care how old or young you are, what kind of health you are in, or your relationship with God. The new COVID Delta variant has already killed thousands of people, and so far, 98% of them were not vaccinated. If you have any respect or love for your family and friends get your shots. It’s the right thing to do.”
Bonnie S. Phillips
Englewood
Open letter to governor
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis,
Let me be perfectly clear since you don’t seem to be able to comprehend what President Biden is asking state governors to do.
The president is not asking for a “lockdown.” He is asking for Americans to either get vaccinated or wear a mask. This is far removed from a “lockdown.”
In addition, you referred to the president as a “power hungry tyrant.”
You sir are the power hungry tyrant and your lack of policies protecting Floridians from contracting the COVID-19 virus is dangerous, irresponsible, and beyond this registered nurse’s comprehension.
Kelly Fields
Nokomis
Fields has worked in intensive care and emergency rooms for 23 years
DeSantis protects our freedoms
To the Editor:
Freedom is what our Florida reps are trying to protect. Libs want to take every jab at our great Gov. DeSantis and falsify his reasoning for decisions, even though those decisions protect the very people complaining.
Of course we don’t want a mask mandate. We are “free” to decide for ourselves whether we or our children wear a mask. If you are afraid of those who are unmasked, stay away from them.
Why aren’t the libs worried about the thousands crossing the border illegally every week? Don’t think they are COVID carriers? Don’t think some of them are cartel, gang members and violent offenders? That’s your party allowing it to happen. Focus on your own party killing this great country rather than the freedoms our governor is protecting.
Connie M. Bogard
North Port
Get yourself, kids, vaccinated
To the Editor:
In today’s paper was an article titled “Back to school shots are required.” It listed those vaccinations required for children to have or “Unvaccinated students will be sent home.” Among those shots are: measles, mumps, rubella, polio, DTP and a few others. Students will be sent home. Period.
So, we in our society have accepted the fact that certain vaccinations are necessary for the well-being of the person and the health of people around them. Most of your readers will remember those “terrifying” shots in younger years. They will also fondly glance at the small pox vaccine shot scar on their shoulder.
Yet, millions of those same Americans will not be vaccinated for COVID 19.
Some are as casual as: “oh, I never get flu shots.” Comparing flu to COVID is as dumb as comparing the common cold to pneumonia. Others say: “I’ve heard it has serious side effects, and someday, maybe.” Why would those people rather ignore a death threatening disease today because of some unknown, unlikely and imagined side effect later? Pick the lesser of the evils.
Sadly, many of those unvaccinated people express political reasons. Makes sense to me: surely politicians know more than scientists. They need to flush their “Donald” DeSantis pills down the toilet, and stop drinking “Donald Trump Koolaid.”
Think, people, think.
Dennis Heckart
Venice
DeSantis needs better judgement
To the Editor:
Ron DeSantis is employing the same defective judgment that his mentor Donald Trump used in the early months of the COVID pandemic.
His clear failure to address the seriousness of the high rate of COVID infections in Florida by withholding funding from schools that impose mask mandates on students and staff and “coining” terms like “Faucian dystopia” are stupid, childish and irresponsible for a governor to utter. Like Trump he is playing down the seriousness of the outbreak by refusing to take any common sense or pro-active measures to reduce the spread of the virus to unvaccinated Floridians where the virus is out of control.
He should stop casting derogatory comments on those who choose to wear masks and heed the guidelines from the CDC. He needs to make it unequivocally clear that unvaccinated Floridians need to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their circle of family and friends.
Like Trump, who refused to tell the people the truth about the virus early on, his words and inactions are going to come back on DeSantis with a vengeance especially if school-age kids become infected in large numbers when they return to school in the fall. Parents who failed to get their children vaccinated because they believe the virus is not real, or that getting vaccinated poses a health risk, or just because they are Republican and supporters of Trump and believe the “big lie,” will come to rue their choice when they see that their decision played a part in their children getting COVID.
David Pavesic
North Port
DeSantis uses Trump’s play book
To the Editor:
It appears DeSantis has been infected with the “Trump” virus, since he’s doing everything anti-scientific and anti-common sense to stir a dwindling political base solely for fundraising and egotistical reasons, not caring if more people get sick and die as a result.
Then he doubles down. Go figure.
Bruce McGowan
Venice
Yard waste is Sarasota County problem
To the Editor:
Regarding the pile of yard waste on Pine Street (in Englewood). It’s totally in Sarasota County.
It has been there since before the pandemic, and the yard of the vacant house (absent owner) hasn’t been cut since the pile was placed there. It is also blocking the drainage ditch that is necessary to drain the yards on Pine and Palmetto streets. Factually, the system of ditches in that block need to be cleaned of the soil and grass that is blocking the flow of rainwater. This year my yard has flooded earlier than it ever has before and it’s staying three-four days longer. The complete drainage system for this block needs serious attention.
Before the ditches got so plugged water can’t flow, I witnessed a 4-5-inch walking catfish come out from one culvert and walk/swim into the one going under Pine. Due to the plugging, that couldn’t happen today.
Sarasota County, step up and clean up this mess.
William Hunt
Englewood
Credit where it’s due on climate science
To the Editor:
This letter is to give credit where credit is due. I’ve sent letters to the editor giving credit to Irish physicist John Tyndall for discovering “the greenhouse effect.” In 1859, he did experiments which clearly showed that water vapor, carbon dioxide and methane retained heat more than other gasses, and that if these gasses accumulated in the atmosphere, the atmosphere would become warmer. For the Trumplicans out there, Tyndall was neither a politician nor a Democrat. He was a physicist living in London. But he was not the first person to determine that gasses retained heat at different rates.
The American Journal of Science and Arts indicates a woman beat him to it. The credit belongs to Eunice Newton Foote. In 1856, Eunice Foote presented her results to a top U.S. science conference. She describes filling jars with water vapor, carbon dioxide and air, and comparing how much they heated up in the sun.
“The highest effect of the sun’s rays I have found to be in carbonic acid gas,” she wrote, using the term “carbonic acid gas” (used for “carbon dioxide” then). “The receiver containing the gas became itself much heated – very sensibly more so than the other – and on being removed, it was many times as long in cooling.” She speculated that CO2 concentrations in the air could influence global temperatures. For Trump supporters, Ms. Foote had only science in mind when she did her experiments 165 years ago. She wasn’t thinking about politics at all.
Rik Jimison
North Port
Support Lymphedema Treatment Act
To the Editor:
As Congress considers making improvements to the Medicare program there is another lesser known gap in coverage that must be addressed — lack of coverage for medical compression supplies. Millions of Americans with lymphedema cannot manage this chronic condition without these doctor prescribed supplies, and yet, Medicare and many private insurance plans fail to cover them.
Without the ability to access adequate treatment, many patients experience a progressive worsening of their condition, including costly complications and hospitalizations that could have been prevented. This is a penny-wise, pound-foolish policy.
A bill currently in Congress called the Lymphedema Treatment Act would end this madness and ensure patients have access to the medical care they need and deserve.
Diane Lydiksen
Englewood
Floridians are not disposable
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis: As this virus expands its reach into Florida and is now killing younger Floridians and affecting the state as a whole, it would seem prudent to put masks back on people to protect their health.
Your cavalier attitude toward Floridians’ health will not help you in future elections, in a governor’s race or a presidential race.
Picture the optics of news releases and campaign ads featuring the amount of deaths you have piled up of Floridians with your reckless dictates and attacks on public health officials.
Stop using our citizens lives in Florida as your platform for higher office. We are not disposable.
John R. Munn
Englewood
Heads in the sand hurts us all
Editor:
All one must do is look around to see the problems we have caused through the denial of scientific facts.
As result of drought conditions, the air in the Midwest is murky and gray from smoke caused by out-of-control fires in western states.
Due to not following mask-wearing and vaccination advice from doctors and scientists, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Florida, fish killed by red tide are washing up on our beaches in alarming amounts.
While all of us bear some responsibility for these problems, it’s fair to say that the “head in the sand” approach advocated by Republicans such as Governor DeSantis and Senators Rubio and Scott, are not what we need.
While Democrats up and down the ticket have proposed strategies to address the three issues cited above and others, opposition from the other side, mostly in the form of denial, has prevailed.
It’s time for voters to act and select progressive candidates who will enact policies that protect the health and well-being of all of us.
Mady Pennisi
Englewood
