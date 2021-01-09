Steube’s dereliction of duty
To the Editor:
One week ago, I expressed my opinion concerning the presidential election to Rep. Steube and Sens Rubio and Scott. I urged them to accept the results of the popular vote and the Electoral College. Doing so would have put them in opposition to the lies and conspiracy theories promoted by Donald Trump.
I saw Wednesday night that Congressman Steube and Sen. Scott chose not to accept the results, and voted to ignore the will of the people.
Our Congressional representatives and senators should not support the president’s delusional claims of election fraud. By supporting those claims, they share responsibility for the insurrection that led to the desecration of the United States Capitol on Wednesday.
Our elected officials should openly disapprove of Donald Trump’s behavior and should support efforts to remove him from office immediately. If they are unwilling to do so, they are in dereliction of their duty and should resign immediately.
Gregg C. Hoge
Venice
Steube’s actions ignorant, perhaps seditious
To the Editor:
In today’s mail, I received a document from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube titled a 2020 Year End Update extolling his participation in areas of environment, law enforcement and community.
Unfortunately, this mailer, which used the franking privilege and government printing (paid for by tax dollars like mine), was incomplete. It failed to mention that Congressman Steube was one of the representatives who signed on to challenge the free and fair election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
Most Constitutional scholars/legal experts would regard Steube’s action as ignorant, at best, and seditious, if he has even a rudimentary understanding of election laws and the U.S. Constitution.
Congressman’s Steube’s next election bid is nearly two years off. I have an excellent memory and I urge others to keep his behavior in mind.
Judith Houston
Venice
Steube violated oath of office
To the Editor:
Florida’s 17th District congressman, Greg Steube, took the very same oath of office as all other members of Congress on Jan. 3. He affirmed to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States” and further “that I will bear truth and allegiance to the same.
Now we see that on Jan. 6, just three days later, Congressman Steube violated this oath by joining some 140 other Republican members, bound by the same oath, in a deliberate and dishonest attempt to overturn a legitimate presidential election. The fact that all of these congressmen were elected to the coming term on the very same ballots they now contested is completely hypocritical.
Congressman Steube touts his military service as proof of his commitment to public service yet he voted against the Defense Authorization Act as directed by Trump.
What are we now to conclude when he place allegiance to an individual, Donald Trump, over his sacred oath to the Constitution? Why should his word ever be trusted in the future?
Those who are Trump supporters may be willing to accept this behavior to continue the presidency of this autocratic and dangerous person. Precedents, however, once set may be difficult guideposts in the future. Perhaps another president, but of the far-left persuasion, might be so treated by fervent supporters in the future.
Do you really want to sacrifice our Constitution for this present dishonest cause and weaken our democracy? Really? Be very careful. Consider the consequences.
James O’Connor
Venice
Culmination of Trump’s history
To the Editor
(On Wednesday), we witnessed the culmination of Donald J. Trump’s contribution to America’s history.
Every shard of glass, every invective hurled, every office broken into, every dollar spent in quelling the violence, every injury sustained, every death, every ounce of anger, every retelling of his lies, every misguided and erroneous belief of the perpetrators, and by extension almost every COVID-19 death sits at the feet of our president.
But he is not alone in owning the blame. Every senator and congressperson who supported and enabled him and every one of them who put roadblocks in front of needed legislation shares that blame. The sedition (and make no mistake, it was sedition) that we witnessed belongs to these people.
This grand finale was four years in the making. The signs were not only there; they were in our faces displayed in every news cast, every newspaper and every pundit’s writings. FOX and the other right wing extremist outlets, in particular, deserve blame for proselytizing his lies and hate.
Every one of these people and organizations own the shards of glass, the broken doors, the mobs, the death and the destruction.
And every one of them must pay the moral bill that has now come due. They must all be held accountable.
The new administration must allow no leniency for any of the perpetrators.
The evil that has been perpetrated cannot and must not go unpunished. If we are a nation of laws then the laws must be invoked regardless of the presumed stature of the criminals.
I am sure that many of those who are to blame with fain ignorance or display repentance. This does not absolve them of their crimes any more than such behavior would absolve a common street criminal.
Accountability is a hallmark of the rule of law. And it is now time for these perpetrators to be held to account.
Dan Klein
Venice
Dreams of Trump, Pence
Had a dream that the unAmerican President Donald hung around for next 12 days without killing the American way of life. He then handed the office to Mr. Pence the last day. Mike Pence, after four years of disrespect, pulled a switcheroo: No pardon, sorry.
Again, probably not a dream, but one old guy’s delusion that came to the surface this morning.
Mike O’Leary
Venice
Marijuana card was revoked
To the Editor:
I recently spent $200 for a medical marijuana card. It was good for a year.
Today I went to the dispensary and was told my card was revoked. No reason. No heads up.
I bought the card so I could buy weed legally and not be a criminal. If my card was revoked, then the state of Florida needs to refund me money.
Dispensaries and medical cards are just another form of a monopoly. Sure, the pot has fancy names and costs more and it’s a sterile environment. But those are all tactics to get you to buy their product.
I tried to call many agencies to file a formal complaint but none of my calls went through.
Time to be a criminal and buy better, cheaper weed on the street.
Jan M. Bartholomew
Arcadia
